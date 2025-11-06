GigaCloud Technology Inc Announces Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Financial Results

— Achieves Record Quarterly Revenue and EPS Despite Challenging Environment —

EL MONTE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenues of $332.6 million, increased 9.7% year-over-year.

Gross profit of $77.0 million, decreased 0.4% year-over-year.

Gross margin was 23.2%, compared to 25.5% in the third quarter of 2024.

Net income of $37.2 million, decreased 8.6% year-over-year.

Net income margin was 11.2%, compared to 13.4% in the third quarter of 2024.

Diluted EPS increased 1.0% year-over-year to $0.99.

Adjusted EBITDA of $43.4 million, decreased 11.1% year-over-year.

Adjusted EPS – diluted 2 increased 0.8% year-over-year to $1.16.

of $43.4 million, decreased 11.1% year-over-year. increased 0.8% year-over-year to $1.16. Cash and cash equivalents, Restricted Cash, and Investments totaled $366.6 million as of September 30, 2025, compared with $303.1 million as of December 31, 2024.





Year-to-Date 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenues of $927.2 million, increased 7.2% year-over-year.





Gross profit of $217.7 million, decreased 1.1% year-over-year.





Gross margin was 23.5%, compared to 25.5% for the same period of 2024.

Net income of $98.9 million, increased 4.3% year-over-year.





Net income margin was 10.7%, compared to 11.0% for the same period of 2024.

Diluted EPS increased 11.3% year-over-year to $2.56.

Adjusted EBITDA of $120.0 million, decreased 4.8% year-over-year.





Adjusted EPS – diluted of $3.11, increased 1.6% year-over-year.

Operational Highlights

GigaCloud Marketplace GMV 3 increased 20.7% year-over-year to $1,488.5 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2025.

3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV increased 24.4% year-over-year to $790.4 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2025. 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV represented 53.1% of total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV for the 12 months ended September 30, 2025.

increased 24.4% year-over-year to $790.4 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2025. represented 53.1% of total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV for the 12 months ended September 30, 2025. Active 3P sellers 5 increased 17.2% year-over-year to 1,232 for the 12 months ended September 30, 2025.

increased 17.2% year-over-year to 1,232 for the 12 months ended September 30, 2025. Active buyers 6 increased 33.8% year-over-year to 11,419 for the 12 months ended September 30, 2025.

increased 33.8% year-over-year to 11,419 for the 12 months ended September 30, 2025. Spend per active buyer7 was $130,349 for the 12 months ended September 30, 2025.





“This quarter reaffirmed the resilience of our diversified business,” said Larry Wu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “The return to top-line growth in Noble House reflects the impact of focused optimization, and our planned acquisition of New Classic advances our vision of a truly channel-agnostic B2B marketplace that connects suppliers and retailers with greater reach and efficiency. Through disciplined execution and a robust, debt-free balance sheet that supports our growth initiatives, we continued to scale in a difficult environment and strengthen the foundation for long-term value creation. The macro environment is beyond our control, but how we execute and adapt is not. Resilience is what keeps us moving forward.”

“Our disciplined execution generated $78 million in operating cash flow this quarter, providing the fuel to execute our long-term capital allocation strategy with precision,” said Erica Wei, Chief Financial Officer. “This allows us to consistently return capital to shareholders through buybacks — a highly effective tool for enhancing earnings per share — while simultaneously investing in strategic acquisitions to secure our future growth pipeline.”

Planned Acquisition

On October 24, 2025, GigaCloud announced that it has entered into a binding term sheet to acquire 100% of New Classic Home Furnishings, Inc. (“New Classic”) for $18 million in cash. At closing, New Classic will become a wholly owned subsidiary of GigaCloud, further expanding the Company’s channel-agnostic B2B marketplace and enhancing its domestic distribution capabilities.

Business Outlook

The Company expects its total revenues to be between $328 million and $344 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Share Repurchase Program

On August 13, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a $111.0 million share repurchase program. The program became effective on August 17, 2025 and will remain in effect for a period of three years. The previously authorized share repurchase program was terminated effective August 16, 2025. As of November 6, 2025, the Company has repurchased approximately 4.9 million of its Class A ordinary shares for $87 million under its share repurchase programs since its IPO in 2022.

