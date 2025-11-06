CAPREIT Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("CAPREIT") (TSX: CAR.UN) announced today its operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

HIGHLIGHTS

As at

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

Total Portfolio Performance and Other Measures

Number of suites and sites(1) 45,028 48,696 63,359 Investment properties fair value(2) (000s) $ 14,484,932 $ 14,868,362 $ 15,055,125 Assets held for sale (000s) $ — $ 307,460 $ 1,877,123 Occupied AMR(1)(3) Canadian Residential Portfolio(4) $ 1,709 $ 1,636 $ 1,617 The Netherlands Residential Portfolio €

1,349 € 1,222 € 1,141 Occupancy(1) Canadian Residential Portfolio(4) 97.8 % 97.5 % 98.0 % The Netherlands Residential Portfolio 90.8 % 94.6 % 95.1 % Total Portfolio(5) 97.6 % 97.2 % 97.3 %





(1) As at September 30, 2025, includes nil suites classified as assets held for sale (December 31, 2024 – 1,803 suites and sites in Canada and Europe, September 30, 2024 – 15,427 suites in Canada and Europe), but excludes commercial suites. (2) Investment properties exclude assets held for sale, as applicable. (3) Occupied average monthly rent ("Occupied AMR") is defined as actual residential rents divided by the total number of occupied suites or sites in the property, and does not include revenues from parking, laundry or other sources. (4) Excludes manufactured home communities ("MHC") sites. (5) Includes MHC sites, as applicable.





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Financial Performance Operating revenues (000s) $ 252,321 $ 282,439 $ 760,066 $ 836,381 Net operating income ("NOI") (000s) $ 167,823 $ 189,382 $ 495,644 $ 552,712 NOI margin 66.5 % 67.1 % 65.2 % 66.1 % Same property NOI (000s) $ 151,123 $ 143,873 $ 439,380 $ 420,270 Same property NOI margin 66.4 % 65.6 % 64.8 % 64.7 % Net income (000s) $ 26,186 $ 47,370 $ 108,646 $ 341,555 Funds From Operations ("FFO") per unit – diluted(1) $ 0.663 $ 0.659 $ 1.909 $ 1.912 Distributions per unit $ 0.388 $ 0.371 $ 1.158 $ 1.096 FFO payout ratio(1) 58.6 % 56.2 % 60.7 % 57.3 %





(1)

These measures are not defined by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), do not have standard meanings and may not be comparable with other industries or companies. Please refer to the cautionary statements under the heading "Non-IFRS Measures" and the reconciliations provided in this press release.





As at September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Financing Metrics and Liquidity Total debt to gross book value(1) 37.7 % 38.4 % 40.9 % Weighted average mortgage effective interest rate(2) 3.26 % 3.11 % 2.97 % Weighted average mortgage term (years)(2) 4.4 4.8 4.7 Debt service coverage ratio (times)(1)(3) 1.9 x 1.9 x 1.9 x Interest coverage ratio (times)(1)(3) 3.4

x

3.3 x 3.3 x Cash and cash equivalents (000s)(4) $ 102,210 $ 136,243 $ 23,365 Available borrowing capacity – Acquisition and Operating Facility (000s)(5) $ 196,655 $ 500,292 $ 228,674 Capital Unitholders' equity (000s) $ 8,833,325 $ 9,027,312 $ 9,449,650 Net asset value ("NAV") (000s)(1) $ 8,891,311 $ 9,042,068 $ 9,461,781 Total number of units – diluted (000s)(6) 158,571 162,927 169,638 NAV per unit – diluted(1) $ 56.07 $ 55.50 $ 55.78





(1)

These measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have standard meanings and may not be comparable with other industries or companies. Please refer to the cautionary statements under the heading "Non-IFRS Measures" and the reconciliations provided in this press release. (2)

Excludes liabilities related to assets held for sale, as applicable. (3)

Based on the trailing four quarters. (4)

Consists of $83,804 and $18,406 in Canada and Europe, respectively (December 31, 2024 – $122,941 and $13,302, respectively, September 30, 2024 – $9,264 and $14,101, respectively). (5)

Excludes an accordion option of $400,000 (December 31, 2024 – $200,000, September 30, 2024 – $200,000) and excludes a temporary increase of $200,000 which matured on September 30, 2025. (6)

Consists of Trust Units, which are classified as Unitholders' Equity, as well as Exchangeable LP Units, deferred units ("DUs"), restricted unit rights ("RURs") and performance unit rights ("PURs"), which are classified as liabilities.



