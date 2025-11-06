BLINK CHARGING ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenue Growth, Operational Discipline, and Strategic Focus Position Blink for Solid Q4



Bowie, MD., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Third quarter service revenues grew 35.5% year-over-year (YOY) to $11.9M, driven by increased charger utilization and service revenues

Third quarter total revenues increased by 7.3% YOY to $27.0 million

Improved sequential gross margin to 35.8%

Reduced operating cash burn by 87% sequentially to $2.2 million

Reduced total operating expenses by 26% YOY and by 15% sequentially, adjusted for non-recurring items

Initiated transition to contract manufacturing, maintaining vertical integration of hardware and firmware design

Crypto payment integration remains on track for launch before year-end





The following top-line highlights are in thousands of dollars:

Three Months Ended

September 30 2025 2024 % Change Product Revenues $ 13,035 $ 13,448 (3.1 )% Service Revenues(1) 11,863 8,754 35.5 % Other Revenues(2) 2,132 2,985 (28.6 )% Total Revenues $ 27,030 $ 25,187 7.3 %

(1) Service Revenues consist of repeat charging service revenues, recurring network fees, and car-sharing service revenues.

(2) Other Revenues consist of warranty fees, grants and rebates, and other revenues.

Mike Battaglia, President and CEO of Blink Charging, commented, “We’re proud of the strides we made in Q3 2025. After a modest start to the year, we’ve regained momentum, delivering year-over-year quarterly growth in total revenue, a strong gross margin of 36%, and more than 35% growth year-over-year in service revenues. This performance reflects not only recovery, but acceleration of the BlinkForward strategy that we announced earlier this year. Our focus on simplifying operations, reducing costs, and executing with discipline is yielding tangible results as we pursue profitability. Our transformation efforts are delivering the intended impact, and we’re entering the fourth quarter from a position of strength. The business is trending in the right direction, with improved focus, execution, and financial discipline that support our long-term growth objectives.”

Michael Bercovich, Chief Financial Officer of Blink Charging, commented, “As we continue our transformation journey, this quarter reflects meaningful progress in strengthening our foundation for sustainable and disciplined growth. While top-line expansion remains important, our focus is on driving profitable, durable, and strategically aligned revenue. We have reduced operating expenses, enhanced gross margins, and managed cash burn. This discipline is not only evident in the numbers, but in the way we run the business every day. These decisive actions have streamlined operations, rationalized costs, and concentrated resources on the most accretive opportunities that have already delivered results.”

SHIFT TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING

As part of our BlinkForward strategy, Blink is transitioning from in-house to contract manufacturing. This shift reflects our commitment to focusing on our core strengths while enabling our manufacturing partners to focus on what they do best.



By leveraging external expertise, Blink aims to accelerate production timelines, reduce overhead costs, and improve scalability. This transition enables Blink to execute efficiently while preserving ownership over hardware design and firmware development.

This balance of internal discipline and external efficiency is a key pillar of the BlinkForward strategy to drive Blink towards profitability and deliver long-term value.

BLINKFORWARD STRATEGY IN ACTION

Blink’s Q3 performance underscores the company’s execution of its BlinkForward strategy, focused on simplifying operations, accelerating scalable growth, and preserving capital. During the quarter, Blink successfully progressed towards the launch of our Shasta L2 Charger, initiated transition to contract manufacturing, and continued to streamline its cost structure. These actions reflect purposeful execution and agility in a dynamic market environment.

As of September 30, 2025, Blink has eliminated approximately $13 million in annualized operating expenses, exceeding initial expectations set when the BlinkForward initiative was introduced. This progress demonstrates Blink’s commitment to operational efficiency and capital discipline, and positions the company for sustainable, long-term growth. Management remains extremely focused on aligning expenditures with strategic priorities and scaling the business responsibly.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

Based on current visibility, Blink expects to achieve continued sequential revenue growth in the second half of 2025 with positive trends continuing into the fourth quarter. Looking ahead, the Company expects to maintain strong momentum across both its recurring and repeatable revenue streams.

THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST THREE QUARTERS 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

REVENUES

Total revenues were $27.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, a 7.3% year-over-year increase, underscoring our commitment to consistent and strategic execution. For the first three quarters of 2025, Blink reported total revenue of $76.5 million compared to revenue of $96.0 million in the first three quarters of 2024.



Product Revenues were $13.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $13.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. In the first three quarters of 2025, product revenues were $35.9 million compared to $64.5 million during the same period last year. We remain focused on selective projects based on associated profitability, as we return to a scalable and disciplined growth trajectory.

