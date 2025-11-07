OMS Energy initiates AI+ Robotics research and development to enter the lucrative pipeline oil inspection and maintenance market

SINGAPORE, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global energy market is undergoing profound transformation. While renewable energy is becoming a standard component of countries' efforts to address climate change, conventional fossil fuels are also experiencing steady growth thanks to continuous innovations in exploration and production technologies. In particular, the continuous development of AI and robotics is significantly improving cost control, operational efficiency, and safety in traditional oilfield engineering services.

As we all know, most oilfield projects around the world are located in remote locations and face the challenges of harsh geographical environments and extreme climates. In particular, areas such as underground oil drilling and production, pipeline inspection, and maintenance always require highly precise construction and operational deployment. However, under current traditional engineering practices, oilfield engineering and daily operations are still fraught with risks, especially the devastating damage caused by oil and gas leaks.

Early prevention and monitoring of oil and gas pipeline leaks is a major challenge in the daily operations of global oil companies. Pipeline leaks are a serious problem in the oil and gas industry, potentially leading to severe environmental pollution, significant safety hazards, and economic losses.

Comprehensive market analysis shows that the oilfield engineering services sector, particularly pipeline inspection and maintenance, will see a significant trend toward digitalization and AI. As mentioned above, many oil and gas field projects worldwide face challenging geographical locations, climate, and environmental conditions, posing significant challenges to the daily operations of oilfield engineering service providers. Furthermore, the global oil and gas pipeline inspection and maintenance market still largely relies on traditional ultrasonic pipeline detection tools to monitor pipeline conditions. However, this traditional method of pipeline monitoring is not ideal. The emergence of AI, the Internet of Things, and even specialized oilfield engineering robots offers the potential to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and enhance safety in both onshore and offshore oil and gas field projects.

OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OMSE) is understood to have recently been seeking AI and robotics partners around the world, aiming to provide innovative, comprehensive pipeline monitoring solutions powered by AI and robotics in various collaboration forms, thereby helping oil companies achieve more efficient and cost-effective oil and gas pipeline safety, safeguard the environment, and build a beautiful and healthy future.

According to a WiseGUY report on the oil and gas pipeline maintenance market, the market size is projected to grow from USD102.9 billion in 2025 to USD150 billion in 2035, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.85% during the forecast period. In particular, according to Data Bridge Market Research, the global pipeline monitoring system market size reached USD18.45 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD32.65 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period.

As AI+ Robotic technology continues to evolve and its applications expand, OMS Energy has revealed during its Hong Kong roadshow in July this year that it is looking for potential partners for collaboration in the field of AI+ Robotics to seize the enormous business opportunities that are constantly emerging. In addition, OMS Energy is exploring the possibility of expanding its business into the urban pipeline inspection and maintenance market. The scale of this market is expected to far exceed that of the oil and gas pipeline inspection and maintenance market. In China alone, the market is projected to reach US$10 billion by 2030, and globally, it is projected to exceed US$50 billion.

Deeply entwined with major global customers, OMS Energy continues to deepen its presence in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific markets

OMS Energy is an oilfield engineering services and specialty equipment provider that provides surface wellhead systems (SWS) and oil country tubular goods (OCTG) to the oil and gas industry. OMS Energy's business covers both onshore and offshore oilfield projects, and its clients include Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oilfield service provider, and top ten global oilfield service providers such as Halliburton, Schlumberger, and Baker Hughes, as well as PTTEP (Thailand), PT Seleraya Belida (South Sumatra), and Pertamina Hulu Sanga Sanga (East Kalimantan). In recent years, OMS Energy has even expanded its business into West Africa, supplying surface wellhead systems to Grupo Simples Oil in the KON-06 onshore Kwanza Basin block in Angola.

As of March 31, 2025, OMS Energy has an extensive presence in the oil-rich Asia Pacific and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions, with 11 production bases strategically located in six countries (Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Indonesia). Of particular note, OMS Energy has consistently implemented a localization expansion strategy, not only establishing offices and production bases in local areas, but also serving local energy companies and multinational oilfield service providers by hiring local residents and professionals, as well as sourcing high-value materials locally. Currently, OMS Energy has established eligibility to participate in government tenders and contracts in the countries its business operations in, significantly strengthening its competitive advantage and poised to continue growing its market share.

Recently, OMS Energy has further deepened its expansion in the Pakistani market. The company has successfully supplied and installed the key wellhead part of the first local intelligent wellhead system for MOL Pakistan. MOL Pakistan is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the MOL Group and has been a major player in Pakistan's energy industry since 1999. The company holds operating interests in four local blocks and is the operator of the TAL and Margalla blocks. MOL has made 13 commercial discoveries in Pakistan. Based on oil and gas production in 2024, MOL Pakistan (together with its operating partners) have attained a local market share of 8.4%, making it Pakistan's second largest oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producer, and the fifth largest natural gas producer.

It is particularly noteworthy that this cooperation between OMS Energy and MOL Pakistan focuses on the innovative digitalization of oilfield engineering services. As the coordinator of the intelligent wellhead system, OMS Energy provides and integrates core system components from several major oilfield service companies. The company's team of experts also manufactured the system's tubing hanger and tubing head adapter at its production base in Singapore, and its successful assembly, adjustment and functional testing were witnessed by representatives from MOL Pakistan. This intelligent wellhead system combines real-time monitoring, automation and remote control technologies to optimize oil well performance, enhance safety and improve operational efficiency.

As countries in the Asia-Pacific region continue to implement their strategic policies for energy independence, the number of new oil and gas field projects in countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Vietnam is expected to continue to increase. OMS Energy, which has taken the lead, is expected to gain a larger market share, and expand its business in intelligent oilfield operations in the future.

In fact, OMSE has over 200 clients in multiple regions around the world, many of which are among the world's top three oil and oilfield services engineering companies. This is expected to benefit from future business expansion. Furthermore, the gross profit margins of oil and gas pipeline inspection and maintenance services are significantly higher than those of equipment manufacturing, and OMSE's future profitability is expected to further increase.

New Business Opportunities in Aging Oilfields

In addition to the continuous implementation of new oil and gas field projects, the demand for new technologies in aging oilfields continues to grow, creating significant opportunities for participants in the oil and gas field engineering services market. Last year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) analyzed the production and reserves of 800 major oilfields worldwide and concluded that global production is declining at an average natural decline rate of 9%. Oil production in most non-OPEC oil-producing countries has already peaked or will peak within the next 20 years. Because the exploration of new oil and gas fields is time-consuming and the initial investment costs are substantial, many countries rely heavily on new technologies and equipment to conduct secondary or tertiary production in aging oilfields to extend their lifecycles. Therefore, this presents a potentially enormous business opportunity for participants with relevant experience in aging oilfield engineering services.

From exploration and production to pipeline inspection and maintenance, AI technology can be applied across the board. And, specific robots can also be remotely controlled in daily operation in harsh underground or remote well environments. The oilfield services market is conservatively estimated to be worth $100 billion annually.

Founded in 1972, OMS Energy has over 50 years of experience in the energy industry, possessing extensive industry experience and resources. Furthermore, the company has recently invested in new energy sectors, such as hydrogen energy. From its internal organic growth to the potential for new business opportunities, it is believed that OMS Energy should have a promising future.

Finally, it's worth noting that OMS Energy, despite its recent surge in stock price, currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of less than 5x, making it significantly undervalued and significantly lagging behind the Bloomberg average P/E ratio of 15x for global oilfield services companies. Roth Capital previously reiterated its target price of $10 for OMS Energy, suggesting over 100% upside potential from its current price.