"CAPREIT delivered another quarter of disciplined execution across our strategic, operational and financial priorities, all aimed at increasing free cash flow generation and driving strong earnings for our Unitholders," commented Mark Kenney, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our capital recycling program continues to improve our performance, with proceeds from targeted dispositions reinvested into high-quality, mid-market Canadian properties that offer low capital expenditure requirements and attractive cash flow yields. We also utilized our NCIB program to repurchase Trust Units at a meaningful discount to NAV, which enhanced returns while underscoring our conviction in the long-term value of our strategically positioned portfolio."

"Operationally, we remain extremely focused on internal optimization, encompassing initiatives across revenue growth, vacancy mitigation and prudent cost reduction and governance," added Stephen Co, Chief Financial Officer. "These efforts contributed to the expansion of our same property NOI margin, which reached 66.4% in Q3 2025. Our diluted FFO per Unit was up by 0.6% versus the same period last year to $0.663 for the quarter, mainly due to NCIB repurchases, as well as reduced interest expense on credit facilities and mortgages payable. Financially, our balance sheet is resilient and flexible, with low leverage and ample liquidity, enabling us to continue capitalizing on accretive market opportunities ahead, generating higher free cash flow, and ultimately strengthening long-term returns for our Unitholders."

SUMMARY OF Q3 2025 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Strategic Initiatives Update

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, CAPREIT acquired four properties with 502 suites in Canada for a total gross purchase price of $157.8 million (excluding transaction costs and customary adjustments). For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, CAPREIT acquired eight properties with 922 suites in Canada for a total gross purchase price of $309.9 million (excluding transaction costs and customary adjustments).

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, CAPREIT disposed of 1,559 residential suites from multiple residential properties and single residential suites located in the Netherlands, as well as two commercial properties in Belgium and Germany. The gross sale price was $645.9 million (excluding transaction costs and customary adjustments). The gross sale price was settled in cash, with net proceeds used in part for payment of a special cash distribution by ERES ("ERES Special Distribution"). The ERES Special Distribution was declared by ERES on September 15, 2025 and was paid on September 25, 2025.

In addition to the above dispositions, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, CAPREIT disposed of 839 residential suites which were comprised of three non-core residential properties located in Canada. The gross sale price was $136.7 million (excluding transaction costs and customary adjustments). This includes CAPREIT’s divestment from its land lease interest in a non-core 471-suite property in North Vancouver, British Columbia, which was sold to Nch’kay Development Corporation, the economic development group of the Squamish Nation. The land lease had less than 20 years remaining and an annualized FFO impact of approximately $5.5 million, and it was disposed of on September 10, 2025 for $54.2 million.

Including the above dispositions, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, CAPREIT disposed of 4,594 suites and sites for a total gross sale price of $1,193.6 million, consisting of $410.9 million in Canada and $782.7 million in Europe (excluding transaction costs and customary adjustments). CAPREIT has achieved the disposition target of $400 million of non-core Canadian properties during 2025 and will continue to look for opportunities to recycle non-core Canadian properties during the remainder of the year.

Furthermore, ERES is continuing to work with its financial and real estate advisors in connection with the sale process for its remaining portfolio. There can be no assurance that this process will result in the successful completion of the sale of any portion of the remaining portfolio or that such sales will be completed at, or above, reported IFRS fair value. It is anticipated that the proceeds of any such sales will be distributed to Unitholders of ERES after deducting transaction expenses, taxes, wind-up costs and other costs and expenses, which could be significant.

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, CAPREIT purchased and cancelled approximately 0.6 million Trust Units, under the Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") program, at a weighted average purchase price of $43.36 per Trust Unit, for a total cost of $28.1 million (excluding the federal 2% tax on repurchases of Trust Units). During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, CAPREIT purchased and cancelled approximately 4.7 million of Trust Units, under the NCIB program, at a weighted average purchase price of $42.61 per Trust Unit, for a total cost of $200.0 million (excluding the federal 2% tax on repurchases of Trust Units).





Operating Results

On turnovers and renewals, monthly residential rents for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased by 3.6% and 3.5%, respectively, for the Canadian residential portfolio, compared to 7.4% and 5.7%, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Same Property Occupied AMR for the Canadian residential portfolio as at September 30, 2025 increased by 4.4% compared to September 30, 2024, while same property occupancy for the Canadian residential portfolio decreased to 97.8% (September 30, 2024 – 98.1%).

NOI for the same property portfolio increased by 5.0% and 4.5%, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same periods last year. Additionally, NOI margin for the same property portfolio increased to 66.4%, up 0.8 percentage point, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and increased to 64.8%, up 0.1 percentage point, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same periods last year.

