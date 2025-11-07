Packaging Waste Management Market Size, Trends, Segments, Share and Companies 2025-35

Ottawa, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global packaging waste management market reached approximately USD 39.78 billion in 2025, with projections suggesting it will climb to USD 54.21 billion in 2034, according to a report from Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Key Highlights

By region, Asia Pacific has dominated the region, having the biggest share in 2024.

By region, North America is expected to rise at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By waste type, the plastic waste segment has contributed the largest share in 2024.

By waste type, the paper and paperboard waste segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By service type, the disposal segment contributed the largest share in 2024.

By service type, the recycling & resource recovery segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By source, the industry segment contributed the largest share in 2024.24.

By source, the residential segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By end use, the new packaging production segment contributed the largest share in 2024.24.

By end use, the textiles segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

Key Technological Shifts in the Packaging Waste Management Market

Category Key Technology Shift Simple Explanation Sustainability Mono-materials & PCR Use Using a single, easily recyclable plastic type (mono-material) and recycled content (PCR) to make pumps eco-friendly. Refillable Designs Pumps and outer containers are designed to be reused with easily replaceable inner product cartridges. Metal-Free Pumps Eliminate metal parts to simplify the recycling process for the entire plastic product. Performance Precision Dosing Advanced mechanisms that dispense an exact, consistent amount of product every time to reduce waste. Barrier Protection Enhanced materials that better protect sensitive cosmetic/pharma formulas from air and light, extending shelf life. Digital Smart Features Integration of QR codes or NFC tags for product authentication, usage tracking, or easy reordering. Design Format Diversity Expanding airless tech into jars, tubes, and multi-chamber systems for varied product types.

Market Overview

The packaging waste management market is expanding steadily, driven by growing recycling awareness of stringent government regulations, and growing environmental concerns. To cut waste and enhance recovery systems, businesses are implementing cutting-edge technologies and environmentally friendly materials. There is a growing need for effective waste management solutions due to the expanding packaging requirements of the industrial and e-commerce sectors.

09 December 2024, Greif Inc. launched ModCan, a modular packaging system that minimizes waste and transport costs through efficient material use.



Major Government Initiatives in Packaging Waste Management:

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Regulations: This policy approach makes producers, importers, and brand owners financially and physically responsible for the collection, recycling, and final disposal of their product packaging at the end of its life cycle. Bans on Single-Use Plastics (SUPs): Governments in many countries, including India and the EU, have prohibited specific, low-utility, high-littering plastic items like certain cutlery, plates, and straws to curb pollution at its source. Mandatory Waste Segregation Rules: These regulations require waste generators (households, businesses, event organizers) to sort their waste into different streams (e.g., wet, dry, hazardous, recyclable) at the source to facilitate efficient processing and recycling. Waste-to-Energy (WTE) Projects: This initiative promotes the use of non-recyclable solid waste as a resource by converting it into electricity, biofuel, or compost through methods like incineration, pyrolysis, or biomethanation. National Cleanliness Missions and Awareness Campaigns (e.g., Swachh Bharat Mission in India): These large-scale campaigns aim to improve overall sanitation infrastructure, encourage door-to-door waste collection, and educate the public on sustainable waste disposal practices and the importance of a circular economy.



Market Outlook

Industry Growth Overview: The market for packaging waste management is expanding quickly due to the growing use of packaging in food , healthcare, and e-commerce. This growth is being fueled globally by investments in recycling technologies and stricter regulations.

The market for packaging waste management is expanding quickly due to the growing use of , healthcare, and e-commerce. This growth is being fueled globally by investments in recycling technologies and stricter regulations. Sustainability Trends: Companies are shifting toward recyclable, compostable, and refillable packaging . Circular economy initiatives and plastic-to-polymer recycling are becoming key focus areas.

Companies are shifting toward recyclable, compostable, and . Circular economy initiatives and plastic-to-polymer recycling are becoming key focus areas. Global Expansion: While developed regions lead in innovation and sustainability policies, propelling global market expansion, emerging economies are investing in contemporary waste systems.



Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific dominates the packaging waste management market, driven by fast industrialization, growing consumer spending, and growing e-commerce. To deal with the rising volumes of packaging waste, management laws, and encourage recycling infrastructure. The region's market leadership is further reinforced by its robust manufacturing-based and government-led sustainability initiatives.

