AvePoint Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Third quarter SaaS revenue of $84.0 million, representing 38% year-over-year growth, 35% on a constant currency basis

Third quarter Total revenue of $109.7 million, representing 24% year-over-year growth, 21% on a constant currency basis

Total ARR of $390.0 million, representing 26% year-over-year growth

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT, SGX: AVP), the global leader in data security, governance and resilience, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“Highlighted by record quarterly net new ARR, non-GAAP operating profitability and operating cash flow generation, our third quarter results demonstrate our ability to deliver on the growing demand from our customers and partners to tackle the most pressing AI-related data security and governance challenges,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder, AvePoint. “Our platform-driven approach to governing and securing data, coupled with our ongoing innovation, especially as agentic AI intensifies existing data management challenges, uniquely positions AvePoint to lead, and we are excited for a strong close to 2025.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue was $109.7 million, up 24% from the third quarter of 2024. Within total revenue, SaaS revenue was $84.0 million, up 38% from the third quarter of 2024.



: Total revenue was $109.7 million, up 24% from the third quarter of 2024. Within total revenue, SaaS revenue was $84.0 million, up 38% from the third quarter of 2024. Gross Profit : GAAP gross profit was $81.6 million, compared to $67.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. GAAP gross margin was 74.4%, compared to 76.1% for the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP gross profit was $82.4 million, compared to $68.4 million for the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin was 75.1%, compared to 77.0% for the third quarter of 2024.



: GAAP gross profit was $81.6 million, compared to $67.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. GAAP gross margin was 74.4%, compared to 76.1% for the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP gross profit was $82.4 million, compared to $68.4 million for the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin was 75.1%, compared to 77.0% for the third quarter of 2024. Operating Income/(Loss): GAAP operating income was $8.1 million, compared to $7.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. GAAP operating margin was 7.4%, compared to 8.6% in the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP operating income was $24.1 million, compared to $17.8 million for the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP operating margin was 22.0%, compared to 20.1% in the third quarter of 2024.



GAAP operating income was $8.1 million, compared to $7.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. GAAP operating margin was 7.4%, compared to 8.6% in the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP operating income was $24.1 million, compared to $17.8 million for the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP operating margin was 22.0%, compared to 20.1% in the third quarter of 2024. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments: $472.0 million as of September 30, 2025.



$472.0 million as of September 30, 2025. Cash from operations: For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company generated $55.6 million of cash from operations, compared to $56.1 million generated in the prior year period.



Third Quarter 2025 Key Performance Indicators and Recent Business Highlights

ARR as of September 30, 2025 was $390.0 million, up 26% year-over-year, both on a reported basis and when adjusted for FX.



Dollar-based gross retention rate was 88%, while dollar-based net retention rate was 110%, both on a reported basis and when adjusted for FX.



Announced new data protection solutions for Monday.com, Docusign, Smartsheet, Okta, Confluence, and Google Virtual Machines; deeper visibility into the lifecycle and compliance of Copilot Studio Agents; and a new Operational Efficiency Command Center, which helps companies centralize, streamline and track the impact of data governance practices.

Launched enhanced points-based Global Partner Program aimed at accelerating growth through an ecosystem that rewards active participation, tracks meaningful performance, and equips partners with the resources needed for success.



Announced its listing on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the “SGX-ST”) under the symbol “AVP”, making AvePoint the first B2B SaaS stock to be listed on the SGX-ST and the first company to be dual listed on both Nasdaq and the SGX-ST.



Financial Outlook

The Company is raising its full-year guidance for revenue and non-GAAP operating income, which includes the respective third quarter outperformance relative to guidance, as well as incremental raises for both metrics.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company expects:

Total revenues of $110.0 million to $112.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 23% to 26%. On a constant currency basis, the Company expects revenue growth of 20% to 23%.

Non-GAAP operating income of $21.0 million to $22.0 million.

For the full year 2025, the Company now expects:

Total ARR of $412.8 million to $418.8 million, or year-over-year growth of 26% to 28%. Adjusted for FX, the Company expects ARR growth of 24% to 26%.