Diluted FFO per unit increased by 0.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, but declined by 0.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to the same periods last year. Gains to FFO in the current year primarily resulted from accretive Trust Unit purchases and cancellations through the NCIB program and to a lesser extent, reduced interest expense on credit facilities and mortgages payable. In contrast, FFO growth was negatively impacted by lower NOI due to dispositions; however, with sale proceeds used in part to repay debt, CAPREIT successfully decreased its total debt to gross book value by 3.2% since September 30, 2024. Higher vacancies also impacted performance versus prior year periods, including increasingly elevated vacancy in the Netherlands arising from ERES's disposition program, which strategically holds more suites vacant each month in order to maximize sale value.





Balance Sheet Highlights

Effective February 28, 2025, CAPREIT amended the maximum borrowing capacity on its Acquisition and Operating Facility from $600 million to $200 million in an effort to actively manage capital and reduce financing fees. On July 9, 2025, CAPREIT received approval from its lender to temporarily increase the maximum borrowing capacity on the Acquisition and Operating Facility from $200 million to $400 million until September 30, 2025 (inclusive). CAPREIT strategically increased the borrowing capacity temporarily to fund acquisitions, capital investments, and other general trust purposes in anticipation of proceeds in the third quarter of 2025 from the special distribution from ERES that was first announced on April 2, 2025 and which was declared on September 15, 2025. Effective October 1, 2025, the maximum borrowing capacity on its Acquisition and Operating Facility reverted back to $200 million.

As at September 30, 2025, CAPREIT's financial position remains strong, with approximately $280.5 million of available Canadian liquidity, comprising $83.8 million of Canadian cash and cash equivalents and $196.7 million of available capacity on its Acquisition and Operating Facility, excluding the $400 million accordion option and the $200 million temporary increase which matured on September 30, 2025.

To date, CAPREIT completed financings totalling $300.9 million, with a weighted average term to maturity of 5.5 years and a weighted average interest rate of 3.66% per annum.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the overall carrying value of investment properties (excluding assets held for sale) decreased by $383.4 million primarily due to transfers to assets held for sale of $586.7 million, dispositions of $290.3 million, fair value loss of $66.4 million and derecognition of right-of-use asset of $12.5 million, partially offset by acquisitions of $313.8 million, property capital investments of $167.1 million and foreign currency translation adjustment of $91.6 million.

Diluted NAV per unit as at September 30, 2025 slightly decreased to $56.07 from $56.14 as at June 30, 2025 primarily due to fair value losses recognized on investment properties, partially offset by a gain on foreign currency translation within other comprehensive income.





OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Portfolio Occupied Average Monthly Rents

Total Portfolio Same Property Portfolio(1) As at September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Occupied AMR Occ. % Occupied AMR Occ. % Occupied AMR Occ. % Occupied AMR Occ. % Total Canadian residential suites $ 1,709 97.8 $ 1,617 98.0 $ 1,703 97.8 $ 1,631 98.1 The Netherlands residential portfolio €

1,349 90.8 € 1,141 95.1 €

1,349 90.8 € 1,288 95.4 Total portfolio 97.6 97.3 97.6 98.0





(1)

Same property Occupied AMR and occupancy include all properties held as at September 30, 2024, but exclude properties disposed of as at September 30, 2025.



The rate of growth in total portfolio Occupied AMR has been primarily driven by (i) new acquisitions completed over the past 12 months; and (ii) same property operational growth. The rate of growth in same property Occupied AMR has been primarily due to (i) rental increases on turnover in the rental markets of most provinces across the Canadian portfolio; and (ii) rental increases on renewals.

Occupancy for the total portfolio as at September 30, 2025 increased by 0.3 percentage points to 97.6% compared to September 30, 2024 primarily due to the MHC portfolio disposition in 2024. Occupancy for the total Canadian residential portfolio as at September 30, 2025 decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 97.8% compared to September 30, 2024, given recent short-term fluctuations in residential market dynamics, which are expected to recover and stabilize in the medium-term. Occupancy for the Netherlands total portfolio as at September 30, 2025 decreased by 4.3 percentage points to 90.8% compared to September 30, 2024, predominantly due to ERES's disposition program, with a growing number of suites strategically kept vacant each month after tenants end their lease in order to maximize sale value.

The weighted average gross rent per square foot for total Canadian residential suites was approximately $2.04 as at September 30, 2025 and increased from $1.94 as at September 30, 2024.

Canadian Residential Portfolio

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Change in

Monthly Rent Turnovers and Renewals of Suites(1) Change in

Monthly Rent Turnovers and Renewals of Suites(1) % % % % Suite turnovers 3.8 5.2 18.9 4.4 Lease renewals 3.6 17.8 4.3 19.0 Weighted average of turnovers and renewals 3.6 7.4





(1)

Percentage of suites turned over or renewed during the period is based on the total weighted average number of residential suites (excluding MHC sites) held during the period.