Service Revenues, which consist of repeat charging service revenues, recurring network fees, and car-sharing service revenues, increased by $3.1 million or 35.5% to $11.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to service revenues of $8.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, primarily driven by greater utilization of chargers and an increased number of chargers on the Blink networks.

Service Revenues for the first three quarters of 2025 were $34.2 million compared to $25.0 million in the first three quarters of 2024, a 36.9% increase.

Other Revenues, which comprised warranty fees, grants and rebates, and additional sources, were $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2024. For the first three quarters of 2025, other revenues totaled $6.3 million as compared to $6.5 million in the first three quarters of 2024.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit was $9.7 million, or 35.8% of revenues in the third quarter of 2025, compared to gross profit of $9.1 million, or 36.2% of revenues, in the third quarter of 2024.

Gross profit in the first three quarters of 2025 was $19.1 million or 25.0% of revenues compared to $33.3 million or 34.6% of revenues in the same prior year period. For the three quarters of 2025, gross profit was impacted primarily by non-cash inventory and PP&E impairment adjustment of $6.4 million related to obsolete inventory and PP&E items in the second quarter of 2025. Excluding the impact of these largely one-time, non-cash charges, the gross profit in the three quarters of 2025 would have been $25.6 million or 33.4% gross profit margin.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were $9.9 million compared to $97.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of the favorable, non-cash change in fair value of consideration payable of $11.7 million and $2.0 million of the favorable adjustment in the allowance for doubtful accounts receivable, the total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were $23.6 million. In the third quarter of 2024, excluding the non-cash charges of $69.5 million for impairment of goodwill and non-cash change in fair value of consideration payable, total operating expenses were $27.9 million. Excluding these charges, operating expenses in the third quarter of 2025 decreased 15% year-over-year.

Moreover, in the third quarter of 2025, total operating expenses included $3.0 million of expenses that have been eliminated on a go-forward basis and are not expected to reoccur. Excluding these expenses and non-cash charges, total operating expenses in third quarter would have been $20.6 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 26% and a sequential decrease of 15%.

Operating expenses in the first three quarters of 2025 were $72.6 million compared to $159.6 million in the first three quarters of 2024. Excluding the net impact of the non-cash change in fair value of consideration payable and adjustment in the allowance for doubtful accounts receivable, the total operating expenses in the first three quarters of 2025 were $76.6 million. In the first three quarters of 2024, excluding the non-cash charges of $71.9 million for impairment of goodwill and non-cash change in fair value of consideration payable, total operating expenses were $87.7 million. Excluding these non-cash charges, operating expenses for the first three quarters of 2025 decreased 13% year-over-year.

NET LOSS AND LOSS PER SHARE

Net Loss for the third quarter of 2025 was $(0.09) million, or $(0.00) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(87.4) million, or loss of $(0.86) per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of 2024. Net loss in the first three quarters of 2025 was $(52.8) million or loss of $(0.50) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss in the first three quarters of 2024 of $(124.6) million or loss of $(1.24) per basic and diluted share.

As of September 30, 2025, Blink’s weighted average number of shares outstanding was 109.1 million. As of September 30, 2024, the weighted average number of shares outstanding was 101.1 million.

ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EPS

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 was a loss of $(8.9) million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(14.0) million in the same period of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the first three quarters of 2025 was a loss of $(49.7) million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(38.9) million in the same period of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA (defined as earnings/loss before interest income/expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition related costs, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, estimated loss related to underperforming assets of subsidiary, change in fair value related to consideration payable, assets impairments) is a non-GAAP financial measure management uses as a proxy for net income/loss. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included at the end of this release.

Adjusted EPS for the third quarter of 2025 was a loss of $(0.10) compared to an adjusted EPS loss of $(0.16) in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EPS in the first three quarters of 2025 was a loss of $(0.54) compared to an adjusted EPS loss of $(0.47) in the same period of 2024.

Adjusted EPS (defined as earnings/loss per diluted share) is a non-GAAP financial measure management uses to assess earnings/loss per diluted share excluding non-recurring items such as amortization expense of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, estimated loss related to disposal of underperforming subsidiary, change in fair value related to consideration payable, and assets impairments. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included at the end of this release.

CASH LIQUIDITY

As of September 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $23.1 million compared to $55.4 million as of December 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $25.3 million. Blink had no cash debt as of September 30, 2025.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Blink Charging will host a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter 2025 results today, November 6, 2025, at 4:30 PM, Eastern Time.

To access the live webcast, log onto the Blink Charging website at www.blinkcharging.com, and click on the News/Events section of the Investor Relations page. Investors may also access the webcast via the following link:

https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2468/53181

To participate in the call by phone, dial (877) 550-1707 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial +1 (848) 488-9020. Callers should use conference ID: Blink Charging.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until December 6, 2025, and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 53181.

