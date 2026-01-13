“It’s LiTime to Fish Fun!” LiTime Launches A Global Fun Fishing Contest to Celebrate Fun Moments on the Water

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fishing is rarely about perfection. For many, it is about shared laughter, quiet moments on the water, and memories that linger long after the rods are packed away—whether it’s a family spending time together by a lakeside or friends enjoying an unpolished day outdoors.

These everyday moments reveal another meaningful side of fishing—one rooted in enjoyment, connection, and personal expression. To celebrate this spirit, LiTime, a global leader in new energy innovation, officially launched its first Global Fun Fishing Contest on January 11. Under the theme “It’s LiTime to Fish Fun”, the contest invites anglers around the world to share real fishing stories, simple joys, and authentic outdoor connections.





"It's LiTime to Fish Fun" LiTime First Global Fun Fishing Contest

A Global Stage for All Fishing Lovers

Fishing tournaments provide experienced anglers with a platform to showcase their skills. Events such as Major League Fishing (MLF) and Bassmaster are specifically designed for professionals, allowing them to demonstrate their expertise while enjoying the thrill and excitement of the sport.

Over the past two years, LiTime has sponsored MLF, offering support for the dreams of professional anglers. In 2025, LiTime participated as an exhibitor at the Bassmaster Classic Outdoor Expo, showcasing a range of batteries—from the popular 12V and 36V models to the high-performance 16V batteries—providing stable, reliable, and efficient power solutions for the events.

Beyond the professional circle, there is a large community of passionate recreational anglers. For them, fishing is not just a technical pursuit, but a lifestyle and a form of personal expression. Inspired by professional tournaments, LiTime aims to provide the same support for these enthusiasts, creating a dedicated stage for their passion. It is this vision that led to the launch of LiTime’s Global Fun Fishing Contest. This is the world’s first fun fishing event designed for all fishing lovers, combining both online and offline participation.

The contest removes professional barriers and technical pressures, inviting participants to share the happiness of fun fishing in all its forms. It challenges the stereotype that fishing is solitary and quiet, returning fishing to its essence: a celebration of family, friends, and joyful memories across regions, languages, and cultures.

Join the Fun: A Global Contest with €17,200 in Prizes

Open to Everyone, Designed for Fun

The contest embraces a relaxed, inclusive approach, inviting participants to share short videos and photos. To participate, users simply register on the LiTime official website, share original fun fishing content featuring LiTime on social media, and tag their posts with #LiTimeFishingFun and #LiTimePower. Accepted content formats include, but are not limited to:

Humorous or creative fishing moments

Fishing lifestyle vlogs

Heartwarming scenes with family, friends, or pets

Showcases of fishing gear

Outdoor camping and fishing experiences

Real-life fishing “fails”

Whether funny, touching, adventurous, or educational, authentic expressions are what this contest celebrates.

Win a Share of €17,200 in Prizes

The contest offers a total prize pool of €17,200 ($20,000), with multiple ways to win:

Popularity Content Awards : Across all platforms, the top three posts by total likes will win LiTime batteries valued up to €1,290 ($1,500) , €430 ($500) , and €258 ($300) respectively. The most-liked entry on each platform will receive an “Outstanding Content Award”, featuring cash prizes and LiTime merchandise.

: Across all platforms, the top three posts by total likes will win LiTime batteries valued up to , , and respectively. The most-liked entry on each platform will receive an “Outstanding Content Award”, featuring cash prizes and LiTime merchandise. Invitation & Lucky Draw : Every participant receives a basic lucky draw entry, an exclusive product discount of over 10%, and a personal referral link. Additional draw chances are earned by inviting friends—two extra entries per invited friend who places an order, and one extra entry per invited friend who joins the contest. Draws will begin on February 1st and take place every day. Participants have the chance to win LiTime limited-edition battery blind boxes and LiTime merchandise. The total prize value for this mechanism is approximately €12,900 ($15,000) .

: Every participant receives a basic lucky draw entry, an exclusive product discount of over 10%, and a personal referral link. Additional draw chances are earned by inviting friends—two extra entries per invited friend who places an order, and one extra entry per invited friend who joins the contest. Draws will begin on February 1st and take place every day. Participants have the chance to win LiTime limited-edition battery blind boxes and LiTime merchandise. The total prize value for this mechanism is approximately . Global Invitation Leaderboard: The top 10 participants on the invitation leaderboard will share a €1,892 ($2,200) cash prize.





Spanning approximately two and a half months, with open themes, unlimited content formats, and high prize scheme, LiTime aims to create a truly global and fun fishing event—inviting more people to fall in love with fishing and the joys of outdoor living.

LiTime: Powering Your Outdoor Passions

Some might wonder: why would a lithium battery provider care so deeply about “the joy of fishing”?

Because LiTime believes that exceptional energy technology shouldn’t just sit on a spec sheet—it should actively support and enhance lifestyles. Guided by the mission of “Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations”, LiTime is committed to providing stable, reliable energy solutions that allow everyone to enjoy their outdoor passions fully.

As a lithium battery specialist with deep expertise in marine and water-based applications, LiTime has long supported fishing boat users around the world. Through countless real-world experiences, the company has witnessed the passion and meaningful connections behind fishing. These insights inspired LiTime to create a globally interactive platform where everyday anglers can share the happiness fishing brings.

Backed by a portfolio of over 60 battery products and 34 chargers, LiTime has established an industry-leading marine power ecosystem. Through ongoing innovation, LiTime has introduced multiple industry-first solutions: including the world’s first trolling motor batteries (TM series), the first outboard motor batteries (OBM series), the first 16V long-endurance fish finder battery, the first OTA dual-purpose starting battery, and the first 12V/16V waterproof AC-DC charger. This technical expertise and robust product system ensure participants can enjoy worry-free fishing, focusing entirely on fun.

The “It’s LiTime to Fish Fun!” Global Fun Fishing Contest runs through the end of March and is open to participants worldwide. More than a competition, it is an open invitation—to slow down, reconnect with nature, and share what fishing truly means in everyday life. Whether fishing alone at sunrise, spending time with family, or enjoying a relaxed day with friends, LiTime hopes this global initiative encourages more people to rediscover the simple joy of being outdoors—and the stories worth sharing along the way.

About LiTime

Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations!

LiTime, the energy technology explorer, delivers reliable LiFePO₄ power systems for RV, marine, solar, and off-grid use—energy you can plan on. Guided by Life & Discovery, LiTime combines 16 years of R&D and rigorous manufacturing with 380+ certifications to make lithium energy solutions smarter, safer, more flexible, and more affordable—helping explorers and professionals go farther with clean energy, from dream to plan to journey.

