GigaCloud Technology Inc Announces Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Financial Results

  Achieves Record Quarterly Revenue and EPS Despite Challenging Environment  —

EL MONTE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues of $332.6 million, increased 9.7% year-over-year.
  • Gross profit of $77.0 million, decreased 0.4% year-over-year.
    Gross margin was 23.2%, compared to 25.5% in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Net income of $37.2 million, decreased 8.6% year-over-year.
    Net income margin was 11.2%, compared to 13.4% in the third quarter of 2024.
    Diluted EPS increased 1.0% year-over-year to $0.99.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of $43.4 million, decreased 11.1% year-over-year.
    Adjusted EPS – diluted2 increased 0.8% year-over-year to $1.16.
  • Cash and cash equivalents, Restricted Cash, and Investments totaled $366.6 million as of September 30, 2025, compared with $303.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

Year-to-Date 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues of $927.2 million, increased 7.2% year-over-year.

  • Gross profit of $217.7 million, decreased 1.1% year-over-year.

Gross margin was 23.5%, compared to 25.5% for the same period of 2024.

  • Net income of $98.9 million, increased 4.3% year-over-year.

Net income margin was 10.7%, compared to 11.0% for the same period of 2024.
Diluted EPS increased 11.3% year-over-year to $2.56.

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $120.0 million, decreased 4.8% year-over-year.

Adjusted EPS – diluted of $3.11, increased 1.6% year-over-year.

Operational Highlights

  • GigaCloud Marketplace GMV3 increased 20.7% year-over-year to $1,488.5 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2025.
  • 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV4 increased 24.4% year-over-year to $790.4 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2025. 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV represented 53.1% of total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV for the 12 months ended September 30, 2025.
  • Active 3P sellers5 increased 17.2% year-over-year to 1,232 for the 12 months ended September 30, 2025.
  • Active buyers6 increased 33.8% year-over-year to 11,419 for the 12 months ended September 30, 2025.
  • Spend per active buyer7 was $130,349 for the 12 months ended September 30, 2025.

“This quarter reaffirmed the resilience of our diversified business,” said Larry Wu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “The return to top-line growth in Noble House reflects the impact of focused optimization, and our planned acquisition of New Classic advances our vision of a truly channel-agnostic B2B marketplace that connects suppliers and retailers with greater reach and efficiency. Through disciplined execution and a robust, debt-free balance sheet that supports our growth initiatives, we continued to scale in a difficult environment and strengthen the foundation for long-term value creation. The macro environment is beyond our control, but how we execute and adapt is not. Resilience is what keeps us moving forward.”

“Our disciplined execution generated $78 million in operating cash flow this quarter, providing the fuel to execute our long-term capital allocation strategy with precision,” said Erica Wei, Chief Financial Officer. “This allows us to consistently return capital to shareholders through buybacks — a highly effective tool for enhancing earnings per share — while simultaneously investing in strategic acquisitions to secure our future growth pipeline.”

Planned Acquisition

On October 24, 2025, GigaCloud announced that it has entered into a binding term sheet to acquire 100% of New Classic Home Furnishings, Inc. (“New Classic”) for $18 million in cash. At closing, New Classic will become a wholly owned subsidiary of GigaCloud, further expanding the Company’s channel-agnostic B2B marketplace and enhancing its domestic distribution capabilities.

Business Outlook

The Company expects its total revenues to be between $328 million and $344 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Share Repurchase Program

On August 13, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a $111.0 million share repurchase program. The program became effective on August 17, 2025 and will remain in effect for a period of three years. The previously authorized share repurchase program was terminated effective August 16, 2025. As of November 6, 2025, the Company has repurchased approximately 4.9 million of its Class A ordinary shares for $87 million under its share repurchase programs since its IPO in 2022.

