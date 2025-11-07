IP Strategy Issues Statement on Aria’s Successful Token Launch on the Story IP Blockchain

Further Validates the Story IP Blockchain as the Layer 1 Solution to Track and Monetize IP

GIG HARBOR, Wash., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Strategy (Nasdaq: IPST), the first Nasdaq-listed company with a treasury reserve centered on the $IP token, today issued a statement celebrating the successful November 7, 2025 launch of the Aria token ($ARIAIP) on the Story IP blockchain, the leading IP Real-World Asset (“IP RWA”) Layer 1 protocol.

Aria’s community token sale on Vibe by Buidlpad marks a major step forward for cataloging, tracking, and monetizing the emerging asset class of intellectual property on-chain. The presale, representing 1% of the total Aria token supply, exceeded expectations by raising over $12 million and surpassing its target by approximately 2,100% within 24 hours, reflecting exceptional retail demand for IP-backed digital assets. This limited presale community offering preceded Aria’s official token launch on November 7, 2025, which is now live across supported jurisdictions. The successful launch further validates market demand for on-chain intellectual property and expands access to the $ARIAIP token beyond the initial presale participants.

Why Aria’s $ARIAIP launch matters for IP Strategy

Aria is a platform built on the Story IP blockchain that turns income-producing music catalogs and entertainment rights into tokenized IP assets, giving investors the right to fractional ownership of music catalogues, access to recurring royalty streams, and transparent on-chain tracking. The protocol brings a traditionally illiquid IP category into a programmable, investable format for the first time.

The Aria protocol has already shown early traction that is highly relevant for public-market investors evaluating the long-term potential of IP Strategy:

$10.95M raised to acquire rights to 48 hit songs performed by Justin Bieber, BLACKPINK, BTS, Miley Cyrus, and others.

Daily royalty distribution to holders of Aria's first IP RWA token ($APL), introducing a transparent, consistent, and recurring yield mechanism tied to real music income.

$14M in cumulative on-chain volume and $315K in royalty buybacks, signaling active secondary markets.

A rapidly expanding ecosystem, including Aria PRIME, an institutional arm beginning with $100M in Korean music rights in partnership with Contents Technologies.

More IP assets moving on-chain, and more transactions using the Story IP blockchain, increase the odds for improved demand for the underlying $IP token in the market and increased validating needs, both of which would feed positively into the Story IP validator business that is already producing impressive financial results for the Company.





A milestone for the IP asset class

“Aria’s successful launch reinforces what we believe is a generational shift: intellectual property is becoming a programmable, investable asset class,” said Seung Yoon “SY” Lee, CEO and Co-founder of PIP Labs, Chairman of the IP Strategy Advisory Board, and original creator of the Story IP protocol. “Aria’s ability to create income-generating IP rights accessible through compliant, on-chain markets is direct validation of the programmable IP thesis at the core of IP Strategy and the Story IP blockchain.”

Strengthening IP Strategy’s category exposure

As the first public-market vehicle aligned with the Story ecosystem, IP Strategy provides equity investors with regulated access to the emerging IP economy for assets that move onto the Story IP blockchain, including tokenized and fractional ownership of music, entertainment rights, cultural assets, and future categories, such as AI training data.

Aria’s momentum demonstrates expanding real-world demand for these assets and strengthens the long-term case for IP Strategy’s treasury reserve of 53.2 million $IP tokens, which underpin access to the entire Story-powered IP RWA ecosystem.

About IP Strategy

IP Strategy (Nasdaq: IPST) is the first Nasdaq-listed company to hold $IP tokens as a primary reserve asset and operate a validator for the Story Protocol. The Company provides public market investors with broad exposure to the $80 trillion programmable intellectual property economy in a regulated equity format. IP Strategy’s treasury reserve of $IP tokens provides direct participation in the Story ecosystem, which enables on-chain registration, licensing, and monetization of intellectual property.

Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. is the registered corporate name of IP Strategy.

About Story

Story is the AI-native blockchain network powering the $IP token and making intellectual property programmable, traceable, and monetizable in real time. Backed by $136 million from a16z crypto, Polychain Capital, and Samsung Ventures, Story launched its mainnet in February 2025 and has rapidly become a leading infrastructure for tokenized intellectual property. Story allows creators and enterprises to turn media, data, and AI-generated content into legally enforceable digital assets with embedded rights, enabling automated licensing and new markets for intellectual property across AI and entertainment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the validation of the Story IP Blockchain as the Layer 1 Solution to Track and Monetize IP, market demand for on-chain intellectual property, the likelihood for more transactions using the Story IP blockchain to increase the odds for improved demand for the underlying $IP token in the market and increase validating needs, and the possibility that such increases may feed positively into the Story IP validator business or generate positive financial results for IP Strategy.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on IP Strategy’s current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the volatility of the Company’s common stock and any correlation between the Company’s stock price and the price of $IP tokens. These and other risks concerning IP Strategy are described in additional detail in its registration statement on Form S-1 initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 26, 2025, as amended by Amendment No. 1 filed on October 16, 2025, its latest annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K, and any other subsequent filings with the SEC. IP Strategy explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

