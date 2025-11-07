|Series
|RIKB 38 0215
|RIKS 50 0915
|Settlement Date
|11/12/2025
|11/12/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|6,445
|450
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|101.010
|/
|6.370
|116.750
|/
|2.578
|Total Number of Bids Received
|14
|7
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|7,045
|750
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|9
|6
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|9
|6
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|101.010
|/
|6.370
|116.750
|/
|2.578
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|101.380
|/
|6.330
|117.340
|/
|2.549
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|101.010
|/
|6.370
|116.750
|/
|2.578
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|101.339
|/
|6.340
|117.049
|/
|2.563
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|101.380
|/
|6.330
|117.340
|/
|2.549
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.700
|/
|6.410
|116.250
|/
|2.603
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|101.294
|/
|6.340
|116.729
|/
|2.579
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.09
|1.67
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 38 0215 - RIKS 50 0915
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
