CNH Industrial N.V. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Third quarter consolidated revenues were $4.4 billion on decreased industry demand and continued channel destocking

Third quarter diluted EPS at $0.06

Amid persistent market challenges, results reflect rigorous cost management and a long-term commitment to operational excellence

Net sales guidance increased; profit guidance lowered to reflect incremental tariff headwinds and unfavorable geographic sales mix



Basildon, UK - November 7, 2025 - CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNH) today reported results for the three months ended September 30, 2025, with net income of $67 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.06 compared with net income of $310 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.24 for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Consolidated revenues were $4.40 billion (down 5% compared to Q3 2024), and net sales of Industrial Activities were $3.70 billion (down 7% compared to Q3 2024). Net cash provided by operating activities was $659 million, and Industrial free cash flow absorption was $188 million in Q3 2025.

“While the current trade environment remains challenging for our farmers and builders, CNH continues to take decisive actions to navigate near-term headwinds. We are maintaining disciplined production levels, reducing channel inventories, investing in technology, and driving operational excellence. Our commitment to quality and innovation is unwavering, as demonstrated by recent product launches and industry recognition. Looking ahead, we remain focused on achieving our long-term strategic targets. I am confident that the steps we are taking will position CNH for renewed growth and success as market conditions improve.”

Gerrit Marx, Chief Executive Officer

2025 Third Quarter Results

(all amounts $ million, comparison vs Q3 2024 - unless otherwise stated)

US-GAAP Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Change Change at c.c.(1) Consolidated revenues 4,399 4,654 (5)% (7)% of which Net sales of Industrial Activities 3,702 3,997 (7)% (9)% Net income 67 310 (78)% Diluted EPS $ 0.06 0.24 (0.18) Cash flow provided (used) by operating activities 659 791 (132) Cash and cash equivalents(2) 2,303 3,191 (888) Gross profit margin of Industrial Activities 19.1% 21.7% (260) bps





NON-GAAP(3) Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Change Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities 104 336 (69)% Adjusted EBIT margin of Industrial Activities 2.8% 8.4% (560) bps Adjusted net income 109 304 (64)% Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.08 0.24 (0.16) Free cash flow of Industrial Activities (188) (180) (8) Adjusted gross profit margin of Industrial Activities 19.4% 21.7% (230) bps



The decline in net sales of Industrial Activities was mainly due to lower shipments on decreased industry demand and channel destocking.

Adjusted net income was $109 million with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.08. In comparison, in Q3 2024, adjusted net income was $304 million with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.24.

Income tax expense was $1 million ($75 million in Q3 2024), and the effective tax rate (“ETR”) was 2.0% (20.8% in Q3 2024) with an adjusted ETR(3) of 14.0% for the third quarter (20.7% in Q3 2024).

Cash flow provided by operating activities in the quarter was $659 million ($791 million provided in Q3 2024). Free cash flow absorption of Industrial Activities was $188 million, consistent with normal working capital seasonality.

Agriculture Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Change Change at c.c.(1) Net sales 2,963 3,310 (10)% (12)% Adjusted EBIT 137 336 (59)% Adjusted EBIT margin 4.6% 10.2% (560) bps

In North America, third quarter industry volume was flat year-over-year for tractors under 140 HP and fell 41% for tractors over 140 HP; combines were down 23%. In Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA"), tractor demand decreased 2%, while combine demand increased 19%. South America saw tractor demand down 4% and combines down 15%. In Asia Pacific, tractor demand rose 19%, while combine demand decreased 20%.

Agriculture net sales decreased in the quarter by 10% to $2.96 billion versus the same period in 2024, as a result of lower shipment volumes on decreased industry demand in North America and channel inventory destocking, partially offset by favorable net price realization and improved demand in the Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa markets within EMEA.

Adjusted EBIT decreased to $137 million ($336 million in Q3 2024) primarily due to lower shipment volumes, tariff costs, unfavorable geographic mix and higher SG&A expenses. These impacts were partially offset by favorable net price realization and reduced production and warranty costs. Adjusted EBIT margin was 4.6% (10.2% in Q3 2024). R&D expenses represented 8.6% of sales in Q3 2025 (6.0% in Q3 2024) including a $49 million non-cash impairment primarily related to in-process research and development (“IPR&D”) assets from the 2023 Bennamann acquisition. These assets relate to technologies that capture methane emissions from livestock waste and convert them into better-than-zero-carbon biofuel. This impairment reflects a narrowing of strategic focus to the cleaning and upgrading of the methane waste.

Construction Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Change Change at c.c.(1) Net sales 739 687 +8% +6% Adjusted EBIT 14 40 (65)% Adjusted EBIT margin 1.9% 5.8% (390) bps

Global industry volume for construction equipment increased 6% year-over-year in the third quarter for Heavy equipment and 3% for Light equipment. Aggregated demand increased 4% in North America, 3% in EMEA, 1% in South America and 6% in Asia Pacific.