Under the share repurchase program, the Company may purchase its ordinary shares through various means, including open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, block trades, any combination thereof or other legally permissible means. The Company may effect repurchase transactions in compliance with Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The number of shares repurchased and the timing of repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, price, trading volume and general market conditions, along with the Company’s working capital requirements, general business conditions and other factors.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 6:30 pm U.S. Eastern Time on November 6, 2025. Participants who wish to join the call should pre-register here at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10204254/10043517936. Upon registration, participants will receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN, which can be used to join the conference call. If participants register and forget their PIN or lose their registration confirmation email, they may re-register to receive a new PIN. All participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time. A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted, to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is net income excluding interest, income taxes and depreciation, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EPS – diluted is a financial measure defined as our Adjusted EBITDA divided by our diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, respectively. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted as measures of operating performance, for planning purposes, to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and in communications with our Board of Directors and investors concerning our financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures, which may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” and “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS – diluted” set forth at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

GigaCloud Technology Inc
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands except for share data and per share data)

    September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
ASSETS      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents   $334,851 $259,759
Restricted cash    703  685
Investments    31,011  42,674
Accounts receivable, net    59,818  57,313
Inventories    176,361  172,489
Prepayments and other current assets    19,245  14,672
Total current assets    621,989  547,592
Non-current assets      
Operating lease right-of-use assets    425,536  451,930
Property and equipment, net    33,311  29,498
Intangible assets, net    5,283  6,198
Goodwill    12,586  12,586
Deferred tax assets    11,021  10,026
Other non-current assets    14,385  12,645
Total non-current assets    502,122  522,883
Total assets   $1,124,111 $1,070,475


GigaCloud Technology Inc
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)
(In thousands except for share data and per share data)

   September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY     
Current liabilities     
Accounts payable  $79,460 $78,163
Contract liabilities   5,233  4,486
Current operating lease liabilities   99,887  88,521
Income tax payable   11,589  13,615
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   103,458  79,594
Total current liabilities   299,627  264,379
Non-current liabilities     
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   361,122  395,235
Deferred tax liabilities   732  941
Finance lease obligations, non-current   662  382
Non-current income tax payable   4,653  4,321
Total non-current liabilities   367,169  400,879
Total liabilities  $666,796 $665,258
Commitments and contingencies  $ $


GigaCloud Technology Inc
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)
(In thousands except for share data and per share data)

   September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
Shareholders’ equity     
Treasury shares, at cost (835,661 and 609,390 shares held as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)  $(18,639) $(11,816)
Class A ordinary shares ($0.05 par value, 50,673,268 shares authorized, 30,136,429 and 32,878,735 shares issued as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, 29,163,245 and 32,269,345 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)   1,501   1,643 
Class B ordinary shares ($0.05 par value, 9,326,732 shares authorized, 8,076,732 and 8,076,732 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)   403   403 
Additional paid-in capital   94,674   120,262 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   1,859   (4,136)
Retained earnings   377,517   298,861 
Total shareholders’ equity   457,315   405,217 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity  $1,124,111  $1,070,475 


GigaCloud Technology Inc
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands except for share data and per share data)

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Revenues       
Service revenues$108,370  $110,340  $299,362  $282,750 
Product revenues 224,268   192,976   627,788   582,510 
Total revenues 332,638   303,316   927,150   865,260 
Cost of revenues       
Services 98,473   86,422   263,485   231,948 
Products 157,116   139,643   445,946   413,066 
Total cost of revenues 255,589   226,065   709,431   645,014 
Gross profit 77,049   77,251   217,719   220,246 
Operating expenses       
Selling and marketing expenses 25,477   18,605   68,813   52,645 
General and administrative expenses 8,511   15,296   35,882   56,965 
Research and development expenses 2,534   2,582   8,211   7,435 
Losses on disposal of property and equipment 7   45   127   213 
Total operating expenses 36,529   36,528   113,033   117,258 
Operating income 40,520   40,723   104,686   102,988 
Interest expense (71)  (87)  (126)  (227)
Interest income 3,120   2,703   8,555   6,556 
Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net (557)  3,337   882   (479)
Government grants 40   21   258   29 
Others, net 980   1,177   3,236   1,361 
Income before income taxes 44,032   47,874   117,491   110,228 
Income tax expense (6,857)  (7,189)  (18,618)  (15,379)
Net income$37,175  $40,685  $98,873  $94,849 
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes 101   (173)  1,391   (551)
Net unrealized gain on available-for-sale investments 10   17   3   19 
Intra-entity foreign currency transactions gain (loss) (420)     4,602    
Release of foreign currency translation reserve related to liquidation of subsidiaries       (1)   
Total other comprehensive income (loss) (309)  (156)  5,995   (532)
Comprehensive Income$36,866  $40,529  $104,868  $94,317 
Net income per ordinary share       
—Basic$0.99  $0.98  $2.57  $2.30 
—Diluted$0.99  $0.98  $2.56  $2.30 
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used in computing net income per ordinary share       
—Basic 37,539,214   41,364,886   38,535,151   41,150,372 
—Diluted 37,605,032   41,395,001   38,607,748   41,258,416 


