DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Hyundai AutoEver America Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at the Hyundai AutoEver America (“HAEA”). HAEA learned of a data breach on or about March 1, 2025.

About Hyundai AutoEver America

Hyundai AutoEver America (HAEA), part of Hyundai Motor Group, offers full-cycle automotive IT consulting, management, and support services.

What happened?

On or about March 1, 2025, HAEA discovered a cybersecurity incident that impacted its information technology environment. They launched an investigation and determined that unauthorized activity occurred on their network between February 22, 2025, and March 2, 2025. Certain personal information may have been exposed during the breach, including names, Social Security numbers, and driver’s license numbers.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding HAEA, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the HAEA data breach.