India Packaging Waste Management Market Trends

India's packaging waste management market is expanding rapidly, driven by population expansion, urbanization, and rising food retail and online packaging consumption. Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and the government's Swachh Bharat Mission are driving industries toward organized recycling and waste segregation.

To lessen their reliance on plastic, businesses are investing in sustainable packaging innovations and regional recycling infrastructure. Public-private sector cooperation is bolstering the nation's circular economy strategy and enhancing waste collection infrastructure.

North America is the fastest-growing region in the packaging waste management market, supported by strict environmental regulations and cutting-edge recycling technologies. Market expansion is accelerated by the growing demand for sustainable packaging from well-known brands and the increasing adoption of circular economy models. The region's quick development is also facilitated by the existence of international recyclers and advancements in material recovery.

U.S. Packaging Waste Management Market Trends

The U.S. is emerging as a major player in the global packaging waste management market, fueled by driven by stringent environmental laws and growing consumer demand for environmentally friendly packaging. Large-scale recycling and recovery programs are being driven by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and corporate sustainability pledges.

AI-based sorting, chemical recycling, and innovations in sustainable materials are examples of cutting-edge technologies that are gaining popularity. As the nation moves toward a circular and resource-efficient packaging ecosystem, big brands are collaborating with recyclers to reach zero-waste goals.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Segmental Analysis

By Waste Type

Plastic waste segment is dominating the packaging waste management market because plastic is widely used in the packaging of consumer goods, food, and drink industries. The reduction of single-use plastics and increased recycling effectiveness are the main goals of governments and businesses, keeping this sector at the forefront of waste management initiatives.

Paper and paperboard waste segment is the fastest-growing, propelled by the transition to recyclable and biodegradable materials. Industries are being encouraged to adopt more sustainable packaging formats by the growing number of environmentally conscious consumers and the growing use of paper-based packaging in e-commerce.

By Service Type

Disposal segment is dominating the packaging waste management market, as landfill and incineration remain primary methods for managing large volumes of packaging waste in developing economies. Despite efforts to recycle, a significant proportion of waste still ends up in disposal facilities due to inadequate segregation systems.

Recycling & resource recovery segment is the fastest growing, driven by growing understanding of the financial advantages of material reuse and the concepts of the circular economy. Sorting, shredding, and chemical recycling technological developments are propelling innovation and uptake in this field.

By Source

Industry (manufacturing, logistics, etc.) segment dominates the packaging waste management market because it produces the most packaging waste due to extensive operations and distribution. To properly manage waste, businesses are now spending money on bulk recycling and reuse initiatives.

The residential sector is the fastest-growing, supported by rising urbanization and online shopping trends. Increasing consumer awareness of proper waste segregation and recycling initiatives by local authorities is fueling growth in this segment.

By End Use

The new packaging production segment is dominating the packaging waste management market, as more and more new packaging products are made from recycled materials. Companies are using packaging with recycled content to comply with legal requirements and sustainability objectives.

The textiles segment is the fastest-growing, as the use of recycled packaging waste materials in textile manufacturing is gaining momentum. Innovations in converting plastics and paper waste into fibers and fabrics are supporting sustainable fashion and industrial textile production.

Recent Development

In June 2025, UFlex Ltd announced the launch of an FSSAI-compliant single-pellet solution that combines recycled PET with virgin PET in a single pellet, enabling FMCG brands to meet extended producer responsibility (EPR) requirements under new regulations.

In September 2025, PAC Worldwide unveiled new sustainable e-commerce packaging at PACK EXPO 2025, including a post-consumer recycled (PCR) bubble roll with 50% recycled content and enhanced fixed release liner technology aimed at reducing packaging waste.

Top Companies in the Packaging Waste Management & Their Offerings:

Suez S.A.: Suez offers comprehensive packaging waste solutions from collection and advanced sorting (using AI and digital tools like Qualiwaste and Autodiag) to recycling and recovery, converting non-recyclable materials into secondary raw materials or renewable energy.

Suez offers comprehensive packaging waste solutions from collection and advanced sorting (using AI and digital tools like Qualiwaste and Autodiag) to recycling and recovery, converting non-recyclable materials into secondary raw materials or renewable energy. Waste Management, Inc. (WM): As a major North American provider, WM offers integrated packaging waste management services including collection, transportation, and processing at its materials recovery facilities (MRFs), with significant investments in advanced recycling infrastructure.

