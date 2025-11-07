CoinEx Completed 10th Strengthens Monthly CET Repurchase and Burning of 2025





HONG KONG, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx, a world-leading cryptocurrency exchange, has officially completed its 10th Monthly CET Repurchase and Burning of 2025, permanently removing 16,911,043.97 CET from circulation—equivalent to a market value of approximately $990,159.48 USD. This marks another milestone in CoinEx’s ongoing commitment to CET’s healthy development and long-term value creation.



Sustainability Through Transparency and Action

CoinEx’s ongoing CET repurchase and burn initiative underscores the exchange’s transparent and responsible philosophy. By consistently reducing supply, CoinEx enhances token scarcity while maintaining balance between market health and user benefits.

As of November 3, 2025, the cumulative CET records are as follows:

Total CET Repurchased: 2,302,561,687.59 CET

2,302,561,687.59 CET Total CET Burned: 7,383,541,742.40 CET

7,383,541,742.40 CET Total CET Remaining: 2,577,167,625.73 CET





Looking Ahead: CoinEx’s Long-Term Promise

CoinEx’s journey over the past 8 years reflects its steadfast dedication to building a secure, transparent, and user-centric trading environment. Moving forward, CoinEx will continue to expand CET’s utilities, explore new ecosystem applications, and uphold its promise to deliver lasting value to its global community.

As the exchange enters its next chapter, CET remains at the heart of CoinEx’s ecosystem, symbolizing its commitment to sustainable growth, user empowerment, and long-termism in the ever-evolving crypto landscape.

For more information, please visit CoinEx CET Page.

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com

