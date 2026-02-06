LiTime Launches 12V 320Ah Mini Smart Self-Heating Lithium Battery, Delivering High Energy Density and Dual Heating Modes for Reliable Cold-Weather Power

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For RV owners, boaters, off-grid cabin users, and outdoor power setups, cold weather has long been one of lithium batteries’ biggest stress tests. Low temperatures can drive up internal resistance and cut usable capacity, while charging in subzero conditions risks cell damage and faster degradation. In practice, even when shore power is available, users often end up waiting for batteries to warm before charging—slowing travel plans and throwing off recharging routines.

LiTime is aiming to remove that bottleneck with the launch of its 12V 320Ah Mini Smart Self-Heating Battery—a 12v mini battery designed specifically for cold-climate performance. The new model integrates 4,096Wh of energy in one of the smallest enclosures in its class and uses a proprietary smart self heating system to enable automatic preheating, safe charging, and stable high-capacity output in winter conditions.

Compact Size, High Energy Density

LiTime’s new 12V 320Ah Mini battery measures 14.49 × 7.44 × 10.04 inches, yet delivers 4,096Wh of energy. Compared with typical 12V 300Ah LiFePO4 batteries, the unit’s volume is reduced by about 35%. At 57.3 pounds, it’s also positioned as a lightweight alternative to lead-acid banks—up to 70% lighter than three 12V 100Ah lead-acid batteries.

That smaller footprint is intended to open up more installation options in tight RV compartments—such as under-seat spaces or low-clearance equipment bays—while also supporting flexible layouts in marine and off-grid systems. For larger power needs, the battery supports 4P4S expansion, enabling configurations up to 51.2V 1280Ah (65.5kWh) for extended runtime in homes and off-grid cabins, including during winter storms or grid outages.

On output, the battery includes a 200A smart BMS, delivering 2,560W continuous power and up to 1,000A peak discharge for one second. The design can reliably support high-demand loads—such as space heaters and induction cooktops—even in cold environments.

Dual Heating Modes Designed to Protect Cells and Cut Wait Time

Charging lithium batteries at low temperatures can quietly shorten battery life, a risk LiTime targets with automated heating and protection logic.

The battery includes low-temperature safeguards that stop charging below 0°C (32°F), stop discharging below -20°C (-4°F) and resume charging at or above 5°C (41°F). The system operates automatically without manual intervention, helping keep the battery within safe operating temperatures and extending overall service life.

Beyond those protections, LiTime offers two heating modes intended to speed up readiness while keeping charging within safe temperature ranges.

Regular Mode



When a charger is connected, the system checks battery temperature. If it’s below a preset threshold (such as 5°C), the battery will first use incoming charger current to warm the cells. Once temperatures reach a safe range, charging begins—helping prevent “hard charging” in the cold.

Energy-Efficient Mode



For travelers and outdoor users, LiTime adds an app-triggered preheating option designed to reduce downtime at the next plug-in. If ambient temperature is above -20°C and the battery has more than 20% state of charge, users can remotely command the battery to warm itself using its own stored energy—keeping cell temperature in a charge-ready range. If the battery still isn’t warm enough upon arrival, the system automatically switches to charger-powered heating.





LiTime says its self-heating technology is protected by patents. With a dual-mode strategy—“preheat first, then intelligently switch”, it aims to improve charging efficiency in winter scenarios, particularly for users who rely on higher-power fast charging and want to avoid cold-weather delays.

During discharge, the battery’s self-heating and thermal management are also designed to help maintain stable operating temperatures and consistent output in subzero environments—reducing performance swings and helping prevent cold-related cell stress.

Bluetooth Monitoring for Real-Time Visibility

The 12V 320Ah Mini battery includes built-in Bluetooth 5.0, enabling monitoring through the LiTime app. Users can:

View real-time battery status—including voltage, current, and temperature

Remotely control self-heating switch.

Use LiTime’s patented Bluetooth encryption with password protection to restrict access to authorized users, helping prevent accidental pairing and protect data



LiTime says the 12V 320Ah Mini Smart Self-Heating Battery was developed around real-world feedback from users in cold climates. With a compact footprint, high energy density, and intelligent heating logic, the company positions the battery as the best battery for winter for RV, camping, off-grid, and marine applications. The company added that it will continue refining its products based on global user needs—so power remains available wherever customers go.

About LiTime

Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations!

LiTime, the energy technology explorer, delivers reliable LiFePO₄ power systems for RV, marine, solar, and off-grid use—energy you can plan on. Guided by Life & Discovery, LiTime combines 16 years of R&D and rigorous manufacturing with 380+ certifications to make lithium energy solutions smarter, safer, more flexible, and more affordable—helping explorers and professionals go farther with clean energy, from dream to plan to journey.

