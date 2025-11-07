ODYSIGHT.AI ANNOUNCES COMMERCIAL PURCHASE ORDER FOR 200 INDUSTRIAL PREDICTIVE MONITORING SYSTEMS FOR ELEVATORS

Rome, Italy, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: ODYS), a leading provider of AI-powered visual sensing and Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solutions, announces the receipt of a purchase order for the first commercial batch of 200 Industrial Predictive Monitoring Systems from a leading European provider of industrial sensing and monitoring solutions.

The order follows the successful field testing in Europe of prototype systems for elevator belt monitoring, marking a transition from pilot validation to initial commercial rollout. This milestone represents Odysight.ai’s successful entry into a high-volume installed base, industrial market segment, with a potential annual addressable market of tens of thousands of new system installations in the future. The market is expected to witness substantial growth, from approximately $87 billion in 2025 to approximately $126 billion in 2034, primarily by the continuous development of smart cities and megaprojects in industrial infrastructure across the world1.

This new system leverages Odysight.ai’s visual-based technology to continuously monitor belt integrity in elevators and lifting systems. By detecting wear, tension anomalies, and early-stage faults in real time, it enhances operational safety, reduces downtime, and extends component lifespan through intelligent, data-driven maintenance.

Yehu Ofer, Chief Executive Officer of Odysight.ai said:

“This first commercial order is a meaningful validation of our technology’s readiness for industrial-scale adoption, elevator belt monitoring is only the beginning. The scalability of this solution opens the door to a vast market of similar applications across industrial systems, where predictive visual intelligence can deliver substantial value and safety benefits. We believe Odyight.ai is well-positioned to capture a meaningful share of this expanding sector and set to drive revenue through both initial deployments as well as recurring ongoing service agreements.

The successful transition from pilot project to commercial order signals a positive indication of the potential for broader market adaption. The company's expansion into multiple verticals including aerospace, transportation, and industrial amplifies the growth potential, opening up new opportunities.”

This order strengthens Odysight.ai’s foothold in the Industry 4.0 ecosystem, complementing its existing activities in the aerospace and transportation sectors.

About Odysight.ai®

Odysight.ai, incorporated in Nevada U.S., with European and Israeli subsidiaries, pioneers Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition-Based Monitoring (CBM) markets with an innovative AI platform that transforms critical systems across Aviation & Aerospace, Transportation, Energy, and Industry. Leveraging advanced visual sensing, real-time analytics, and AI-driven insights, Odysight.ai enables safer, smarter, and more efficient operations. The Company’s technology has been deployed in projects with NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense and leading aerospace OEMs, delivering measurable improvements in system reliability and maintenance efficiency. See what others miss. Predict what matters most. https://www.odysight.ai/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/odysightai

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the potential of expanding its market share in the elevator market and future applications of Company technology. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Those statements are based on information we have when those statements are made or our management’s current expectation and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward- looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to the following: (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, including those that utilize our micro Odysight.ai technology or offer Predictive Maintenance and Condition Based Monitoring applications, (ii) lengthy product delays in key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) intense competition in the medical device and related industries from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, product malfunctions and the functionality of Odysight.ai’s solutions under all environmental conditions, (vi) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on third-parties for assistance, (vii) an inability to establish sales, marketing and distribution capabilities to commercialize our products, (viii) an inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, (ix) our efforts obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (x) our reliance on a single customer that accounts for a substantial portion of our revenues, (xi) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, including for miniature video sensors which are suitable for our Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor technology products, (xii) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain, (xiii) the impact of computer system failures, cyberattacks or deficiencies in our cybersecurity, (xiv) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical, global supply chain and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction, including the adoption or expansion of economic sanctions, tariffs or trade restrictions and (xv) political, economic and military instability in Israel, including the impact of Israel’s war against Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran. These and other important factors discussed in Odysight.ai’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 26, 2025, and our other reports filed with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Odysight.ai undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