BLINK CHARGING CO.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

For The Three Months Ended For The Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Product sales $ 13,035 $ 13,448 $ 35,924 $ 64,538 Charging service revenue 7,758 5,254 22,229 15,217 Network fees 2,874 2,332 8,454 6,304 Warranty 1,486 1,405 4,023 3,698 Grant and rebate 59 982 251 1,617 Car-sharing services 1,231 1,168 3,517 3,467 Other 587 598 2,053 1,176 Total Revenues 27,030 25,187 76,451 96,017 Cost of Revenues: Cost of product sales 7,987 9,122 30,571 39,965 Cost of charging services 1,354 724 3,320 1,924 Host provider fees 3,852 2,982 11,779 9,306 Network costs 627 577 1,726 1,816 Warranty and repairs and maintenance 784 294 2,915 1,880 Car-sharing services 1,439 1,156 3,190 3,302 Depreciation and amortization 1,321 1,213 3,821 4,573 Total Cost of Revenues 17,364 16,068 57,322 62,766 Gross Profit 9,666 9,119 19,129 33,251 Operating Expenses: Compensation 11,528 15,159 38,849 47,770 General and administrative expenses 5,455 7,972 26,135 23,782 Other operating expenses 4,589 4,739 16,877 16,135 Change in fair value of consideration payable (11,701 ) 364 (9,238 ) 2,811 Impairment of goodwill - 69,111 - 69,111 Total Operating Expenses 9,871 97,345 72,623 159,609 Loss From Operations (205 ) (88,226 ) (53,494 ) (126,358 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest income (expense) 13 (2 ) 28 (475 ) Gain on extinguishment of notes payable - 36 - 36 Change in fair value of derivative and other accrued liabilities (1 ) 4 (8 ) (11 ) Gain on extinguishment of notes payable 2 (2 ) 2 (2 ) Dividend and interest income 145 783 883 2,363 Total Other Income 159 819 905 1,911 Loss Before Income Taxes (46 ) (87,407 ) (52,589 ) (124,447 ) Provision for income taxes (40 ) 18 (163 ) (174 ) Net Loss $ (86 ) $ (87,389 ) $ (52,752 ) $ (124,621 ) Net Loss Per Share: Basic $ (0.00 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (1.24 ) Diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (1.24 ) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 109,110,766 101,113,655 104,849,997 100,676,840 Diluted 109,110,766 101,113,655 104,849,997 100,676,840

BLINK CHARGING CO.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except for share amounts)

September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,110 $ 41,774 Marketable securities - 13,630 Accounts receivable, net 33,801 41,590 Inventory, net 31,427 38,280 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,531 5,878 Total Current Assets 97,869 141,152 Restricted cash 86 78 Property and equipment, net 37,661 38,671 Operating lease right-of-use asset 6,961 9,212 Intangible assets, net 8,397 10,388 Goodwill 19,639 17,897 Other assets 664 590 Total Assets 171,277 217,988 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable 25,730 28,888 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 14,846 10,272 Current portion of earn-out liabilities 1,184 - Notes payable 265 265 Notes payable- related party 114 - Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,364 3,216 Current portion of financing lease liabilities 36 34 Current portion of deferred revenue 16,578 16,569 Total Current Liabilities 61,117 59,244 Consideration payable, non-current portion - 21,028 Earn-out liabilities, non-current portion 1,010 - Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 5,167 7,162 Financing lease liabilities, non-current portion 70 97 Deferred revenue, non-current portion 7,314 8,311 Other liabilities 5,819 3,444 Total Liabilities 80,497 99,286 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 114,414,147 and 101,970,907 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 114 102 Additional paid-in capital 876,253 860,300 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) 3,020 (5,845 ) Accumulated deficit (788,607 ) (735,855 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 90,780 118,702 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 171,277 $ 217,988

BLINK CHARGING CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(unaudited)