Under the share repurchase program, the Company may purchase its ordinary shares through various means, including open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, block trades, any combination thereof or other legally permissible means. The Company may effect repurchase transactions in compliance with Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The number of shares repurchased and the timing of repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, price, trading volume and general market conditions, along with the Company’s working capital requirements, general business conditions and other factors.

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted, to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is net income excluding interest, income taxes and depreciation, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EPS – diluted is a financial measure defined as our Adjusted EBITDA divided by our diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, respectively. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted as measures of operating performance, for planning purposes, to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and in communications with our Board of Directors and investors concerning our financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures, which may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” and “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS – diluted” set forth at the end of this press release.

GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands except for share data and per share data)

September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 334,851 $ 259,759 Restricted cash 703 685 Investments 31,011 42,674 Accounts receivable, net 59,818 57,313 Inventories 176,361 172,489 Prepayments and other current assets 19,245 14,672 Total current assets 621,989 547,592 Non-current assets Operating lease right-of-use assets 425,536 451,930 Property and equipment, net 33,311 29,498 Intangible assets, net 5,283 6,198 Goodwill 12,586 12,586 Deferred tax assets 11,021 10,026 Other non-current assets 14,385 12,645 Total non-current assets 502,122 522,883 Total assets $ 1,124,111 $ 1,070,475





GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)

(In thousands except for share data and per share data)

September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 79,460 $ 78,163 Contract liabilities 5,233 4,486 Current operating lease liabilities 99,887 88,521 Income tax payable 11,589 13,615 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 103,458 79,594 Total current liabilities 299,627 264,379 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, non-current 361,122 395,235 Deferred tax liabilities 732 941 Finance lease obligations, non-current 662 382 Non-current income tax payable 4,653 4,321 Total non-current liabilities 367,169 400,879 Total liabilities $ 666,796 $ 665,258 Commitments and contingencies $ — $ —





GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)

(In thousands except for share data and per share data)



September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Shareholders’ equity Treasury shares, at cost (835,661 and 609,390 shares held as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) $ (18,639 ) $ (11,816 ) Class A ordinary shares ($0.05 par value, 50,673,268 shares authorized, 30,136,429 and 32,878,735 shares issued as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, 29,163,245 and 32,269,345 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 1,501 1,643 Class B ordinary shares ($0.05 par value, 9,326,732 shares authorized, 8,076,732 and 8,076,732 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 403 403 Additional paid-in capital 94,674 120,262 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,859 (4,136 ) Retained earnings 377,517 298,861 Total shareholders’ equity 457,315 405,217 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,124,111 $ 1,070,475





GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands except for share data and per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues Service revenues $ 108,370 $ 110,340 $ 299,362 $ 282,750 Product revenues 224,268 192,976 627,788 582,510 Total revenues 332,638 303,316 927,150 865,260 Cost of revenues Services 98,473 86,422 263,485 231,948 Products 157,116 139,643 445,946 413,066 Total cost of revenues 255,589 226,065 709,431 645,014 Gross profit 77,049 77,251 217,719 220,246 Operating expenses Selling and marketing expenses 25,477 18,605 68,813 52,645 General and administrative expenses 8,511 15,296 35,882 56,965 Research and development expenses 2,534 2,582 8,211 7,435 Losses on disposal of property and equipment 7 45 127 213 Total operating expenses 36,529 36,528 113,033 117,258 Operating income 40,520 40,723 104,686 102,988 Interest expense (71 ) (87 ) (126 ) (227 ) Interest income 3,120 2,703 8,555 6,556 Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net (557 ) 3,337 882 (479 ) Government grants 40 21 258 29 Others, net 980 1,177 3,236 1,361 Income before income taxes 44,032 47,874 117,491 110,228 Income tax expense (6,857 ) (7,189 ) (18,618 ) (15,379 ) Net income $ 37,175 $ 40,685 $ 98,873 $ 94,849 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes 101 (173 ) 1,391 (551 ) Net unrealized gain on available-for-sale investments 10 17 3 19 Intra-entity foreign currency transactions gain (loss) (420 ) — 4,602 — Release of foreign currency translation reserve related to liquidation of subsidiaries — — (1 ) — Total other comprehensive income (loss) (309 ) (156 ) 5,995 (532 ) Comprehensive Income $ 36,866 $ 40,529 $ 104,868 $ 94,317 Net income per ordinary share —Basic $ 0.99 $ 0.98 $ 2.57 $ 2.30 —Diluted $ 0.99 $ 0.98 $ 2.56 $ 2.30 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used in computing net income per ordinary share —Basic 37,539,214 41,364,886 38,535,151 41,150,372 —Diluted 37,605,032 41,395,001 38,607,748 41,258,416





GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 98,873 $ 94,849 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,304 6,253 Share-based compensation 4,602 15,580 Operating lease 3,583 25,196 Changes in accounts receivables (21 ) (3,836 ) Changes in inventories 759 (52,645 ) Changes in prepayments and other assets (5,002 ) (5,229 ) Changes in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 18,223 10,982 Changes in contract liabilities 575 (104 ) Changes in income tax payable (2,151 ) 5,921 Changes in deferred income taxes (1,137 ) (7,957 ) Other operating activities 1,684 650 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 126,292 $ 89,660 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (5,162 ) (14,038 ) Disposals of property and equipment 131 1,700 Purchases of investments (84,694 ) (53,547 ) Sales and maturities of investments 93,287 11,843 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 3,562 $ (54,042 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of finance lease obligations $ (284 ) $ (1,589 ) Repurchases of ordinary shares (57,373 ) — Net cash used in financing activities $ (57,657 ) $ (1,589 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,913 130 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 75,110 $ 34,159 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 260,444 184,168 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 335,554 $ 218,327 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest expense $ 126 $ 227 Cash paid for income taxes $ 22,061 $ 18,889





GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands, except for per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September30 2025 2024 2025 2024 (In thousands) (In thousands) Net Income $ 37,175 $ 40,685 $ 98,873 $ 94,849 Add: Income tax expense 6,857 7,189 18,618 15,379 Add: Interest expense 71 87 126 227 Less: Interest income (3,120 ) (2,703 ) (8,555 ) (6,556 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 2,115 2,108 6,304 6,253 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 349 1,433 4,602 15,580 Add: Non-recurring items(1) — — — 308 Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,447 $ 48,799 $ 119,968 $ 126,040

_____________________

(1) One of our fulfillment centers in Japan experienced a fire in March 2024. We recognized losses as a result of the fire. Based on the provisions of our insurance policy, the gross losses have been reduced by the estimated insurance proceeds expected to be received from our insurance carrier. We have determined that partial recovery of the incurred losses is probable and therefore recorded net losses of $308 thousand in the nine months ended September 30, 2024. We do not believe such losses to be recurring or frequent in nature.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EPS – DILUTED

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income per ordinary share – diluted $ 0.99 $ 0.98 $ 2.56 $ 2.30 Adjustments, per ordinary share: Add: Income tax expense 0.18 0.17 0.48 0.37 Add: Interest expense — — — 0.01 Less: Interest income (0.08 ) (0.07 ) (0.22 ) (0.16 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 0.06 0.05 0.16 0.15 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 0.01 0.02 0.12 0.38 Add: Non-recurring items(1) — — — 0.01 Adjusted EPS – diluted $ 1.16 $ 1.15 $ 3.11 $ 3.06 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding - diluted 37,605,032 41,395,001 38,607,748 41,258,416

_____________________

(1) One of our fulfillment centers in Japan experienced a fire in March 2024. We recognized losses as a result of the fire. Based on the provisions of our insurance policy, the gross losses have been reduced by the estimated insurance proceeds expected to be received from our insurance carrier. We have determined that partial recovery of the incurred losses is probable and therefore recorded net losses of $308 thousand in the nine months ended September 30, 2024. We do not believe such losses to be recurring or frequent in nature.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” set forth at the end of this press release.

2 Adjusted EPS – diluted is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS – diluted” set forth at the end of this press release.

3 GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions ordered through our GigaCloud Marketplace including GigaCloud 3P and GigaCloud 1P, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.

4 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions sold through our GigaCloud Marketplace by 3P sellers, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.

5 Active 3P sellers means sellers who have sold a product in GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.

6 Active buyers means buyers who have purchased a product in the GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.

7 Spend per active buyer is calculated by dividing the total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of active buyers as of such date.