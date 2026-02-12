LiTime Appears at GCSAA 2026: Empowering Golf Cart Power Upgrades with Systematic Lithium Solutions

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a global pioneer in lithium battery technology, LiTime appeared at the GCSAA Conference & Trade Show 2026 held in Orlando, United States, from February 4 to 5. The exhibition is one of the most influential annual industry events in the field of golf course management and supporting facilities, bringing together golf course managers, equipment maintenance teams, and professional service providers from around the world.

During the two-day exhibition, approximately 7,000 professional visitors attended the show. Centered on the core topic of golf cart power system upgrades, the LiTime booth received more than 200 in-depth consultation visitors. Through product displays, system explanations, and interactive experiences, LiTime showcased its technological accumulation and system capabilities in the lithium electrification of golf carts. Interactive experience activities were also set up at the booth, attracting a large number of visitors and maintaining a lively communication atmosphere.





Product-Focused: A More Enduring, Lower-Maintenance, and Reliable Power Choice for Golf Carts

As golf carts become essential not only on courses but also in residential communities, resorts, and facility operations, the shortcomings of conventional multi-pack lead-acid batteries—excess weight, frequent maintenance, and lower charging efficiency—are becoming harder to ignore.

Replacing multiple lead-acid batteries with a single high-capacity lithium battery is emerging as a mainstream upgrade path of golf cart battery. Operators are looking for longer service life, reduced maintenance costs, steadier output, and more transparent battery management.

LiTime’s showcase reflected that demand. LiTime presented a range of lithium battery configurations tailored to mainstream golf cart platforms, including:

48V/51.2V 100Ah GC Smart battery series (Bluetooth and ComFlex versions) , designed as integrated high-capacity units capable of replacing multiple lead-acid batteries while simplifying wiring;

, designed as integrated high-capacity units capable of replacing multiple lead-acid batteries while simplifying wiring; 48V/51.2V 30Ah GC Smart battery series , sized to align with GC2 specifications for lighter, drop-in upgrades;

, sized to align with GC2 specifications for lighter, drop-in upgrades; 36V 100Ah GC Smart batteries for customized 36V cart applications;

for customized 36V cart applications; 51.2V 150Ah models targeting extended range and higher power output needs.





LiTime emphasizes that converting from lead-acid to lithium goes beyond simply extending runtime. Lithium systems can significantly reduce vehicle weight and increase single-charge range, while their flatter discharge curves and intelligent battery management enable more stable performance during frequent start-stop cycles and uphill driving—common in golf cart operations—ultimately helping operators lower long-term maintenance and management costs.

Durability was another focal point. Select models, including the 48V 100Ah ComFlex Smart battery, feature a high-strength SPCC steel casing engineered for corrosion resistance and efficient heat dissipation. A built-in pressure relief valve helps prevent internal overpressure under extreme conditions, reinforcing safety in demanding outdoor environments.





One-Stop Golf Cart Power System Solution: From Battery Replacement to System Upgrade

Drawing on 16 years of experience in golf cart applications,

LiTime no longer regards power upgrades as a single product replacement but proposes the One-Stop Golf Cart Power System Solution—a systematic lithium solution built around real-world operating conditions.

The solution centers on “lithium batteries + energy management + charging and supporting components + installation fixation,” helping users achieve an overall upgrade from lead-acid to lithium without complex product selection. The system includes:

GC Smart / ComFlex Smart lithium batteries adapted to golf cart operating conditions;

adapted to golf cart operating conditions; Multiple specifications of waterproof chargers compatible with different charging scenarios;

compatible with different charging scenarios; Monitoring display to improve the visualization and manageability of the power system;

to improve the visualization and manageability of the power system; Battery Hold Down Kit to lower modification thresholds and enhance long-term operational stability.





The approach aims to simplify the conversion process from lead-acid to lithium by delivering a coordinated upgrade rather than isolated parts. By factoring in real-world operating conditions—high-load acceleration, long run times, and maintenance convenience—LiTime positions its solution as a scalable and repeatable pathway for fleet operators and individual users alike.

Beyond golf carts, LiTime has applied similar system-level thinking to recreational vehicle (RV) and marine energy solutions, reflecting broader growth in outdoor electrification.

Expanding Across Outdoor Power Markets

LiTime’s presence at GCSAA signals a continued push into professional outdoor mobility sectors. The company plans to showcase its RV-focused energy systems at the NCC Caravan, Camping & Motorhome Show in the United Kingdom, present marine and outdoor power solutions at U.S. Bassmaster Classic expos, and highlight specialized system integrations at ISC West Expos.





Anchored by its brand philosophy, “Life & Discovery,” LiTime says it will continue refining lithium technologies for real-world outdoor applications—aiming to deliver safer, more durable, and more intelligent power systems as demand for electrified mobility grows.

About LiTime

Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations!

LiTime, the energy technology explorer, delivers reliable LiFePO₄ power systems for RV, marine, solar, and off-grid use—energy you can plan on. Guided by Life & Discovery, LiTime combines 16 years of R&D and rigorous manufacturing with 380+ certifications to make lithium energy solutions smarter, safer, more flexible, and more affordable—helping explorers and professionals go farther with clean energy, from dream to plan to journey.