For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net loss $ (52,752 ) $ (124,621 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,152 9,566 Non-cash lease expense 2,992 1,473 Non-cash gain on lease termination (72 ) - Loss on disposal of property and equipment 5,712 598 Change in fair value of derivative and other accrued liabilities 8 11 Change in fair value of consideration payable (9,238 ) 2,811 Provision for slow moving and obsolete inventory 4,571 1,306 Provision for credit losses 5,241 1,895 Gain on extinguishment of notes payable - (36 ) Impairment of goodwill - 69,111 Stock-based compensation 2,186 2,877 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,022 (4,970 ) Inventory 31 (651 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,283 ) 2,024 Interco - - Other assets (44 ) 45 Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,724 (1,086 ) Other liabilities (4,366 ) - Lease liabilities (3,645 ) (1,289 ) Deferred revenue (1,779 ) 6,106 Total Adjustments 21,212 89,791 Net Cash Used In Operating Activities (31,540 ) (34,830 ) Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 13,630 6,750 Proceeds from sale of equity method investment 223 - Purchase consideration of Zemetric, net of cash acquired (207 ) - Purchase of marketable securities - (958 ) Capitalization of engineering costs (205 ) (161 ) Proceeds from government grants 1,952 - Purchases of property and equipment (4,225 ) (9,577 ) Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Investing Activities 11,168 (3,946 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from sale of common stock in public offering, net (1) 891 25,070 Repayment of note payable - (37,881 ) Repayment of financing liability in connection with finance lease (26 ) (582 ) Payment of financing liability in connection with internal use software - (338 ) Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Financing Activities 865 (13,731 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 851 1,190 Net Decrease In Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (18,656 ) (51,317 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period 41,852 98,800 Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - End of Period $ 23,196 $ 47,483 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash consisted of the following: $ 23,110 $ 47,406 Cash and cash equivalents 86 77 Restricted cash $ 23,196 $ 47,483

(1 ) For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, includes gross proceeds of $909, less issuance costs of $18. (1 ) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, includes gross proceeds of $25,651, less issuance costs of $581.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table reconciles Net Loss attributable to Blink Charging to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods shown:

For The Three Months Ended For The Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Loss $ (86 ) $ (87,389 ) $ (52,752 ) $ (124,621 ) Add: Interest Expense (13 ) 2 28 475 Provision for Income Taxes 47 (18 ) 316 174 Depreciation and amortization 2,563 2,987 8,153 9,566 EBITDA 2,511 (84,418 ) (44,255 ) (114,406 ) Add: Stock-based compensation 435 926 2,142 2,877 Acquisition-related costs - - - 26 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - 69,111 - 69,111 Estimated loss related to underperforming assets of subsidiary - - - 676 Change in fair value related to consideration payable (11,701 ) 364 (9,238 ) 2,811 Assets Impairment (112 ) - 1,620 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,867 ) $ (14,017 ) $ (49,731 ) $ (38,905 )

The following table reconciles EPS attributable to Blink Charging to Adjusted EPS for the periods shown:

For The Three Months Ended For The Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Income - per diluted share $ (0.00 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (1.24 ) Per diluted share adjustments: Add: Amortization expense of intangible assets 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.05 Acquisition-related costs - - - 0.00 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - 0.68 - 0.69 Estimated loss related to disposal of underperforming subsidiary - - - 0.01 Change in fair value related to consideration payable (0.11 ) 0.00 (0.09 ) 0.03 Assets Impairment (0.00 ) - 0.02 - Adjusted EPS $ (0.10 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.47 )

Blink Charging Co. publicly reports its financial information in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“US GAAP”). To facilitate external analysis of the Company’s operating performance, Blink Charging also presents financial information that is considered “non-GAAP financial measures” under Regulation G and related reporting requirements promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, Net Income (Loss) or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different than those presented by other companies, including Blink Charging’s competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and are, therefore, considered non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation tables are presented above.

EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) attributable to Blink Charging before interest income (expense), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Blink Charging believes EBITDA is useful to its management, securities analysts, and investors in evaluating operating performance because it is one of the primary measures used to evaluate the economic productivity of the Company’s operations, including its ability to obtain and maintain its customers, its ability to operate its business effectively, the efficiency of its employees and the profitability associated with their performance. It also helps Blink Charging’s management, securities analysts, and investors to meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of the Company’s operations from period to period on a consistent basis by removing the impact of its merger and acquisition expenses, financing transactions, and the depreciation and amortization impact of capital investments from its operating results.

The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, defined as EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring or non-cash items such as stock-based compensation, acquisition related costs, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, estimated loss related to underperforming assets of subsidiary, change in fair value related to consideration payable, assets Impairments is useful to securities analysts and investors to evaluate the Company’s core operating results and financial performance because it excludes items that are significant non-cash or non-recurring expenses reflected in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Net Loss, and Diluted Earnings per Share.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging networks (“Blink Networks”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. Blink Networks use proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based, including Blink’s expectation of achieving continued sequential revenue growth in last quarter of 2025 with positive trends continuing into the fourth quarter, and maintaining strong momentum across both its recurring and project-based revenue streams. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties (many of which are outside of Blink’s control), including the risk factors described in Blink’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