Total revenues of $414.8 million to $416.8 million, or year-over-year growth of 25.5% to 26.1%. On a constant currency basis, the Company expects revenue growth of 23.5% to 24.1%.

Non-GAAP operating income of $77.3 million to $78.3 million, or a non-GAAP operating margin of 18.6% to 18.8%, representing year-over-year margin expansion of nearly 430 basis points.



Quarterly Conference Call

About AvePoint

Beyond Secure. AvePoint is the global leader in data security, governance, and resilience, going beyond traditional solutions to ensure a robust data foundation and enable organizations everywhere to collaborate with confidence. Over 25,000 customers worldwide rely on the AvePoint Confidence Platform to prepare, secure, and optimize their critical data across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, and other collaboration environments. AvePoint’s global channel partner program includes approximately 5,000 managed service providers, value-added resellers, and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement AvePoint’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (including percentage of revenue figures), non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, and key metrics include annual recurring revenue, dollar-based gross retention rate, and dollar-based net retention rate. The Company has included a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense, the amortization of acquired intangible assets and expenses related to the secondary listing on the SGX-ST and the Company’s decision to discontinue its participation in a growth equity fund. The Company believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures provides a better representation as to its overall operating performance. The presentation of AvePoint’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and AvePoint’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Annual Recurring Revenue. This metric is calculated as the annualized sum of contractually obligated Annual Contract Value (“ACV”) from SaaS, term license and support, and maintenance revenue sources from all active customers at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or replace these items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, and the active contracts used in calculating ARR may or may not be extended or renewed by our customers. The Company believes this metric further enables measurement of its business performance, is an important metric for financial forecasting and better enables strategic decision making. Because this metric does not have the effect of providing a numerical measure that is different from any comparable GAAP measure, the Company does not consider it a non-GAAP measure.

Dollar-based Gross Retention Rate. This metric is calculated by starting with the ARR from all active customers as of 12 months prior to such period end, or Prior Period ARR. The Company then calculates ARR from these same customers as of the current period end, or Current Period ARR. Current Period ARR includes net contraction or attrition over the last 12 months but excludes ARR from new customers in the current period. The Company then divides the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the dollar-based gross retention rate. The Company uses this metric as a measure of its ability to retain existing customers, and believes it is useful to investors for the same reason. Because this metric does not have the effect of providing a numerical measure that is different from any comparable GAAP measure, the Company does not consider it a non-GAAP measure.

Dollar-based Net Retention Rate. This metric is calculated by starting with the ARR from all active customers as of 12 months prior to such period end, or Prior Period ARR. The Company then calculates ARR from these same customers as of the current period end, or Current Period ARR. Current Period ARR includes net expansion over the last 12 months but excludes ARR from new customers in the current period. The Company then divides the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the dollar-based net retention rate. The Company uses this metric as a measure of its ability to expand business with existing customers, and believes it is useful to investors for the same reason. Because this metric does not have the effect of providing a numerical measure that is different from any comparable GAAP measure, the Company does not consider it a non-GAAP measure.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes, as applicable, share-based compensation expense and the amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions. A reconciliation of the guidance for non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability and significance of, the amounts of share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions that are excluded from the guidance, as well as changes in interest rates and foreign exchange rates, which impact other GAAP performance metrics. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint’s business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of AvePoint’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. Unless the context otherwise indicates, references in this press release to the terms “AvePoint,” “the Company,” “we,” “our” and “us” refer to AvePoint, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Disclosure Information

AvePoint uses the https://www.avepoint.com/ir website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

