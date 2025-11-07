Waterproof Speakers Market Size to Reach USD 17.77 Billion by 2032 | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterproof Speakers Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Waterproof Speakers Market Size was valued at USD 9.57 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 17.77 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.09% over 2025-2032.”

The size of the U.S. waterproof speakers market was estimated at USD 2.36 billion in 2024 and is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.70% from 2025 to 2032, reaching USD 4.25 billion. The growing popularity of outdoor recreation, which is more than half of Americans hike, camp, and visit the beaches, and also Bluetooth adoption due to the country's expanding smart home and portable device markets are driving the U.S. market for waterproof speakers.

Rising Demand for Outdoor Audio Devices Propel Market Expansion Globally

The increasing demand from consumers for durable, portable, outdoor moving audio equipment for leisure activities is the primary driver of the global waterproof speakers market. Adoption has significantly expanded due to an increase in adventure tourism, water sports, beach vacations, and a growing preference for Bluetooth wireless communication. Better features, such as a longer-lasting battery, reduced weight, and voice assistant compatibility in general draw in tech-savvy buyers seeking convenience and practicality.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

JBL

Bose

Sony

Ultimate Ears

Anker

Bang & Olufsen

LG

Samsung

Tribit

Skullcandy

Altec Lansing

Philips

Braven

Fugoo

House of Marley

ECOXGEAR

Bowers & Wilkins

Cambridge SoundWorks

Denon

Marshall

Waterproof Speakers Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 9.57 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 17.77 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.09% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Portable Waterproof Speakers, Fixed/Wall-Mounted Waterproof Speakers, and Floating Waterproof Speakers)

• By Ingress Protection (IP) Rating (IPX4–IPX6 (Splash-resistant), and IPX7–IPX8 (Fully waterproof/submersible))

• By Connectivity (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Wired (Aux/USB))

• By End User (Residential / Personal Use, Commercial Use (Hotels, Resorts, Gyms, Pools), and Marine & Outdoor Recreation (Boating, Camping, Hiking))

Key Industry Segmentation

By Product Type

Portable waterproof speakers dominated the market with 63.2% share in 2024 and are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2032. This dominance is driven by increasing consumer preference for compact, lightweight, and easy-to-carry audio devices ideal for outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, beach outings, and poolside use.

By Ingress Protection (IP) Rating

IPX7–IPX8 (Fully waterproof/submersible) speakers dominated the market with 56.5% share in 2024 and are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2032 as these speakers are designed to withstand complete immersion in water, making them ideal for use during swimming, boating, and water sports.

By Connectivity

Bluetooth connectivity dominated the waterproof speakers market share with 67.8% in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2032. This growth is fueled by the widespread use of smartphones, tablets, and other Bluetooth-enabled devices, allowing seamless wireless audio streaming.

By End-User

Residential / Personal Use dominated the waterproof speakers market with 61.7% share in 2024, driven by the growing popularity of outdoor leisure activities such as backyard gatherings, camping, hiking, and beach outings. Commercial Use (Hotels, Resorts, Gyms, Pools) is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2032 due to rising investments in enhancing guest experiences and entertainment infrastructure.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the waterproof speakers market with a 32.5% share in 2024, owing to high consumer spending on outdoor recreation, advanced wireless technology adoption, and strong brand presence.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.91% from 2025 to 2032 due to rising disposable incomes, growing urbanization, and increasing participation in outdoor and recreational activities.

Recent News:

In March 2025 , JBL officially unveiled its next-gen Flip 7 and Charge 6, featuring AI Sound Boost, IP68 waterproof, dustproof, and drop-proof design, longer battery life, Bluetooth v5.4 with Auracast multi-speaker connectivity, and USB-C high-res audio support.

, JBL officially unveiled its next-gen Flip 7 and Charge 6, featuring AI Sound Boost, IP68 waterproof, dustproof, and drop-proof design, longer battery life, Bluetooth v5.4 with Auracast multi-speaker connectivity, and USB-C high-res audio support. In June 2025, Bose launches the SoundLink Plus, a mid-tier Bluetooth speaker with IP67 waterproofing, 20-hour playback, floating capability, multipoint Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, and reverse USB-C charging.

