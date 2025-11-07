H/Advisors Abernathy Named Private Equity Wire’s U.S. PR & Communications Firm of the Year in 2025 for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H/Advisors Abernathy, a leading strategic communications advisor, today announced that it has been named PR & Communications Firm of the Year at the Private Equity Wire U.S. Awards 2025 Gala in New York, held on November 6th. This marks the second consecutive year that H/Advisors Abernathy earned this recognition for the firm’s counsel to private equity firms and their portfolio companies.

The Private Equity team at H/Advisors Abernathy advises leading private capital firms that collectively manage more than $500 billion in AUM. The team works with buyout, growth equity, infrastructure and other alternative asset class investors and their portfolio companies to ensure communications support their value-creation initiatives.

The annual Private Equity Wire U.S. Awards recognize excellence among private equity fund managers and service providers in the United States. This prestigious accolade is built on input from an allocator board, peer surveys, editorial expertise and data analysis. Awards are based on a ‘peer review system’ whereby Private Equity Wire readers, including institutional and high net worth investors as well as managers and other industry professionals at fund administrators, prime brokers, custodians and advisers, are invited to elect who they view as “best in class” in a series of categories via an online survey of more than 500 GPs and other key industry participants.

“We are delighted to once again earn this esteemed industry recognition, which reflects the sophisticated and bespoke strategic communications counsel we provide to some of the most respected and innovative firms in the private capital industry. We are proud to champion the success of our clients and grateful for their continued trust in our expertise during pivotal moments,” said Dana Gorman, Managing Director and head of the Private Equity practice at H/Advisors Abernathy.

The H/Advisors Abernathy Private Capital team combines senior talent, private markets expertise, thoughtful counsel and strategic execution to implement communications campaigns on behalf of private capital firms of all sizes and strategies. This includes strategic profile raising and brand building efforts, as well as on all manners of critical and consequential events, including new investments, add-on acquisitions, exits (M&A, IPOs, SPACs), fundraising, firm launches, personnel changes, GP stake sales, digital communications, emerging AI issues, crises, litigation, debt restructuring, regulatory matters and political scrutiny.

About H/Advisors Abernathy

H/Advisors Abernathy specializes in advising CEOs, board directors and senior executives on effective stakeholder communications and engagement. For more than 40 years, the firm has been entrusted by clients across sectors to help build, protect and enhance their reputation, overcome challenges and seize new opportunities. H/Advisors Abernathy operates from offices in New York, Los Angeles, Houston, San Francisco, Chicago and Washington, D.C. as a core member of H/Advisors, global strategic communications experts dedicated to enhancing reputation and building trust to fulfill ambitions. Founded in 2001, H/Advisors employs 1,500+ multi-disciplinary experts in 40+ offices across Europe, America, APAC and the Middle East.

For more information, please visit https://abernathy.h-advisors.global.

Follow H/Advisors Abernathy on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/h-advisors-abernathy.

Contact

Angela Gonzalez-Rodriguez, Director of Marketing

H/Advisors Abernathy

Angela.gonzalez-rodriguez@h-advisors.global