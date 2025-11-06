Golden Triangle Ventures Outlines Shareholder-Focused Plan Involving Potential Asset Sale and Corporate Realignment

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC: GTVH) today outlined a comprehensive plan designed to position the Company and its shareholders for continued growth and long-term value creation. As part of this plan, the Company is in discussions regarding the potential asset sale of its operating divisions, GoldenEra Development and Deep South Electrical Contractors, while GoFast Sports is being discussed to remain under Golden Triangle Ventures as a core brand as additional initiatives are developed within its manufacturing division.

A Shareholder-First Approach

Golden Triangle Ventures emphasized that shareholders remain the top priority throughout this process. The Company is developing a FINRA-compliant shareholder alignment and compensation plan to ensure all existing shareholders benefit from any future structure. This will include defined record dates and participation requirements to ensure fairness and compliance for all eligible holders.

“Our mission is to protect shareholders while positioning our operating assets to perform at a higher level,” said Javier Leal, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Triangle Ventures. “GoldenEra and Deep South have scaled rapidly, but our current framework limits how quickly we can take the next step. These actions are about ensuring our progress continues without losing momentum.”

Why the Company is Taking Action

Over the past few months, Golden Triangle Ventures has rebuilt its foundation — transforming from a dormant entity into an active, revenue-producing company operating across multiple sectors. However, legacy legal, vendor, and corporate structure issues have arisen, limiting how quickly the Company can take the next step without risking the progress achieved to date. These challenges have created inefficiencies that must be resolved immediately to support continued growth and long-term stability as a whole.

The proposed asset sale will provide shareholders with value in the success of the operating divisions, while enabling Golden Triangle Ventures to enter a structured phase focused on growth, organization, and operational execution. This approach ensures that both the Company and its shareholders benefit — the operating businesses can continue to expand under a cleaner framework, and GTVH can rebuild from a position of strength and integrity.

The proposed framework is designed to allow the Company’s operating divisions to continue expanding under a leaner, growth-oriented structure capable of pursuing future opportunities, including an eventual uplisting to OTCQB. Meanwhile, Golden Triangle Ventures will focus on corporate cleanup, addressing legacy obligations, and refining its internal structure to ensure long-term stability and integrity — while making sure shareholders retain the most value throughout this process.

Looking Ahead

Golden Triangle Ventures is now working closely with its legal, financial, and regulatory advisors to:

Advancement in Asset Sale of Subsidiaries

Address legacy legal, vendor debts and preferred equity matters

Position the Company for consistent, long-term growth driven by its core consumer brand and manufacturing initiatives

The Company confirmed that no definitive agreements have been signed, and any corporate action will follow board approval, legal review, and full regulatory compliance. Formal updates will be provided as progress continues.

About Golden Triangle Ventures

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC: GTVH) is a diversified holding company focused on consumer and manufacturing brands, led by GoFast Sports, while exploring the potential acquisition of its operating divisions GoldenEra Development and Deep South Electrical Contractors. The Company’s mission is to build high-performance businesses that generate sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value through operational excellence and transparency.

For more information, visit www.GoldenTriangleInc.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, market conditions, execution risks, regulatory requirements, and other factors described in the Company’s public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

GoldenEra Development (@GoldenEraNews) on X

Golden Triangle Ventures (GTV_Inc) on X

Website: GoldenTriangleInc.com