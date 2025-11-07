Digital Identity and Biometric Solutions Provider BIO-key Hosts Q3 Investor Call Friday, November 14th at 10am ET

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) and biometric authentication technologies, will host its third quarter investor call on Friday, November 14th at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be released before the market opens that morning. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO and Cecilia Welch, CFO will lead the conference call and host a Q&A session.

Call Details

Date / Time: Friday, November 14th at 10 a.m. ET Call Dial In #: 1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 Int’l Live Webcast / Replay: Webcast & Replay Link – Available for 3 months. Audio Replay: 1-855-669-9658 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 4842604

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.BIO-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