Construction net sales increased in the quarter by 8% to $739 million, reflecting higher shipment volumes in North America and EMEA, along with favorable net price realization.

Adjusted EBIT decreased to $14 million ($40 million in Q3 2024) as a result of tariff costs, unfavorable geographic mix, and higher SG&A expenses, partially offset by favorable net price realization. Adjusted EBIT margin was 1.9% (5.8% in Q3 2024).

Financial Services Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Change Change at c.c.(1) Revenues 684 659 +4% +3% Net income 47 78 (40)% Equity at quarter-end 2,896 2,932 (36) Retail loan originations 2,657 2,841 (184)

Revenues of Financial Services increased by 4% as a result of higher yields primarily in Brazil and favorable currency translation, partially offset by lower volumes in EMEA and North America.

Net income was $47 million in the third quarter, a decrease of $31 million versus the same period in 2024, primarily driven by increased risk costs, higher SG&A expenses and lower volumes. These impacts were partially offset by improved interest margins across all regions and favorable currency translation.

The managed portfolio (including unconsolidated joint ventures) was $28.5 billion as of September 30, 2025 (of which retail was 71% and wholesale was 29%), down $0.5 billion compared to September 30, 2024 (down $0.6 billion on a constant currency basis).

At September 30, 2025, the receivable balance greater than 30 days past due as a percentage of receivables was 3.5% (2.2% as of September 30, 2024), mainly due to higher delinquencies in Brazil in Q3 2025.

2025 Outlook

With lower industry demand and the effort to reduce excess channel inventory, the Company has produced fewer units in 2025 when compared to 2024. The lower production and sales levels have negatively impacted our segment margin results. In addition, an unfavorable sales mix shift from North America to EMEA is affecting Agriculture margins. However, the Company’s ongoing efforts to reduce its operating costs have partially mitigated the margin erosion. CNH is continuing its focus on product cost reductions through lean manufacturing principles and strategic sourcing. The Company is also carefully managing its SG&A and R&D expenses.

In addition to the lower cyclical industry sales, the Company is navigating frequent changes in the global trade environment. The August 2025 expansion of steel and aluminum tariffs in the U.S., for example, has created additional exposure for CNH. Mitigation actions, such as working with the supply chain to identify alternative sources, consuming existing inventories, and pricing actions on North American products, have helped partially offset tariff headwinds. Over time, the Company expects to fully offset the tariff impacts with additional mitigation actions. However, in the near term, the Company continues to share the net tariff costs with its customers, which has further negatively impacted CNH’s 2025 margins.

The Company is therefore updating its 2025 outlook as follows:

Agriculture segment net sales down between 11% and 13% year-over-year, with no currency translation effects

Agriculture segment adjusted EBIT margin between 5.7% and 6.2%

Construction segment net sales down between 3% and 5% year-over-year, with no currency translation effects

Construction segment adjusted EBIT margin between 1.7% and 2.2%

Free cash flow of Industrial Activities (5) between $200 million and $500 million

between $200 million and $500 million Adjusted diluted EPS(5) between $0.44 to $0.50

Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

(all amounts $ million, comparison vs YTD Q3 2024 - unless otherwise stated)

US-GAAP YTD Q3 2025 YTD Q3 2024 Change Change at c.c.(1) Consolidated revenue 12,938 14,960 (14)% (13)% of which Net sales of Industrial Activities 10,895 12,931 (16)% (15)% Net income 416 1,083 (62)% Diluted EPS $ 0.34 0.85 (0.51) Cash flow provided (used) by operating activities 1,593 276 +1,317 Cash and cash equivalents(2) 2,303 3,191 (888) Gross profit margin of Industrial Activities 19.6% 22.4% (280) bps





NON-GAAP(3) YTD Q3 2025 YTD Q3 2024 Change Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities 429 1,210 (65)% Adjusted EBIT margin of Industrial Activities 3.9% 9.4% (550) bps Adjusted net income 457 1,143 (60)% Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.36 0.90 (0.54) Free cash flow of Industrial Activities (304) (1,249) +945 Adjusted gross profit margin of Industrial Activities 19.7% 22.4% (270) bps





Agriculture YTD Q3 2025 YTD Q3 2024 Change Change at c.c.(1) Net sales 8,792 10,596 (17)% (17)% Adjusted EBIT 539 1,226 (56)% Adjusted EBIT margin 6.1% 11.6% (550) bps





Construction YTD Q3 2025 YTD Q3 2024 Change Change at c.c.(1) Net sales 2,103 2,335 (10)% (9)% Adjusted EBIT 63 151 (58)% Adjusted EBIT margin 3.0% 6.5% (350) bps





Financial Services YTD Q3 2025 YTD Q3 2024 Change Change at c.c.(1) Revenue 2,020 2,031 (1)% +2% Net income 224 287 (22)%

Notes

CNH reports quarterly and annual consolidated financial results under U.S. GAAP and annual consolidated financial results under EU-IFRS. The tables and discussion related to the financial results of the Company and its segments shown in this press release are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.