AvePoint, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: SaaS $ 83,982 $ 60,866 $ 230,241 $ 165,820 Term license and support 11,143 14,140 31,255 35,128 Services 13,766 10,810 39,189 31,808 Maintenance 837 2,988 4,125 8,543 Total revenue 109,728 88,804 304,810 241,299 Cost of revenue: SaaS 14,596 10,624 41,156 30,139 Term license and support 278 373 1,074 1,202 Services 13,255 10,057 35,973 28,777 Maintenance 16 167 320 487 Total cost of revenue 28,145 21,221 78,523 60,605 Gross profit 81,583 67,583 226,287 180,694 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 35,593 30,050 105,888 90,459 General and administrative 23,925 17,043 62,304 52,095 Research and development 13,936 12,838 39,585 35,827 Total operating expenses 73,454 59,931 207,777 178,381 Income from operations 8,129 7,652 18,510 2,313 Other income (expense), net 4,678 (4,541 ) 6,024 (8,107 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 12,807 3,111 24,534 (5,794 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (210 ) 183 5,058 6,170 Net income (loss) $ 13,017 $ 2,928 $ 19,476 $ (11,964 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest — 308 321 (59 ) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 13,017 $ 2,620 $ 19,155 $ (11,905 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.01 $ 0.09 $ (0.07 ) Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.01 $ 0.08 $ (0.07 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 212,001 183,946 205,049 182,753 Diluted 232,897 203,859 228,985 182,753





AvePoint, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par value)

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 471,640 $ 290,735 Accounts receivable, net 90,884 87,365 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,169 16,695 Total current assets 580,693 394,795 Property and equipment, net 6,140 5,289 Goodwill 37,908 17,715 Intangible assets, net 12,349 8,889 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,380 15,954 Deferred contract costs 65,304 59,838 Other assets 22,741 16,575 Total assets $ 743,515 $ 519,055 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,519 $ 2,352 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 83,200 76,135 Current portion of deferred revenue 159,136 144,468 Total current liabilities 244,855 222,955 Long-term operating lease liabilities 11,344 9,909 Long-term portion of deferred revenue 15,066 8,840 Other liabilities 5,441 6,403 Total liabilities 276,706 248,107 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 212,588 and 194,071 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 21 19 Additional paid-in capital 970,918 779,007 Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,744 576 Accumulated deficit (510,874 ) (510,448 ) Noncontrolling interest — 1,794 Total stockholders’ equity 466,809 270,948 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 743,515 $ 519,055





AvePoint, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 19,476 $ (11,964 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,642 4,020 Operating lease right-of-use assets expense 6,400 4,975 Foreign currency remeasurement loss 4,302 1,212 Stock-based compensation 31,441 29,807 Deferred income taxes (3,617 ) (235 ) Allowance for credit loss on notes receivables 4,037 — Other 78 (4 ) Change in value of earn-out and warrant liabilities (408 ) 11,717 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,210 6,873 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (972 ) 1,767 Deferred contract costs and other assets (8,616 ) (3,280 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, other current liabilities, operating lease liabilities and other liabilities (16,167 ) (598 ) Deferred revenue 12,792 11,844 Net cash provided by operating activities 55,598 56,134 Investing activities Maturities of investments 140 5,361 Purchases of investments (140 ) (1,850 ) Repurchase of noncontrolling interest (12,148 ) — Capitalization of internal-use software (1,162 ) (947 ) Purchase of property and equipment (2,986 ) (2,303 ) Issuance of notes receivables — (1,500 ) Cash paid in business combinations, net of cash acquired (14,893 ) — Other investing activities — (130 ) Net cash used in investing activities (31,189 ) (1,369 ) Financing activities Purchase of common stock (27,309 ) (21,704 ) Proceeds from warrant exercises 168,189 — Proceeds from stock option exercises 8,519 3,613 Funds held on behalf of others 6,064 — Redemption of redeemable noncontrolling interest — (6,130 ) Purchase of public warrants — (3,991 ) Repayments of finance leases (5 ) (6 ) Redemption of warrants (2 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 155,456 (28,218 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash 1,040 94 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 180,905 26,641 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 290,735 223,162 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 471,640 $ 249,803 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Income taxes paid $ 4,700 $ 5,552 Unpaid purchase consideration transferred in connection with the business combination $ 5,499 $ —