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Change in

Monthly Rent Turnovers and Renewals of Suites(1) Change in

Monthly Rent Turnovers and Renewals of Suites(1) % % % % Suite turnovers 5.0 14.2 20.7 10.2 Lease renewals 3.2 74.0 3.5 78.4 Weighted average of turnovers and renewals 3.5 5.7





(1)

Percentage of suites turned over or renewed during the period is based on the total weighted average number of residential suites (excluding MHC sites) held during the period.



The Netherlands Residential Portfolio

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Change in

Monthly Rent Turnovers and Renewals of Suites(1) Change in

Monthly Rent Turnovers and Renewals of Suites(1) % % % % Suite turnovers(2) 5.7 0.9 14.7 1.2 Lease renewals 4.1 85.2 5.5 94.0 Weighted average of turnovers and renewals 4.1 5.6





(1)

Percentage of suites turned over during the period is based on the total weighted average number of the Netherlands residential suites held during the period. (2)

On turnover, rents increased by 5.7% on 2.1% of the Netherlands same property residential portfolio for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to an increase of 8.7% on 2.0% of the Netherlands same property residential portfolio for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Same property residential portfolio for turnover purposes includes all properties continuously owned since December 31, 2023, and excludes properties and suites disposed of as at September 30, 2025.





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Change in

Monthly Rent Turnovers and Renewals of Suites(1) Change in

Monthly Rent Turnovers and Renewals of Suites(1) % % % % Suite turnovers(2) 11.4 3.3 15.9 6.3 Lease renewals 4.1 85.2 5.5 94.0 Weighted average of turnovers and renewals 4.8 6.2





(1)

Percentage of suites turned over during the period is based on the total weighted average number of the Netherlands residential suites held during the period. (2)

On turnover, rents increased by 11.4% on 8.2% of the Netherlands same property residential portfolio for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to an increase of 9.2% on 10.3% of the Netherlands same property residential portfolio for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Same property residential portfolio for turnover purposes includes all properties continuously owned since December 31, 2023, and excludes properties and suites disposed of as at September 30, 2025.



Net Operating Income

Same properties for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 are defined as all properties owned by CAPREIT continuously since December 31, 2023, and therefore do not take into account the impact on performance of acquisitions or dispositions completed during 2024 or 2025.

($ Thousands) Total NOI Same Property NOI For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 %(1) 2025 2024 %(1) Operating revenues Rental revenues $ 239,875 $ 269,290 (10.9 ) $ 215,995 $ 208,462 3.6 Other(2) 12,446 13,149 (5.3 ) 11,478 10,783 6.4 Total operating revenues $ 252,321 $ 282,439 (10.7 ) $ 227,473 $ 219,245 3.8 Operating expenses Realty taxes $ (24,906 ) $ (25,837 ) (3.6 ) $ (22,819 ) $ (21,958 ) 3.9 Utilities (13,977 ) (14,184 ) (1.5 ) (12,749 ) (11,590 ) 10.0 Other(3) (45,615 ) (53,036 ) (14.0 ) (40,782 ) (41,824 ) (2.5 ) Total operating expenses(4) $ (84,498 ) $ (93,057 ) (9.2 ) $ (76,350 ) $ (75,372 ) 1.3 NOI $ 167,823 $ 189,382 (11.4 ) $ 151,123 $ 143,873 5.0 NOI margin 66.5 % 67.1 % 66.4 % 65.6 %





(1)

Represents the year-over-year percentage change. (2)

Comprises parking and other ancillary income such as laundry and antenna revenue. (3)

Comprises repairs and maintenance ("R&M"), wages, insurance, advertising, legal costs and expected credit losses. (4)

Total operating expenses, on a constant currency basis, increased (decreased) by approximately (9.5)% and 1.1%, respectively, for the total and same property portfolio compared to the same periods last year.





($ Thousands) Total NOI Same Property NOI

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 %(1) 2025 2024 %(1) Operating Revenues Rental revenues $ 722,612 $ 796,115 (9.2 ) $ 643,684 $ 617,155 4.3 Other(2) 37,454 40,266 (7.0 ) 34,285 32,876 4.3 Total operating revenues $ 760,066 $ 836,381 (9.1 ) $ 677,969 $ 650,031 4.3 Operating expenses Realty taxes $ (74,714 ) $ (75,337 ) (0.8 ) $ (67,768 ) $ (63,982 ) 5.9 Utilities (51,498 ) (54,130 ) (4.9 ) (48,013 ) (45,359 ) 5.9 Other(3) (138,210 ) (154,202 ) (10.4 ) (122,808 ) (120,420 ) 2.0 Total operating expenses(4) $ (264,422 ) $ (283,669 ) (6.8 ) $ (238,589 ) $ (229,761 ) 3.8 NOI $ 495,644 $ 552,712 (10.3 ) $ 439,380 $ 420,270 4.5 NOI margin 65.2 % 66.1 % 64.8 % 64.7 %





(1)

Represents the year-over-year percentage change. (2)

Comprises parking and other ancillary income such as laundry and antenna revenue. (3)

Comprises R&M, wages, insurance, advertising, legal costs and expected credit losses. (4)

Total operating expenses, on a constant currency basis, increased (decreased) by approximately (7.0)% and 3.7%, respectively, for the total and same property portfolio compared to the same period last year.



