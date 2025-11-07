Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund, 7 November 2025

Announcement no. 281

Planned acquisition of Property Leased to Burger King, Odense, Denmark

Today, the Company's Board of Directors has evaluated and decided to acquire the property on the terms outlined below (the acquisition agreement is expected to be signed next week):

Background

The company has the opportunity to acquire a modern property built in 2008, leased to Burger King (Nordic Service Partners A/S). Burger King has been a tenant in the property since 2011 under a non-terminable lease agreement until 1 October 2036, ensuring a stable and long-term income stream.

Property Details:

Total area: 616 m² (including service yard)

616 m² (including service yard) Location: Prime retail area in Odense SØ, surrounded by major retailers such as Bilka, Føtex, Netto, Ikea, Power, McDonald’s, Carl’s Jr., Rosengård Center, and Jysk.

Prime retail area in Odense SØ, surrounded by major retailers such as Bilka, Føtex, Netto, Ikea, Power, McDonald’s, Carl’s Jr., Rosengård Center, and Jysk. Tenant: Burger King (Nordic Service Partners A/S)

Burger King (Nordic Service Partners A/S) Lease term: Non-terminable until 1 October 2036

Financial Summary:

Purchase price: approx. EUR 3.35 million (DKK 25.1 million)

approx. EUR 3.35 million (DKK 25.1 million) Total investment: approx. EUR 3.55 million (DKK 26.5 million)

approx. EUR 3.55 million (DKK 26.5 million) Annual gross rental income: approx. EUR 226,000 (DKK 1,689,000)

approx. EUR 226,000 (DKK 1,689,000) Annual net rental income: approx. EUR 215,000 (DKK 1,600,000)

approx. EUR 215,000 (DKK 1,600,000) Expected yield: approx. 6.4% (before financing)

approx. 6.4% (before financing) Financing: The acquisition (excl. acquisition costs) is expected to be fully financed by Ringkjøbing Landbobank.

Strategic Rationale:

The transaction aligns with the company’s strategy to strengthen its presence in the Nordic real estate markets.

Any questions can be directed to the undersigned on +45 8110 0800.

Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S

Hans Thygesen

Chairman