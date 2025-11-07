Champion Safe Celebrates Hyatt Coin Shop for 30% Year-Over-Year Growth in the Southeast

Provo, UT, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champion Safe Company ( championsafe.com ), a premier manufacturer of high-security safes and a proud subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), America’s Patriotic Brand, is proud to spotlight Hyatt Coin Shop in Charlotte, North Carolina, for its outstanding performance in the Southeast region. With 30% year-over-year sales growth through the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, Hyatt Coins continues to demonstrate the strength of family-owned businesses built on trust, expertise, and long-term customer relationships.

Founded in 1959 and operating from the same location since 1964, Hyatt Coin Shop is now entering its 67th year in business. The store is led by third-generation owner Mitchell Hyatt, alongside his father, Larry Hyatt, who oversaw major growth in the 1990s. The legacy of founder William E. Hyatt remains a guiding force behind the store’s continued success.

“Champion has consistently been one of our top-selling safe brands since the late 1990s,” said Mitch Hyatt. “Their dedication to real security — not just fire ratings — sets them apart. We’ve had great success educating customers about the steel quality, thickness, and construction Champion puts into every safe. It’s nearly impossible to beat the combination of strength and value.”

Champion Safe CEO Tom Mihalek praised Hyatt Coin Shop’s long-standing partnership and impressive growth.

“Mitch and the Hyatt family have built a business that stands the test of time. Their deep product knowledge, customer-first approach, and dedication to service make them one of the Southeast’s most respected dealers. We’re proud to celebrate their continued success.”

Hyatt Coin Shop is part of a larger family of businesses that includes Hyatt Guns and Hyatt Farms Shooting Complex. Their Charlotte showroom features over 30 safes on display, with more than 100 in stock in their onsite warehouse. Customers can compare models side-by-side, explore options and get expert guidance from a team that knows the product inside and out. With in-house servicing and delivery throughout the region, Hyatts’ makes it easy to find the right safe and get it installed with confidence.

Visit Hyatt Coin Shop today to explore their full selection of Champion safes and experience the difference that comes with decades of trusted service.

Hyatt Coin Shop

3332 Wilkinson Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28208

(704) 394-0387

hyattcoins.com

About Champion Safe Company

Champion Safe Co. has been at the forefront of safe manufacturing for over 25 years, providing high-quality safes engineered for ultimate security and fire protection. Built entirely with 100% American-made, high-strength steel, Champion Safes feature full length double steel doors and are backed by a lifetime warranty. Learn more at championsafe.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel began as a designer and marketer of branded safes and personal security products and has since grown into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in beer, branded safes, apparel, and accessories. With the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer, the company is now making waves in the beverage space.

Learn more at americanrebel.com

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross.

