Terra Clean Closes the Acquisition of the Past Producing Uranium Claims in San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Vancouver B.C., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“Terra” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0), is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated September 24, 2025, the Company has issued a total of 750,000 common shares to the current property owners of mining assets located in Emery County, Utah. The initial share issuances are in connection with agreements to earn interests in each of the Wheel Anne Claims and the Green Vein Mesa Claims (complete details of the earn-in requirements can be found in the September 24, 2025 press release).

In preparation for a drilling program, a site visit and sampling program will be conducted within the next two weeks. Samples will be collected along the mineralized contact between the Triassic aged Moenkopi and overlying Chinle formations with priority given to the vicinity of historical sample locations and mine workings. Sampling will consist of both radiometric assays using a handheld spectrometer and select rock samples for geochemical assay analysis. Historical mine workings will be accurately located and reconciled with historical maps and records of mine workings so an effective drill program can be planned for early 2026. It is anticipated that this preparatory program will take up to a week to complete.

“Based on the information on hand from the old mines, we are very confident that there is more uranium to be recovered from the Green Vein Mesa and Wheel Anne claim groups,” commented Trevor Perkins, VP of Exploration for Terra. “A focused drill program will allow us to determine exactly how much uranium is present” continued Mr. Perkins.

"With the completion of the recent financing, the Company has the funding for its initial work program including drilling which I believe will unlock significant value for shareholders" said Greg Cameron, CEO of Terra.

About Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project within the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada as well as developing past producing Uranium mines in the San Rafael Swell Emery County, Utah, United States

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and approved on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., the Company’s Vice President, Exploration, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