The following table reconciles same property NOI and NOI from acquisitions and dispositions to total NOI, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024:

($ Thousands) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Same property NOI $ 151,123 $ 143,873 $ 439,380 $ 420,270 NOI from acquisitions 9,459 4,671 25,174 6,419 NOI from dispositions 7,241 40,838 31,090 126,023 Total NOI $ 167,823 $ 189,382 $ 495,644 $ 552,712



Operating Revenues

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, same property operating revenues increased by $8.2 million, primarily driven by increases in monthly rents on turnovers and renewals. Total operating revenues decreased by $30.1 million during the same period, mainly due to lost revenue from dispositions totalling $45.5 million, primarily due to the MHC and ERES portfolio dispositions in 2024, partially offset by revenue generated from acquisitions totalling $7.2 million and operational growth of $8.2 million, on the same property operating portfolio as at September 30, 2025.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, same property operating revenues increased by $27.9 million, primarily driven by increases in monthly rents on turnovers and renewals. Total operating revenues decreased by $76.3 million during the same period, mainly due to lost revenue from dispositions totalling $132.1 million, primarily due to MHC and ERES portfolio dispositions in 2024, partially offset by revenue generated from acquisitions totalling $27.9 million and operational growth of $27.9 million, on the same property operating portfolio as at September 30, 2025.

Operating Expenses

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, realty taxes for total property portfolio decreased compared to the same periods in the prior year, primarily due to dispositions in 2024 and 2025, partially offset by acquisitions and increased realty tax rates in certain municipalities within the province of Ontario. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, realty taxes for same property portfolio increased compared to the same periods in the prior year, primarily due to increases in realty tax rates in certain municipalities within the provinces of British Columbia, Ontario and Québec.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, total property utilities decreased year-over-year mainly due to lower water costs resulting from the disposition of the MHC portfolio in 2024. These savings were partially offset by higher electricity costs, driven by increased rates in Ontario and, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, by increased consumption due to colder weather in Ontario and Québec during the first quarter.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, same property portfolio utilities increased year-over-year, reflecting higher electricity rates in Ontario and increased consumption during the colder first quarter, as noted above. In addition, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, water costs increased mainly due to higher water rates in British Columbia and Alberta. This was partially offset by lower natural gas costs for the three months ended September 30, 2025, mainly due to the federal carbon tax removal that came into effect on April 1, 2025.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, other operating expenses for the total property portfolio decreased by $7.4 million and $16.0 million, respectively, or 14.0% and 10.4%, respectively, when compared to the same period last year, primarily due to net disposition activity.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, other operating expenses for the same property portfolio decreased by $1.0 million, or 2.5%, when compared to the same period last year, primarily due to the following reasons:

lower R&M of $2.3 million resulting from prudent cost control and procurement governance strategies, including enhanced sourcing and tendering processes;

partially offset by higher advertising costs of $0.5 million across most Canadian regions to combat vacancy pressures amid current rental market conditions.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, other operating expenses for same property portfolio increased by $2.4 million, or 2.0%, when compared to the same period last year, primarily due to the following reasons:

higher expected credit losses of $1.5 million due to delays in regulatory processes in Ontario, as well as factors such as the rising cost of living and elevated past due balances not being cleared by prior tenants across most Canadian regions.





SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

The table below summarizes the acquisition of an investment property completed subsequent to September 30, 2025:

($ Thousands) Acquisition Date Suite Count Region Gross Purchase Price(1) October 7, 2025 162 London, ON $

56,200 Total 162 $

56,200





(1)

Gross purchase price is the amount stated in the purchase and sale agreement and excludes transaction costs and customary adjustments.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

More detailed information and analysis is included in CAPREIT's condensed consolidated interim financial statements and MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, which have been filed on SEDAR+ and can be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca under CAPREIT's profile or on CAPREIT's website on the investor relations page at www.capreit.ca.

Conference Call

A conference call, hosted by CAPREIT's senior management team, will be held on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 9:00 am ET. The telephone numbers for the conference call are: Canadian Toll Free: +1 (833) 950-0062, International: +1 (929) 526-1599. The conference call access code is 115483.

The call will also be webcast live and accessible through the CAPREIT website at www.capreit.ca – click on "For Investors" and follow the link at the top of the page. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year after the webcast at the same link.

