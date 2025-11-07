Amusement Parks Market to Reach USD 101 Billion by 2030 as Rising Middle-Class Spending and Tech-Driven Experiences Fuel Growth, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India, November 2025: According to Mordor Intelligence, the amusement parks market size valued at USD 80.51 billion in 2025, is projected to surpass USD 101.20 billion by 2030, growing at a 4.68% CAGR. Rising disposable incomes, renewed demand for outdoor leisure, and expanding investments in immersive and themed attractions are driving this growth. Increasing use of AI-enabled pricing systems, digital queue management, and AR/VR-based experiences continue to enhance capacity, efficiency, and overall guest satisfaction across the amusement park market.

Regional Market Overview

North America continues to lead the global amusement parks landscape, supported by strong intellectual property portfolios and mature tourism networks. Major operators are deepening their presence through large-scale upgrades and long-term investments, reinforcing the region’s dominance despite exposure to weather-related challenges. Neighboring markets such as Canada and Mexico benefit from cross-border tourism and favorable exchange conditions, helping balance regional demand.

The Middle East is rapidly evolving into a major leisure hub, driven by large-scale investments and expanding entertainment districts. Dubai leverages its global connectivity to attract travelers, while Abu Dhabi’s branded attractions are boosting regional appeal. The main challenge is maintaining steady visitor numbers year-round amid climate constraints.

Key Market Insights

Smart Revenue Strategies Reshaping Visitor Economics

Drawing inspiration from airline models, amusement park operators are increasingly adopting dynamic pricing systems that adjust entry rates based on demand patterns to maintain optimal capacity and profitability. Leading brands are leveraging AI tools to refine guest segmentation, personalize offers, and encourage higher in-park spending without inflating attendance levels. Cloud-based analytics now enable parks to roll out tailored promotions and flexible ticketing options, balancing affordability for families with premium experiences for high-value visitors. This data-driven approach enhances financial predictability and supports sustained reinvestment across the amusement park landscape.

Iconic IPs Transforming Amusement Parks into High-Value, Experience-Driven Destinations

Iconic intellectual properties are transforming amusement parks into story-driven worlds that boost engagement and spending. Immersive themes inspired by popular franchises are extending visitor stays, driving merchandise sales, and enabling premium pricing. By integrating rides, dining, and retail into cohesive narrative experiences, operators are deepening emotional connections and strengthening brand loyalty giving the market greater pricing flexibility without compromising attendance.

Major Segments of Amusement Parks Market Covered in this Report

By Park Type



• Theme Parks

• Water Parks

• Adventure / Thrill Parks

• Edutainment & Zoo Parks

• Surf & Wave Parks

By Ride Type



• Roller Coasters

• Water Rides & Slides

• Flat & Spinning Rides

• AR/VR & Immersive Dark Rides

• Free-fall & Drop Towers

By Revenue Source



• Admission / Ticketing

• Food & Beverage

• Merchandise & Licensing

• Hotels, Resorts & Campgrounds

• Events, Sponsorships & Ancillary

By Age Group



• Children (0–19 years)

• Adults (20–54 years)

• Senior Citizens (55+ years)

By Ownership Model



• Private-Corporate

• Private-Family / Independent

• Public / Government-backed

By Geography



• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

Overview – Global Amusement Parks Industry

Study Period 2019-2030 Market Size Forecast USD 101.20 Billion (2030) Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 4.68% during 2025-2030 Fastest Growing Market for 2025-2030 Asia-Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate

Amusement Parks Companies Covered in this Research Report

• The Walt Disney Company

• Comcast (Universal Parks & Resorts)

• Merlin Entertainments

• Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

• Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

• United Parks & Resorts (SeaWorld)

• Parques Reunidos

• Chimelong Group

• Fantawild Holdings

• OCT Parks China (Happy Valley)

• Compagnie des Alpes

• Herschend Family Entertainment

• Dubai Parks & Resorts (DXB Entertainments)

• Village Roadshow Theme Parks

• Wonderla Holidays Ltd.

• Grupo Xcaret

• Efteling

• Great Wolf Resorts

• Hershey Entertainment & Resorts

• Genting (Resorts World Sentosa)

