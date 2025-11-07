Danske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

7 November 2025

Notification no. 77/2025

Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Cecile Hillary, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Danske Bank A/S, has sold shares to cover tax obligations related to shares granted as part of her sign-on fee.



For further details, please find the attached template for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70



Attachment