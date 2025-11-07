Global Patient Monitoring Market to Reach $55.8 Billion by End of 2030

Boston, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Patient Monitoring Devices: Global Markets” is projected to grow from $36.7 billion in 2025 to $55.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report provides a comprehensive review of the global market for patient monitoring devices, analyzing trends, challenges, and growth drivers. It segments the market by device connectivity, product type, end user, and region, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The study also explores emerging technologies, patent activity and companies’ ESG initiatives. It concludes with a competitive landscape analysis, profiling leading companies such as Abbott, GE HealthCare, Medtronic, and Philips.

This report is highly relevant today due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, which has created a greater need for early diagnosis and timely intervention. Patient monitoring devices are essential in meeting this demand by enabling continuous, real-time health tracking that improves treatment outcomes and reduces complications. Technological advances such as smaller device sizes, improved performance, better usability, and the rise of wireless and remote monitoring systems are driving market growth. With high-potential areas like remote and implantable monitoring gaining traction, the report offers timely insights for healthcare providers aiming to deliver more efficient, cost-effective, and personalized care.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases: The global rise in chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and respiratory disorders is fueling the need for continuous health monitoring. Patient monitoring devices help manage these illnesses by tracking vital signs and alerting healthcare providers to potential complications, making them essential in both clinical and home settings.

Increasing adoption of wireless monitoring devices: Wireless technologies have transformed patient care by enabling remote monitoring and real-time data sharing. These devices enhance mobility, reduce hospital visits, and support telehealth services, making healthcare more efficient and accessible, especially in remote or underserved areas.

Demand for home-based healthcare: As healthcare shifts toward more personalized and cost-effective models, there is a growing preference for home-based care. Patient monitoring devices allow individuals to manage their health from home, reducing hospital stays and improving comfort, especially for elderly and chronically ill patients.

Adoption of wearable devices: Smartwatches and fitness trackers are increasingly used to monitor health metrics such as heart rate, sleep, and activity levels. Their convenience and integration into daily life promote preventive care and early detection, expanding the market beyond traditional medical environments.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $33.9 billion Market size forecast $55.8 billion Growth rate CAGR of 8.7% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Device Connectivity, Product Type, End User, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia Market Drivers Growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Increasing adoption of wireless monitoring devices.

Surging demand for home-based healthcare.

Rising preference for wearable devices.

Interesting facts:

The use of remote patient monitoring (RPM) reduced hospital readmissions by 38% for patients with chronic conditions.

RPM is estimated to save the U.S. healthcare system over $6 billion annually.

45% of RPM users report fewer emergency room visits due to continuous monitoring.

72% of physicians say RPM reduces their administrative workload. By the end of 2026, over 80% of U.S. healthcare providers are expected to offer RPM as part of standard care

Wearable patient monitoring devices (e.g., smartwatches with ECG/SpO2 functions) have seen a rapid increase in clinical use over the last five years, as consumer-grade devices become medical-grade through FDA approvals.

AI-powered patient monitoring tools can predict sepsis up to six hours earlier than standard clinical observation, potentially saving thousands of lives each year through early intervention.

Emerging startups:

BioIntelliSense, Inc.

VitalConnect

Biolinq

Octagos

Liom Health AG

Occuity

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The market for patient monitoring devices is projected to grow from $33.9 billion in 2023 to $55.8 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

Market drivers include the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing adoption of wireless monitoring devices, demand for home-based healthcare, and the rising use of wearable devices.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented by device connectivity, product type, end user, and region.

Which product type segment will be dominant through 2030?

The equipment segment will dominate the market through 2030.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America has the largest market share.

Market leaders include:

ABBOTT

ASCENSIA DIABETES CARE HOLDINGS AG

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP.

DRAGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

GE HEALTHCARE

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

MEDTRONIC

NATUS

NIHON KOHDEN CORP.

NOVA BIOMEDICAL

OMRON CORP.

SCHILLER

SPACELABS HEALTHCARE

Related reports:

Global Implantable Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market: The report highlights the growing market for implantable remote patient monitoring (IRPM) devices, with projections through 2029. It breaks down the market by device type, medical condition, and end user, and includes insights into regional trends, the competitive landscape, and supply chain dynamics. This helps stakeholders identify strategic opportunities and make informed decisions in the evolving healthcare tech space.

