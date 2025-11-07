Mobilicom Secures Follow-On Production Order from Asia-Based Tier-1 Robotics Manufacturer Bringing Cumulative Orders to $315,000

More production orders expected, reinforcing Mobilicom's expanding geographic reach and growing traction in the robotics sector

Palo Alto, California, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW) (“Mobilicom” or the “Company”), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced it has received a follow-on production order from a Tier-1 Asian conglomerate and manufacturer of robotics platforms that are sold to customers in the military and industrial markets.

This new production-scale order is twice the size of the customer’s initial production-scale order in the second quarter of 2025 and includes all of the products from the prior order: the MCU Mesh Networking family, the SkyHopper Datalink family, and the Mobile Ground Stations. Additional orders are expected as the customer ramps up production to meet growing demand.

“We believe that this follow-on order is a powerful endorsement of the performance of Mobilicom’s end-to-end cybersecure drone and robotics solutions,” said Oren Elkayam, CEO and Founder of Mobilicom. “It demonstrates that our solutions are being adopted and are scaling within Tier-1 robotics OEMs and their customers. As they ramp up production, we expect additional orders, giving us visibility into meaningful near-term growth in robotics and the Asia-Pacific region.”

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its expectations regarding additional orders. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

