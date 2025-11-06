Datavault AI Partners with Rodney’s Comedy Club to Bring Digital Innovation to the Live Entertainment Scene with Live Joke Copyrighting and Industry First Laugh Index

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Datavault AI Inc. (Nasdaq: DVLT), a leader in data monetization, credentialing and digital engagement technologies, today announced a landmark partnership with Rodney’s Comedy Club, integrating its VerifyU, Joke Token, and ADIO® solutions to transform the way audiences and performers interact in live entertainment environments.

Through this collaboration, Rodney’s Comedy Club will become the first comedy venue in the country to offer verifiable digital credentials for performers and fans alike. Using VerifyU, comedians and event participants can securely validate their professional achievements, media appearances, and event credentials. Meanwhile, Joke Token, a blockchain-based engagement tool, allows fans to directly reward performers and participate in exclusive club experiences. ADIO, Datavault AI’s patented data-over-sound technology, seamlessly connects live shows to digital platforms, turning every performance into an interactive, data-driven experience.

Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO of Datavault Ai stated, “As Rodney Dangerfield taught us, no one gets respect without earning it through sheer grit and good humor qualities that define New York's enduring spirit. I applaud Mark Yosef, the current owner of Rodney's, a place of family, friends and for keeping the city laughing amid these divisive times. Sometimes, all you can do is laugh; and if you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere. Our Joke Token made it to the streaming era from clubs like his and is evolving into a Web 3.0 revolution, where sound carries data, and data unlocks wealth and immersive experiences. Soon, Rodney himself will return in holographic form, and we'll laugh again with him at the lead with lightning quick wit and either an arrogance or humility that makes Rodney's the ultimate spot for that essential chuckle. I applaud Bryan Dromerhauser, the rookie of the year at Data Vault ® who drives with wit, humor and humility that delivers results, changing comedy to the next generation using blockchain to solve old problems in the oldest of industries that has always had problems caring for, honoring and remunerating its greatest talents. If we finish our Joke Token mission a whole new generation of artists will emerge. We will laugh harder than ever. Together.”

Nate continued, “Blockchain and tonal data technologies are democratizing the stand-up comedy landscape, transforming what was once an exclusive art form into an open, data-driven ecosystem. Through real-time joke copyrighting, valuation, and talent discovery, our patented token-exchange framework at Datavault AI connects comedians, writers, clubs, and producers in ways never before possible. These collaborations allow talented writers to see their material brought to life by skilled performers—turning every punchline into a shared, monetizable experience.

At Datavault AI, our agentic AI solutions function as digital promoters, protectors, and amplifiers—capable of acting as a holographic orator, matchmaker, and star launcher. We’re building a future that’s bright, hilarious, and equitable for irreplaceable creatives—the sharp, quick-witted individuals who keep us laughing in an increasingly serious and impatient world. Web 3.0 is redefining the comedy industry, creating a safer, smarter environment where creative voices can thrive once again. The resurgence of the comedy club scene reflects this transformation—where cultural perspectives, intellect, and humor intersect. As Rodney Dangerfield’s iconic character, Thornton Melon, reminded us in Back to School, filmed in part at Arizona State University: sometimes laughter is the best education of all.”

Industry observers acknowledge that intellectual property challenges—such as joke misappropriation, fragmented representation, and inconsistent compensation—continue to undermine the growth and stability of the comedy sector. The absence of standardized rights management and secure data frameworks has historically limited creators’ ability to protect and monetize their work. Datavault AI’s platform, supported by forward-thinking partners like Rodney’s Comedy Club, addresses these gaps by introducing verifiable digital credentialing, transparent revenue attribution, and secure data ownership models—empowering comedians to protect their creativity and fully participate in the value they generate.

Mark Yosef, owner of Rodney’s Comedy Club, added, “Comedy is about connection, and Datavault AI’s tools bring that connection into the digital age. Our performers can build verified reputations, and fans can engage in totally new ways, rewarding jokes, collecting digital memorabilia, and even verifying attendance at their favorite shows.”

