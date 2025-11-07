Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 38 0215 - RIKS 50 0915

 Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 38 0215RIKS 50 0915
Settlement Date 11/12/202511/12/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 6,445450
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 101.010/6.370116.750/2.578
Total Number of Bids Received 147
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 7,045750
Total Number of Successful Bids 96
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 96
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 101.010/6.370116.750/2.578
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 101.380/6.330117.340/2.549
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 101.010/6.370116.750/2.578
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 101.339/6.340117.049/2.563
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 101.380/6.330117.340/2.549
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.700/6.410116.250/2.603
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 101.294/6.340116.729/2.579
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.091.67