As a major North American provider, WM offers integrated packaging waste management services including collection, transportation, and processing at its materials recovery facilities (MRFs), with significant investments in advanced recycling infrastructure. Republic Services, Inc.: Republic Services provides extensive collection and processing capabilities through its 75 recycling centers and a polymer center, focusing on creating high-quality, bottle-grade recycled PET (rPET) for new sustainable packaging to support a circular economy.

Republic Services provides extensive collection and processing capabilities through its 75 recycling centers and a polymer center, focusing on creating high-quality, bottle-grade recycled PET (rPET) for new sustainable packaging to support a circular economy. Biffa plc: Biffa, a leading UK waste management company, offers collection, recycling, and energy generation services, while advocating for the standardization of packaging materials (e.g., clear milk bottle caps) to improve recycling efficiency and reduce contamination.

Biffa, a leading UK waste management company, offers collection, recycling, and energy generation services, while advocating for the standardization of packaging materials (e.g., clear milk bottle caps) to improve recycling efficiency and reduce contamination. Waste Connections, Inc.: Waste Connections provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services across North America, addressing residential, commercial, and industrial packaging waste needs.

Waste Connections provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services across North America, addressing residential, commercial, and needs. Remondis AG & Co. KG: Remondis provides global waste management and environmental services, focusing on resource recovery and circular economy solutions that include advanced sorting, recycling, and processing of various packaging materials.

Remondis provides global waste management and environmental services, focusing on resource recovery and circular economy solutions that include advanced sorting, recycling, and processing of various packaging materials. Stericycle, Inc.: Stericycle primarily specializes in regulated medical and hazardous waste management services, and while it was recently acquired by WM, its core business does not specifically focus on general packaging waste streams.

Stericycle primarily specializes in regulated medical and hazardous waste management services, and while it was recently acquired by WM, its core business does not specifically focus on general packaging waste streams. Covanta Holding Corporation: Covanta specializes in waste-to-energy solutions, operating facilities that convert non-recyclable packaging and other residual waste materials into renewable energy, thus diverting them from landfills.

Covanta specializes in waste-to-energy solutions, operating facilities that convert non-recyclable packaging and other residual waste materials into renewable energy, thus diverting them from landfills. FCC Environment: FCC Environment focuses on sustainable waste management, including the collection, sorting, recycling, and energy recovery of household and commercial packaging waste, contributing to the circular economy.

FCC Environment focuses on sustainable waste management, including the collection, sorting, recycling, and energy recovery of household and commercial packaging waste, contributing to the circular economy. Clean Harbors, Inc.: Clean Harbors is a leading provider of environmental and industrial services, primarily focusing on hazardous waste management, emergency response, and specialty waste disposal, rather than general packaging waste streams.

Clean Harbors is a leading provider of environmental and industrial services, primarily focusing on hazardous waste management, emergency response, and specialty waste disposal, rather than general packaging waste streams. Green Waste Management: This company provides comprehensive waste management services including collection, sorting, and recycling, but its specific offerings for packaging waste are typically localized or on a smaller scale compared to the multi-national corporations listed.

This company provides comprehensive waste management services including collection, sorting, and recycling, but its specific offerings for packaging waste are typically localized or on a smaller scale compared to the multi-national corporations listed. Recology: Recology is an integrated resource recovery company that collects and processes municipal solid waste, focusing on diverting packaging waste from landfills through innovative sorting and recycling programs.

Segment Covered in the Report

By Waste Type

Plastic Waste

Paper & Paperboard Waste

Glass Waste

Metal Waste

Other Packaging Waste (e.g., wood, multi-material)



By Service Type

Collection & Transportation

Sorting & Segregation

Disposal Landfilling Incineration & Waste-to-Energy

Recycling & Resource Recovery

Composting & Anaerobic Digestion



By Source

Residential

Commercial (Retail, Office, etc.)

Industrial (Manufacturing, Logistics, etc.)



By End-Use

New Packaging Production

Construction

Automotive

Textiles

Other Industries



By Geography

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America:

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



Europe:

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Netherlands

Spain

Portugal

Belgium

Ireland

UK

Iceland

Switzerland

Poland

Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

