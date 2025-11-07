Newly Published Book Navigates Life's Paranormal & Spiritual Mysteries: A Journey from Addiction to Recovery, Critique of Traditional Church, and Exploration of Healing Mechanisms.

Charleston, SC, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Along with author Kent Douglas Henry, Palmetto Publishing announces the release of Peculiar Things.

In Peculiar Things, Kent Douglas Henry unveils a captivating autobiographical account that intertwines extraordinary paranormal experiences with the challenges of addiction and recovery. This compelling narrative explores the author's journey through a 25-year struggle with addiction, followed by 23 years of recovery, while navigating the complexities of traditional church teachings and personal relationships. With vivid storytelling, Henry shares how these supernatural encounters have shaped his understanding of spirituality and existence, inviting readers to reflect on their own beliefs and experiences.



Peculiar Things is not just a recounting of events; it is a profound exploration of resilience, self-discovery, and the quest for meaning amidst chaos. Henry's candid reflections reveal the mechanisms and practices that have facilitated his spiritual and generational healing journey. Readers will find relatable themes that resonate deeply, encouraging them to consider the unseen forces that shape their lives.



Key themes in Peculiar Things include:

- The intersection of faith and the paranormal

- Personal relationships and their impact on spiritual growth

- Overcoming addiction and embracing recovery

- Mechanisms for spiritual and generational healing

- The quest for understanding life's deeper meanings



Kent Douglas Henry structures the narrative with a blend of humor and insight, making it accessible to both skeptics and believers. In every shadow, there is a lesson waiting to be uncovered, he notes, capturing the essence of his enlightening exploration.



Join Kent Douglas Henry on this remarkable journey of healing and self-discovery, where every page invites curiosity and reflection. Peculiar Things is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit their website.



About the Author: Kent Douglas Henry, the accomplished author of Peculiar Things, invites readers into his world. A master storyteller, Henry's passion for storytelling blossomed in his youth, paving the way for his illustrious writing career. His knack for creating engaging narratives is rooted in extensive travels, allowing him to draw from a broad spectrum of cultural experiences. Henry's commitment to his craft has earned him a devoted following, eagerly anticipating each new release. His work transcends genres, appealing to a diverse cross-section of readers. With Peculiar Things, Henry continues to enchant and inspire audiences worldwide.