The slide presentation to accompany management's comments during the conference call will be available on the CAPREIT website an hour and a half prior to the conference call.

About CAPREIT

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at September 30, 2025, CAPREIT owns approximately 45,000 residential apartment suites and townhomes that are well-located across Canada and, to a lesser extent, the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately $14.5 billion. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosures which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Non-IFRS Measures

CAPREIT prepares and releases unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and audited consolidated annual financial statements in accordance with IFRS. In this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls, as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, CAPREIT discloses measures not recognized under IFRS which do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS. These include FFO, NAV, Total Debt, Gross Book Value, and Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Amortization and Fair Value ("Adjusted EBITDAFV") (the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures"), as well as diluted FFO per unit, diluted NAV per unit, FFO payout ratio, Total Debt to Gross Book Value, Debt Service Coverage Ratio and Interest Coverage Ratio (the "Non-IFRS Ratios" and together with the Non-IFRS Financial Measures, the "Non-IFRS Measures"). These Non-IFRS Measures are further defined and discussed in the MD&A released on November 6, 2025, which should be read in conjunction with this press release. Since these measures and related per unit amounts are not recognized under IFRS, they may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other issuers. CAPREIT presents Non-IFRS Measures because management believes Non-IFRS Measures are relevant measures of the ability of CAPREIT to earn revenue and to evaluate its performance, financial condition and cash flows. These Non-IFRS Measures have been assessed for compliance with National Instrument 52-112 and a reconciliation of these Non-IFRS Measures is included in this press release below. The Non-IFRS Measures should not be construed as alternatives to net income or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of CAPREIT's performance or the sustainability of CAPREIT's distributions.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to CAPREIT's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial position, business strategy, budgets, litigation, occupancy rates, rental rates, productivity, projected costs, capital investments, development and development opportunities, financial results, taxes, plans and objectives of, or involving, CAPREIT. Particularly, statements regarding CAPREIT's future results, performance, achievements, prospects, costs, opportunities and financial outlook, including those relating to acquisition, disposition and capital investment strategies and the real estate industry generally, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "likely", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "potential", "project", "budget", "continue" or the negative thereof, or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding expected growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. In addition, certain specific assumptions were made in preparing forward-looking information, including: that the Canadian and Dutch economies will generally experience growth, which, however, may be adversely impacted by the geopolitical risks, global economy, inflation and elevated interest rates, potential health crises and their direct or indirect impacts on the business of CAPREIT, including CAPREIT's ability to enforce leases, perform capital expenditure work, increase rents and apply for above guideline increases ("AGIs"), obtain financings at favourable interest rates; that Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation ("CMHC") mortgage insurance will continue to be available and that a sufficient number of lenders will participate in the CMHC-insured mortgage program to ensure competitive rates; that the Canadian capital markets will continue to provide CAPREIT with access to equity and/or debt at reasonable rates; that vacancy rates for CAPREIT properties will be consistent with historical norms; that rental rates on renewals will grow; that rental rates on turnovers will grow; that the difference between in-place and market-based rents will be reduced upon such turnovers and renewals; that CAPREIT will effectively manage price pressures relating to its energy usage; and, with respect to CAPREIT's financial outlook regarding capital investments, assumptions respecting projected costs of construction and materials, availability of trades, the cost and availability of financing, CAPREIT's investment priorities, the properties in which investments will be made, the composition of the property portfolio, the impact and scope of certain commitments and contingencies, and the projected return on investment in respect of specific capital investments. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions and information that is currently available to management, which are subject to change, management believes these statements have been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting CAPREIT's best estimates and judgements. However, there can be no assurance actual results, terms or timing will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond CAPREIT's control, that may cause CAPREIT's or the industry's actual results, performance, achievements, prospects and opportunities in future periods to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to: rent control and residential tenancy regulations, general economic conditions, privacy, cyber security and data governance risks, availability and cost of debt, acquisitions and dispositions, leasing risk, valuation risk, liquidity and price volatility of units of CAPREIT ("Trust Units"), catastrophic events, climate change, taxation-related risks (including certain tax liabilities and contingencies), energy costs, environmental matters, vendor management and third-party service providers, operating risk, talent management and human resources shortages, public health crises, other regulatory compliance risks, litigation risk, CAPREIT's investment in ERES, potential conflicts of interest, investment restrictions, lack of diversification of investment assets, geographic concentration, illiquidity of real property, capital investments, dependence on key personnel, property development, adequacy of insurance and captive insurance, competition for residents, controls over disclosures and financial reporting, the nature of Trust Units, dilution, distributions and foreign operation and currency risks. There can be no assurance that the expectations of CAPREIT's management will prove to be correct. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in regulatory filings, including CAPREIT's Annual Information Form, which can be obtained on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , under CAPREIT's profile, as well as under the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the MD&A released on November 6, 2025. The information in this press release is based on information available to management as of November 6, 2025. Subject to applicable law, CAPREIT does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

