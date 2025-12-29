IP Strategy Cancels $15 Million ELOC, Reinforcing Balance Sheet Strength and Reducing Related Dilution Risk

GIG HARBOR, Wash., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Strategy (Nasdaq: IPST) (the “Company”), a digital intellectual property (DIP) company and the first public company to adopt a treasury reserve centered on the $IP token, today announced that it terminated its open Securities Purchase Agreement for its $15 million Equity Line of Credit (“ELOC”) originally entered in January 23, 2025. The cancellation of the ELOC was effective at the end of the trading day, Monday December 22, 2025 and no further purchases or puts were executed under the ELOC prior to termination of the Securities Purchase Agreement and cancellation of the ELOC.

“As we look at the needs of our business going forward, and to assure the market that we are not intent on further dilutive instruments at this time, we feel that the continued effectiveness of the ELOC is not in the best interest of our stockholders,” said Justin Stiefel, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chairman of IP Strategy.

With the cancellation of the $15 million ELOC, the Company continues to focus on growing its high margin validator work, improving its strong balance sheet that currently holds 53.2 million $IP Tokens, reducing and eliminating long-term operating expenses and exploring opportunities for further growth. The Company believes this decision will better position it to execute its strategic initiatives without unnecessarily diluting stockholders further.

Story, the blockchain network underlying the $IP token, is closing 2025 with significant ecosystem progress across infrastructure, data, and real-world IP adoption. Recent updates include Story’s year-end ecosystem recap highlighting network milestones, protocol upgrades, and growing participation from creators, developers, and data providers.

Story Year-End Ecosystem Recap (Video): see here

These developments provide broader context for IP Strategy’s treasury and validator-focused approach, as activity across the Story ecosystem continues to expand.

About IP Strategy

IP Strategy (Nasdaq: IPST) is the first Nasdaq-listed company to hold $IP tokens as a primary reserve asset and operate validator infrastructure on the Story Protocol. The Company provides public market investors broad exposure to the $80 trillion programmable intellectual property economy in a regulated equity format.

Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. is the registered corporate name of IP Strategy.

About Story

Story is an AI-native blockchain network powering the $IP token and enabling intellectual property to be programmable, traceable, and monetizable in real time. Backed by $136 million from a16z crypto, Polychain Capital, and Samsung Ventures, Story provides infrastructure for registering, licensing, and transacting IP across AI, media and data-driven applications.

