ETC’s Commercial/Industrial Unit Awarded Contracts Totaling $9.1 Million

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Tectonics Corporation’s (OTCID: ETCC) (“ETC” or the “Company”) Environmental Testing and Simulation Systems (“ETSS”) business unit announced it has been awarded a $7.0 million contract as the environmental test cell equipment supplier for a new, state-of-the-art F1 and NASCAR Racing engine development center. The contract includes the supply of a variety of test cell support equipment including combustion air supply systems that provide precisely controlled temperature, humidity and pressure conditions at the engine intake. ETSS was also recently awarded a $2.1 million contract as the testing equipment supplier for a U.S. based, heavy duty diesel engine developer. This equipment will provide precisely conditioned combustion air as well as altitude simulation up to 14,000 ft.

“These projects will continue to build ETSS’s position as a leading supplier of engine development equipment in both the Racing and Heavy Duty Diesel Markets,” stated Greg Raab, ETSS Business Unit Manger.

About ETC

ETC designs, manufactures, and sells software-driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans, and equipment to control, modify, simulate and measure environmental conditions. Our products include aircrew training systems (aeromedical, tactical combat, and general), disaster management systems, sterilizers (steam and gas), environmental testing and simulation systems, and other products that involve similar manufacturing techniques and engineering technologies. ETC’s unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC’s headquarters is in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these statements may include terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "future", "predict", "potential", "intend", or "continue", and similar expressions. We base our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events or future financial performance. Our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about ETC and its subsidiaries that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.