Among the first to embrace the technology are Leo Dottavio and Danny Mullen, co-hosts of the Leo and Danny Show podcast and frequent Rodney’s performers. “This is the future of comedy clubs,” said Dottavio. “We’re not just on stage anymore, we’re part of a living digital ecosystem where every laugh, every appearance, and every moment can carry real value.” Mullen added, “Fans supporting us through Joke Token or verifying their attendance through VerifyU makes comedy more personal, and more powerful, than ever before.”

The partnership represents a growing vertical for Datavault AI, expanding its VerifyU credentialing platform and ADIO engagement technology beyond academia and enterprise into entertainment and nightlife, a rapidly evolving market for authentic digital verification and real-time data monetization.

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) can be generated from each club where the joke token is broadcast. AI agents tune into club activities, recording each joke as told along with the laughter generated throughout the joke and the punchline of each joke. Stats are privately shared with the artists and the clubs where they perform where rights are shared on each joke asset. Writers, producers and creators of all types can buy jokes for one time use or worldwide exclusive video smart contract tokens that the artist and club agree to mint. On top of ticket sales, ticket holders are granted exclusive rights to performance set content. When elected, the joke token can be sold to each ticket holder who receives a pristine, data rich, digital twin on every joke and performance they heard, indexed by each joke and accredited to every artist. Data Vault can pay each participating venue and performer using VerifyU, ADIO®, or Joke Token engagements under a structured licensing agreement that generates ongoing revenue for Datavault AI through credential issuance, token transactions, and data-driven engagement analytics. As the platform scales across entertainment and hospitality venues, these recurring revenue streams grow proportionally with user adoption and event activity. Clubs can monetize the set, patrons can remember in an immutable way and the industry can begin to heal and take care of its own. A big vision for the quick-witted jester that always has had a role to play.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI™ (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai .

About Rodney’s Comedy Club

Rodney’s Comedy Club is one of the nation’s premier destinations for stand-up-comedy, bringing together established headliners and rising stars in an atmosphere built on authenticity, creativity, and connection. Founded by owner Mark Yosef, Rodney’s has become a cultural hub for comedy fans and performers alike, celebrating diverse voices and fostering community through laughter. The club continues to innovate in live entertainment, integrating new technologies to enhance audience engagement and performer experience.

About VerifyU

VerifyU is a trusted leader in identity verification solutions for academic institutions, businesses and organizations worldwide. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology, VerifyU offers secure, efficient and user-friendly tools to streamline processes, enhance trust and ensure compliance. Learn more about VerifyU here .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes, such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” or variations of such words or by expressions of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, Datavault AI’s partnership with Rodney’s Comedy Club, including the potential opportunities to Datavault AI pursuant to the partnership, the size of the economic opportunity to Datavault AI under the agreement, the potential for Datavault AI to expand its VerifyU credentialing platform and ADIO engagement technology beyond academia and enterprise into entertainment and nightlife, Datavault AI’s business strategies, long-term objectives, and commercialization plans, the current and prospective technologies, planned developments and potential approvals, as well as the potential for market acceptance and related market opportunities, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Datavault AI. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Datavault AI’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic, political, and business conditions; the ability of Datavault AI to achieve the benefits of the transactions contemplated pursuant to its partnership with Rodney’s Comedy Club, including future financial and operating results; risks related to the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties regarding the transactions contemplated with Rodney’s Comedy Club, including the partnership agreement; the risk that the transactions contemplated with Rodney’s Comedy Club disrupt current plans and operations; the ability of Datavault AI to develop and successfully market technologies; the ability of Datavault AI to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the risk that the potential technologies that Datavault AI develops may not progress or receive required approvals within expected timelines or at all; risks relating to uncertainty regarding regulatory pathways; the risk that Datavault AI has overestimated the size of the target market, willingness to adopt new technologies, or partnerships; risks that prior results may not be replicated; regulatory and intellectual property risks; the risk of failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transactions contemplated with Rodney’s Comedy Club; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Datavault AI’s filings with the SEC. There may be additional risks that Datavault AI presently does not know or that Datavault AI currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Datavault AI’s expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Datavault AI anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause such assessments to change. However, while Datavault AI may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Datavault AI specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Datavault AI’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