SELECTED NON-IFRS MEASURES

A reconciliation of net income to FFO is as follows:

($ Thousands, except per unit amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 26,186 $ 47,370 $ 108,646 $ 341,555 Adjustments: Fair value adjustments of investment properties 28,194 (71,396 ) 69,154 (155,905 ) Fair value adjustments of financial instruments (3,610 ) 54,142 25,883 57,824 Interest expense on Exchangeable LP Units 560 611 1,674 1,811 Loss on non-controlling interest 27,039 67,636 42,973 57,163 FFO impact attributable to ERES Units held by non-controlling unitholders(1) (1,736 ) (4,887 ) (6,460 ) (14,400 ) Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (258 ) 14,410 286 17,692 Loss (gain) on foreign currency translation 5,458 (7,231 ) 7,777 2,158 Transaction costs and other activities(2) 14,286 11,090 31,035 18,770 Tax related to ERES dispositions and tax authority reassessments(3) 7,753 140 13,681 2,062 Net loss (gain) on derecognition of debt 677 (3,196 ) 4,486 (6,334 ) Lease principal repayments (322 ) (318 ) (996 ) (948 ) Reorganization, senior management termination, and retirement costs(4) 1,828 3,462 9,501 5,184 Unit-based compensation amortization recovery relating to ERES unit option forfeitures(5) (750 ) — (750 ) (2,284 ) FFO $ 105,305 $ 111,833 $ 306,890 $ 324,348 Weighted average number of units (000s) – diluted 158,731 169,586 160,791 169,636 Total distributions declared $ 61,670 $ 62,893 $ 186,168 $ 185,758 FFO per unit – diluted(6) $ 0.663 $ 0.659 $ 1.909 $ 1.912 FFO payout ratio(7) 58.6 % 56.2 % 60.7 % 57.3 %





(1)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, the adjustment is based on applying the 35% weighted average ownership held by ERES non-controlling unitholders (for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 – 35%). (2)

Primarily includes transaction costs and other adjustments on dispositions, amortization of property, plant and equipment ("PP&E") and right-of-use asset, and enterprise resource planning implementation costs. (3)

Included in current income tax expense in the statement of net income and comprehensive income. (4)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, includes $1,751 and $7,865 of reorganization costs (for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 – $3,462 and $5,184). For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, includes $77 and $234, respectively, of accelerated vesting of previously granted CAPREIT unit-based compensation (for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 – $nil) and $nil and $1,402, respectively, of accelerated vesting of ERES restricted unit rights ("ERES RUR") that vested on May 20, 2025 and January 7, 2025 (for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 – $nil). (5)

Relates to forfeitures of previously granted ERES unit options upon restructuring, trustee retirement and senior management termination. (6)

FFO per unit – diluted is calculated using FFO during the period divided by weighted average number of units – diluted. (7)

FFO payout ratio is calculated using total distributions declared during the period divided by FFO.



Reconciliation of Total Debt and Total Debt Ratios:

($ Thousands) As at September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Mortgages payable – non-current $ 4,784,867 $ 5,343,549 $ 6,012,545 Mortgages payable – current 823,012 644,320 590,758 Total mortgages payable $ 5,607,879 $ 5,987,869 $ 6,603,303 Credit facilities payable – non-current 24,963 4,145 437,498 Total Debt $ 5,632,842 $ 5,992,014 $ 7,040,801 Total Assets $ 14,874,148 $ 15,576,093 $ 17,172,274 Add: Accumulated amortization of PP&E 47,517 43,164 49,435 Gross Book Value(1) $ 14,921,665 $ 15,619,257 $ 17,221,709 Total Debt to Gross Book Value(2) 37.7 % 38.4 % 40.9 % Total Mortgages Payable to Gross Book Value(3) 37.6 % 38.3 % 38.3 %





(1)

Gross Book Value ("GBV") is defined by CAPREIT's Declaration of Trust. (2)

Total Debt to Gross Book Value is calculated using total debt divided by gross book value. (3)

Total Mortgages Payable to Gross Book Value is calculated using total mortgages payable divided by gross book value.



Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDAFV:

($ Thousands) For the Trailing 12 Months Ended September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Net income $ 59,833 $ 292,742 $ 350,767 Adjustments: Interest expense on debt and other financing costs 197,496 220,162 221,430 Interest expense on Exchangeable LP Units 2,292 2,429 2,408 Total current income tax expense and deferred income tax expense 30,821 39,439 14,773 Amortization of PP&E and right-of-use asset 6,246 6,363 6,210 Total unit-based compensation amortization expense, net 10,454 6,306 5,522 EUPP unit-based compensation expense (448 ) (523 ) (521 ) Fair value adjustments of investment properties 166,573 (58,486 ) (44,524 ) Fair value adjustments of financial instruments (25,947 ) 5,994 61,318 Net loss (gain) on derecognition of debt 7,808 (3,012 ) (6,278 ) Loss on non-controlling interest 104,336 118,526 48,204 Loss (gain) on foreign currency translation 32,401 26,782 (187 ) Transaction costs and other adjustments on dispositions and other 34,551 22,169 16,369 Adjusted EBITDAFV $ 626,416 $ 678,891 $ 675,491



Debt Service Coverage Ratio

($ Thousands) For the Trailing 12 Months Ended September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Contractual interest on mortgages payable(1)(2)(3) $ 166,783 $ 171,254 $ 171,467 Amortization of deferred financing costs and fair value adjustments on mortgages payable(1) 9,752 8,025 7,447 Contractual interest on credit facilities payable, net(2) 9,027 25,049 26,277 Amortization of deferred financing costs on credit facilities payable 895 731 821 Mortgage principal repayments(1) 147,802 153,237 154,690 Debt service payments $ 334,259 $ 358,296 $ 360,702 Adjusted EBITDAFV $ 626,416 $ 678,891 $ 675,491 Debt service coverage ratio (times) 1.9 x

1.9 x 1.9 x





(1)

Includes mortgages payable related to assets held for sale, as applicable. (2)

Includes net cross-currency interest rate ("CCIR") and interest rate ("IR") swap interest, offsetting contractual interest. (3)

Net of capitalized interest expense.



Interest Coverage Ratio

($ Thousands) For the Trailing 12 Months Ended September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Contractual interest on mortgages payable(1)(2)(3) $ 166,783 $ 171,254 $ 171,467 Amortization of deferred financing costs and fair value adjustments on mortgages payable(1) 9,752 8,025 7,447 Contractual interest on credit facilities payable, net(2) 9,027 25,049 26,277 Amortization of deferred financing costs on credit facilities payable 895 731 821 Interest Expense $ 186,457 $ 205,059 $ 206,012 Adjusted EBITDAFV $ 626,416 $ 678,891 $ 675,491 Interest coverage ratio (times) 3.4 x 3.3 x 3.3 x





(1)

Includes mortgages payable related to assets held for sale, as applicable. (2)

Includes net CCIR and IR swap interest, offsetting contractual interest. (3)

Net of capitalized interest expense.



Reconciliation of Unitholders' Equity to NAV:

($ Thousands, except per unit amounts) As at September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Unitholders' equity $ 8,833,325 $ 9,027,312 $ 9,449,650 Adjustments: Exchangeable LP Units 58,804 70,220 90,579 Unit-based compensation financial liabilities excluding ERES RUR and ERES UOP 24,513 23,701 30,605 Deferred income tax liability(1) 3,696 32,076 65,784 Deferred income tax asset (9 ) (11,793 ) (16,918 ) Derivative assets – non-current — (8,813 ) (24,266 ) Derivative assets – current — (10,263 ) (4,579 ) Derivative liabilities – current 5,416 3,684 9,392 Adjustment to ERES non-controlling interest(2) (34,434 ) (84,056 ) (138,466 ) NAV $ 8,891,311 $ 9,042,068 $ 9,461,781 Diluted number of units 158,571 162,927 169,638 NAV per unit – diluted(3) $ 56.07 $ 55.50 $ 55.78





(1)

Includes deferred income tax liability classified as liabilities related to assets held for sale, as applicable. (2)

CAPREIT accounts for the non-controlling interest in ERES as a liability, measured at the redemption amount, as defined by the ERES Declaration of Trust, of ERES's units not owned by CAPREIT. The adjustment is made so that the non-controlling interest in ERES is measured at ERES's disclosed NAV, rather than the redemption amount. The table below summarizes the calculation of adjustment to ERES non-controlling interest as at September 30, 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024.





($ Thousands) As at September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 ERES's NAV € 213,945 € 486,259 € 706,530 Ownership by ERES non-controlling interest 35 % 35 % 35 % Closing foreign exchange rate $ 1.63351 $ 1.49288 $ 1.50849 Impact to NAV due to ERES's non-controlling unitholders $ 122,318 $ 254,074 $ 373,028 Less: ERES Units held by non-controlling unitholders (87,884 ) (170,018 ) (234,562 ) Adjustment to ERES non-controlling interest $ 34,434 $ 84,056 $ 138,466

(3)

NAV per unit – diluted is calculated using NAV as at period end divided by diluted number of units.



