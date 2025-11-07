MAX Power Begins Historic Drilling of Canada’s First-Ever Natural Hydrogen Well

The Lawson Target Exhibits All Five Key Elements for a Potential Natural Hydrogen Accumulation Including Source Rocks, Migration Pathways, Reservoirs, Seals and Traps, Along With a Defined Four-Way Structural Closure

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

https://www.maxpowermining.com/NaturalHydrogen-NewEra/

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; Frankfurt: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling of Canada’s first-ever Natural Hydrogen well at the Lawson target near the community of Central Butte on the 475-km-long Genesis Trend in Southern Saskatchewan.

Drilling at Lawson kicks off a multi-well drill program on Canada’s largest permitted land package for Natural Hydrogen exploration and development and is being carried out by a powerful Stampede Drilling tele-double rig featuring a total crew of 24 on two 12-hour shifts. The selection of Stampede Drilling reflects MAX Power’s commitment to employing industry-leading expertise and technology in the emerging frontier of Natural Hydrogen, along with a focus on safety.

Watch the Drill in Action

A new video capturing the historic start of drilling at Lawson on the Genesis Trend can be viewed here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eguNGAfdIek

Mr. Mansoor Jan, MAX Power CEO, commented: “It’s a remarkable achievement for our team to be the first to drill for Natural Hydrogen in Canada. From ideation to execution, every individual involved has brought dedication and expertise to Canada’s first Natural Hydrogen well. It’s a proud moment for all of us leading the charge into this new energy space.”

Mansoor added: “We look forward to sharing the story of the Genesis Trend and our broader land package at the world’s largest Natural Hydrogen event next week in Paris. For MAX Power we’re now closer than ever in our pursuit of the Natural Hydrogen molecule, its potential accumulations, and ultimately a commercial discovery. I have great confidence that our science-driven approach and months of detailed preparation will bring us success at Genesis and elsewhere.”

Why This Matters to Investors

MAX Power has officially entered the history books by drilling Canada’s first Natural Hydrogen well. This marks the beginning of a new chapter in domestic energy exploration focused on clean, naturally generated hydrogen beneath Saskatchewan’s Genesis Trend and other land packages comprising 1.3 million acres with another 5.7 million acres under application. The program underscores the Company’s leadership in advancing scientific understanding of this potential new primary energy source while highlighting Canada’s role in resource innovation.

Strategic Financing and Partnership Update

MAX Power continues to advance the previously announced strategic investment for gross proceeds of $5,000,000 at a price of $0.30 per Unit with a leading Southeast Asian conglomerate with extensive interests in the global energy sector (the “Corporate Investor”). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at $0.45 for a period of 24 months, subject to the previously disclosed accelerated expiry provision. The parties have finalized the investor rights and shareholder agreement, which provides for a board seat, conditional on the investor maintaining at least 7% ownership. Closing of the investment remains on track near-term, as per most recent update October 28, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXGDtTUbJ2c

History in The Making at Lawson – Video Immediately Ahead of Drill Rig Setup (NEW)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNHazk9Sy4E

MAX Power Natural Hydrogen Presentation

Learn more about MAX Power’s advantage in North America’s Natural Hydrogen sector by clicking on the following link:

https://www.maxpowermining.com/Maxpower_Hydrogen_Oct3_2025.pdf

Bringing The Supply Chain Home: MAX Power’s Critical Minerals Presentation

Learn more about MAX Power’s Willcox Playa Lithium discovery by clicking on the following link:

https://www.maxpowermining.com/MAXPower_CriticalMinerals_Oct3_2025.pdf

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position in Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. Canada’s first-ever deep well specifically targeting Natural Hydrogen will be drilled by MAX Power at its Lawson target on the Genesis Trend starting in early November 2025. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s planned natural hydrogen drill program, the anticipated timing and objectives of that program, future corporate development initiatives, potential strategic transactions involving the Company’s assets, and the expected contributions of members of the Board and Advisory Board. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic uncertainties.

Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein, including, without limitation: exploration and development risks; the ability to obtain required permits and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; availability of equipment and personnel; geological and technical uncertainties; fluctuations in commodity and energy market prices; general economic conditions; and the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms. There can be no assurance that the Company will complete its planned drill program as currently contemplated or that such program, if completed, will be successful.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company’s business is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.