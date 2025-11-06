Methode Electronics to Present at the Baird 2025 Global Industrial Conference

CHICAGO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for user interface, lighting, and power distribution applications, will participate in a fireside chat at the Baird 2025 Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. The presentation will begin at 10:15 AM Central Time.

The presentation will be webcast live on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.methode.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations website.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions with sales, engineering and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia. We design, engineer, and produce mechatronic products for OEMs utilizing our broad range of technologies for user interface, lighting system, power distribution and sensor applications.

Our solutions are found in the end markets of transportation (including automotive, commercial vehicle, e-bike, aerospace, bus, and rail), cloud computing infrastructure, construction equipment, and consumer appliance. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, and Interface.

Contact Information

Randy Wilson

Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

rwilson@methode.com

248.327.0943

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.