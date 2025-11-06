Questex’s Fierce Sensors and Sensors Converge Open Call for Submissions for the Fierce Sensors Rising Stars Program

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Sensors, in collaboration with Sensors Converge, today announced the opening of submissions for the Fierce Sensors Rising Stars 2026 Program (formerly the Fierce Electronics 40 Under 40). This distinguished program honors the brightest young professionals early in their career who are revolutionizing the sensors and electronics industry through innovation, leadership, and technical excellence.

The Fierce Sensors Rising Stars Program shines a spotlight on emerging leaders driving breakthroughs in semiconductors, sensors, MEMS, IoT, and AI, recognizing those who are shaping the technologies that power a smarter, more connected world.

“The future of sensors and electronics is being shaped by the next generation of innovators,” said Marian Sandberg, VP & Market Leader, Questex. “Through the Fierce Sensors Rising Stars Program, we celebrate brilliant young professionals whose creativity, drive and vision are transforming the industry. If you know a young, outstanding engineer, entrepreneur, or technologist, now is the time to nominate them. We want to spotlight their journey.”

Nominations are open now through December 31, 2025. Candidates can be nominated by colleagues, mentors, peers – or may nominate themselves. To submit a nomination, click here.

The Fierce Sensors Rising Stars 2026 honorees will be celebrated during Sensors Converge, taking place May 5–7, 2026 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.

