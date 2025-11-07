TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

Vancouver B.C., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“Terra” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0) is pleased to announce that it has scheduled its annual general meeting of shareholders for December 8, 2025 (the “Meeting”). At that Meeting, amongst other things, shareholders will be asked to re-elect the current directors of the Company (being Greg Cameron, Alex Klenman and Tony Wonnacott) and elect two additional directors, being Michael Gabbani and Brian Polla.

"I would like to welcome Mike and Brian to the board of directors and look forward to working with them to deliver shareholder value" stated Greg Cameron, CEO of the Company. “Mike is an accomplished Engineer having spent decades in the Nuclear Industry. He has a high-level understanding of where the industry is going and the contacts to allow us to position the Company to benefit. Brian is a serial entrepreneur and seasoned veteran of both private and public companies and also a substantial shareholder of the company. The shareholders are lucky to have their expertise to help steer the company forward".

Mr. Michael Gabbani is a highly accomplished executive sales and business development leader with a strong engineering acumen. As a professional engineer with over 30 years of experience in the nuclear energy industry his career began with Atomic Energy of Canada Limited and later with GE Hitachi Energy. Throughout his career, Mr. Gabbani has been a dedicated advocate for the Canadian nuclear Industry. He served for 14 years on the board of directors of the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries, representing the nuclear supply chain while promoting collaboration, innovation and international partnerships in efforts to expose the strength and technical innovation within the Canadian Nuclear Industry worldwide.

Mr. Brian Polla is a seasoned entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in manufacturing, operations, and business development. Throughout his career, he has built and led multiple successful ventures in the industrial and coatings sectors, earning a reputation for strategic vision and hands-on leadership. With deep expertise in metal fabrication, production management, and process optimization, Mr. Polla has guided companies through every stage of growth from startup to scale-up including the successful launch of a company on the CSE. For over two decades, Mr. Polla has owned and operated Kenex Coatings.

Also, further to the Company’s press releases dated October 20, 2025 and November 5, 2025, in connection with the recently completed non-brokered private placement, the Company clarifies that it paid finders’ fees to certain arm’s length finders comprising of: (i) total cash of $148,868.01; and; and (ii) 848,783 non-transferrable finder warrants of the Company exercisable to acquire common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”), at an exercise price of C$0.14 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from November 5, 2025.

About Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, which holds a 6.96M pound inferred uranium resource within the Fraser Lakes B Deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada as well as past producing uranium mines in Utah, United States.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP.

“Greg Cameron”

Greg Cameron, CEO

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and approved on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., the Company’s Vice President, Exploration, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

*The historical resource is described in the Technical Report on the South Falcon East Property, filed on sedarplus.ca on February 9, 2023. The Company is not treating the resource as current and has not completed sufficient work to classify the resource as a current mineral resource. While the Company is not treating the historical resource as current, it does believe the work conducted is reliable and the information may be of assistance to readers.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including statements regarding the Offering and the potential development of mineral resources and mineral reserves which may or may not occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and general economic and political conditions. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary approvals, including governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable laws. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the Company’s public filings available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Greg Cameron, CEO

info@tcec.energy

416-277-6174