MADD Canada Unveils Roadside Memorial Sign in Trenton in Honour of Rebecca Beatty Killed in Impaired Driving Crash

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new MADD Canada roadside memorial sign will be unveiled today in Trenton in honour of 22-year-old Rebecca Beatty, who was tragically killed in an impaired driving crash on October 3, 2021. The unveiling ceremony will take place at Old Highway 2 near RCAF Road in Trenton, near the crash site where Rebecca was killed.

Rebecca Beatty was driving home when her car was struck head-on by an impaired driver. The impact sent her vehicle spinning, flipping, and pushing it back approximately 100 feet. Rebecca was killed instantly, leaving an irreplaceable void in the lives of everyone who knew her.

“Every hour in Canada, an average of nine federal criminal charges and provincial short-term licence suspensions are laid for alcohol- or drug-impaired driving,” said Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President of MADD Canada. “Rebecca’s story is a heartbreaking reminder that one person’s choice to drive impaired can change lives forever. This roadside memorial serves both as a tribute to Rebecca and a powerful call to action to continue our work and ensure impaired driving ends here.”

“The pain of losing Rebecca is with us every second,” said Rebecca’s parents, Connie and Mark Beatty. “She was a beloved daughter, sister, friend, baker, and devoted fur mom. Impaired driving didn’t just take her life — it took a piece of our hearts. We hope this sign helps people make the choice to never drive impaired.”

Family, friends and special guests will be attending the unveiling event today, including Rebecca’s parents, Connie and Mark Beatty, and her sister, Victoria, MADD Canada CEO Steve Sullivan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, Dawn Regan, Member of Parliament for Bay of Quinte, Chris Malette, Member of Provincial Parliament for Bay of Quinte, Tyler Allsopp, City of Quinte West Mayor, Jim Harrison, Inspector Kristy McNaughton, Detachment Commander of Quinte West, Ontario Provincial Police, City of Quinte West Fire Chief John Whelan, and Sergeant Cameron Lane, Canadian Armed Forces.

In addition to the roadside memorial sign, Rebecca Beatty’s photo is featured on MADD Canada’s 2025 Project Red Ribbon poster, coin boxes and bookmarks, reminding Canadians to drive sober or plan ahead for a safe ride home through a designated driver, public transit, a cab or rideshare services such as Uber, if they consume alcohol, cannabis, and/or other drugs.

Roadside memorial signs are a powerful way to honour victims and to remind motorists about the tragic and lasting consequences of impaired driving. MADD Canada thanks Rebecca Beatty’s family, Mom Connie, Dad Mark, and sister Victoria for their courage, and the City of Quinte West for its support in establishing the roadside memorial sign.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