GigaCloud Technology Inc
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)

 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2025   2024 
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net income$98,873  $94,849 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 6,304   6,253 
Share-based compensation 4,602   15,580 
Operating lease 3,583   25,196 
Changes in accounts receivables (21)  (3,836)
Changes in inventories 759   (52,645)
Changes in prepayments and other assets (5,002)  (5,229)
Changes in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 18,223   10,982 
Changes in contract liabilities 575   (104)
Changes in income tax payable (2,151)  5,921 
Changes in deferred income taxes (1,137)  (7,957)
Other operating activities 1,684   650 
Net cash provided by operating activities$126,292  $89,660 
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchases of property and equipment (5,162)  (14,038)
Disposals of property and equipment 131   1,700 
Purchases of investments (84,694)  (53,547)
Sales and maturities of investments 93,287   11,843 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities$3,562  $(54,042)
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Repayment of finance lease obligations$(284) $(1,589)
Repurchases of ordinary shares (57,373)   
Net cash used in financing activities$(57,657) $(1,589)
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,913   130 
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$75,110  $34,159 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 260,444   184,168 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period$335,554  $218,327 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information   
Cash paid for interest expense$126  $227 
Cash paid for income taxes$22,061  $18,889 


GigaCloud Technology Inc
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands, except for per share data)

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September30
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
 (In thousands) (In thousands)
Net Income$37,175  $40,685  $98,873  $94,849 
Add: Income tax expense 6,857   7,189   18,618   15,379 
Add: Interest expense 71   87   126   227 
Less: Interest income (3,120)  (2,703)  (8,555)  (6,556)
Add: Depreciation and amortization 2,115   2,108   6,304   6,253 
Add: Share-based compensation expenses 349   1,433   4,602   15,580 
Add: Non-recurring items(1)          308 
Adjusted EBITDA$43,447  $48,799  $119,968  $126,040 

_____________________
(1) One of our fulfillment centers in Japan experienced a fire in March 2024. We recognized losses as a result of the fire. Based on the provisions of our insurance policy, the gross losses have been reduced by the estimated insurance proceeds expected to be received from our insurance carrier. We have determined that partial recovery of the incurred losses is probable and therefore recorded net losses of $308 thousand in the nine months ended September 30, 2024. We do not believe such losses to be recurring or frequent in nature.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EPS – DILUTED

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September30
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Net income per ordinary share – diluted$0.99  $0.98  $2.56  $2.30 
Adjustments, per ordinary share:       
Add: Income tax expense 0.18   0.17   0.48   0.37 
Add: Interest expense          0.01 
Less: Interest income (0.08)  (0.07)  (0.22)  (0.16)
Add: Depreciation and amortization 0.06   0.05   0.16   0.15 
Add: Share-based compensation expenses 0.01   0.02   0.12   0.38 
Add: Non-recurring items(1)          0.01 
Adjusted EPS – diluted$1.16  $1.15  $3.11  $3.06 
        
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding - diluted 37,605,032   41,395,001   38,607,748   41,258,416 

_____________________
(1) One of our fulfillment centers in Japan experienced a fire in March 2024. We recognized losses as a result of the fire. Based on the provisions of our insurance policy, the gross losses have been reduced by the estimated insurance proceeds expected to be received from our insurance carrier. We have determined that partial recovery of the incurred losses is probable and therefore recorded net losses of $308 thousand in the nine months ended September 30, 2024. We do not believe such losses to be recurring or frequent in nature.

1  Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” set forth at the end of this press release.

2  Adjusted EPS – diluted is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS – diluted” set forth at the end of this press release.

3  GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions ordered through our GigaCloud Marketplace including GigaCloud 3P and GigaCloud 1P, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.

4  3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions sold through our GigaCloud Marketplace by 3P sellers, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.

5  Active 3P sellers means sellers who have sold a product in GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.

6  Active buyers means buyers who have purchased a product in the GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.

7  Spend per active buyer is calculated by dividing the total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of active buyers as of such date.


