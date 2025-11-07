TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What factors should homeowners consider when selecting the best roofing material for their homes? According to a HelloNation article, Roofing Expert John Kolarik of Mariage Roofing in Traverse City, Michigan, provides insight into how the right choice of roofing material can enhance both home protection and value. The article outlines how different materials, such as asphalt shingles, composite shingles, and architectural shingles, offer unique strengths that improve roof durability, energy efficiency, and long-term performance.

Choosing the perfect roofing material is not just about appearance but also about the lasting quality and resilience of the roof itself. As the HelloNation article explains, the decision impacts a home’s protection from the elements, its energy efficiency, and its resale value. Roofing Expert John Kolarik emphasizes that each material type has its own benefits, and homeowners should evaluate them based on local climate, architectural style, and maintenance requirements. In Michigan, asphalt shingles remain a leading option due to their reliability in cold weather and affordability.

The article explains that asphalt shingles are a practical and cost-effective choice for many homeowners. They offer dependable performance in diverse weather conditions and are available in a variety of colors and textures. Composite shingles provide enhanced strength and resistance to cracking, making them ideal for areas that experience frequent temperature changes. Architectural shingles deliver a dimensional look that adds curb appeal while maintaining superior durability. Roofing Expert John Kolarik notes that understanding these distinctions allows homeowners to choose the roofing material that best fits their goals for both design and longevity.

Climate considerations are an essential part of the selection process. The HelloNation article emphasizes that local weather patterns should guide every roofing decision. In regions with cold, snowy winters like Traverse City, materials must withstand temperature fluctuations and moisture buildup. Roofing Expert John Kolarik points out that choosing materials with proven performance in the local climate can prevent premature wear, reduce repair costs, and extend the lifespan of the roof.

Beyond climate, the article highlights how the right roofing material can improve overall roof durability and energy efficiency. High-quality shingles provide better insulation, reducing heat loss during the winter and cooling demands during the summer. This efficiency can lower energy costs and make the home more environmentally friendly. Roofing Expert John Kolarik adds that sustainability is becoming a key factor in roofing decisions, with more homeowners seeking options that minimize waste and last longer.

Investing in premium roofing materials also benefits home value. The HelloNation article notes that a well-chosen roof can increase resale value by up to 5 percent. This makes selecting a durable and visually appealing material both a practical and financial decision. Roofing Expert John Kolarik advises homeowners to consider long-term return on investment rather than focusing solely on upfront costs. Cheaper materials may require replacement sooner, while higher-quality shingles often deliver decades of reliable protection.

Aesthetic appeal plays a major role in roofing decisions as well. The article explains that a roof is one of the most visible elements of a home’s exterior, influencing its overall character and style. Architectural shingles can create depth and texture, while composite shingles offer a modern yet natural look that complements a wide range of home designs. Asphalt shingles remain a versatile favorite for their timeless appearance and affordability. Roofing Expert John Kolarik underscores that homeowners should select a roofing material that matches their home’s architecture and enhances its overall appearance.

Local building codes and installation standards also affect roofing material choices. The HelloNation article emphasizes the importance of compliance with safety regulations and best installation practices. Roofing Expert John Kolarik advises that working with knowledgeable contractors ensures materials are properly installed and meet local construction requirements. Professional installation not only enhances performance but also protects the homeowner’s investment in the long term.

Maintenance requirements are another factor to consider when evaluating roofing materials. Asphalt shingles may need occasional inspections to check for wear, while composite and architectural shingles typically offer greater resistance to weather damage and require less upkeep. The HelloNation article suggests that homeowners who prioritize durability and minimal maintenance may find composite or architectural shingles to be a worthwhile investment. Roofing Expert John Kolarik adds that proper maintenance can extend the life of any roofing system, regardless of material choice.

Ultimately, the HelloNation article concludes that selecting the perfect roofing material involves balancing cost, performance, style, and longevity. By carefully assessing options such as asphalt shingles, composite shingles, and architectural shingles, homeowners can make informed choices that improve both roof durability and energy efficiency. Roofing Expert John Kolarik’s guidance encourages homeowners to view their roof as an essential investment that strengthens the value, comfort, and safety of their property.

