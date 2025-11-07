Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on January 12, 2026 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on December 19, 2025. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Q3 2025 and Subsequent Headlines:

  • Revenue grew 16% (5% organic growth, 3% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $2,948 million compared to $2,541 million in Q3 2024.  
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders increased 28% to $210 million ($9.89 on a diluted per share basis) from $164 million ($7.74 on a diluted per share basis) in Q3 2024.
  • A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $281 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $134 million resulting in total consideration of $415 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) were $685 million, an increase of 33%, or $168 million, compared to $517 million for the comparable period in 2024.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) was $529 million, an increase of 46%, or $167 million, compared to $362 million for the comparable period in 2024.

Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $2,948 million, an increase of 16%, or $407 million, compared to $2,541 million for the comparable period in 2024. For the first nine months of 2025 total revenues were $8,446 million, an increase of 15%, or $1,083 million, compared to $7,363 million for the comparable period in 2024. The increase for both the three and nine month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 5% and 3% respectively, 3% and 3% respectively for both periods after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $210 million compared to $164 million for the same period in 2024. On a per share basis this translated into a net income per diluted share of $9.89 in the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to net income per diluted share of $7.74 for the same period in 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI was $402 million or $18.96 per diluted share compared to $446 million or $21.04 per diluted share for the same period in 2024.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, CFO increased $168 million to $685 million compared to $517 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 33%. For the first nine months of 2025, CFO increased $426 million to $1,944 million compared to $1,518 million during the same period in 2024, representing an increase of 28%.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, FCFA2S increased $167 million to $529 million compared to $362 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 46%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, FCFA2S increased $269 million to $1,259 million compared to $990 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 27%.  

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.   

Non-IFRS Measures
Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on debt, debt transaction costs, payments of lease obligations, the IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. We believe that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if we do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While we could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, our objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet our hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

   Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,  
   2025 2024    2025 2024   
  ($ in millions) ($ in millions) 
            
Net cash flows from operating activities  685 517    1,944 1,518   
Adjusted for:           
Interest paid on lease obligations  (4)(4)   (12)(10)  
Interest paid on debt  (59)(63)   (153)(141)  
Debt transaction costs  (4)(1)   (8)(13)  
Payments of lease obligations  (34)(31)   (97)(89)  
IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge  (16)(33)   (236)(122)  
Property and equipment purchased  (16)(19)   (47)(42)  
Interest and dividends received  13 10    44 25   
            
   565 376    1,435 1,125   
Less amount attributable to           
  Non-controlling interests  (36)(14)   (176)(135)  
            
Free cash flow available to shareholders  529 362    1,259 990   
            
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.           
            

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@csisoftware.com
www.csisoftware.com

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
           
Unaudited        
        September 30, 2025December 31, 2024September 30, 2024
           
Assets        
           
Current assets:        
 Cash     $2,770$1,980 $2,069 
 Restricted cash     299 18  17 
 Accounts receivable     1,286 1,290  1,149 
 Unbilled revenue     498 369  426 
 Inventories      74 56  66 
 Derivatives      119 -  - 
 Other assets     739 577  624 
         5,786 4,290  4,351 
           
Non-current assets:       
 Property and equipment    231 222  224 
 Right of use assets     388 329  331 
 Deferred income taxes    288 219  206 
 Investments accounted for using the equity method 258 14  9 
 Other assets     330 314  322 
 Intangible assets 8,045 7,459  7,128 
         9,540 8,559  8,220 
           
Total assets     $15,326$12,849 $12,571 
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
           
Current liabilities:       
 Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc.$565$303 $294 
 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 578 319  414 
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   1,714 1,591  1,422 
 Dividends payable     21 21  21 
 Deferred revenue     2,304 1,965  2,020 
 Provisions      13 22  10 
 Acquisition holdback payables    223 215  276 
 Lease obligations     136 115  115 
 Income taxes payable    142 110  116 
         5,695 4,661  4,690 
           
Non-current liabilities:       
 Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 1,948 1,855  1,881 
 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 1,924 1,689  1,560 
 Deferred income taxes    785 671  641 
 Acquisition holdback payables    193 131  121 
 Lease obligations     291 252  256 
 Other liabilities     386 300  285 
         5,527 4,899  4,745 
           
Total liabilities      11,222 9,561  9,435 
           
           
Shareholders' equity:       
 Capital stock     99 99  99 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 112 (224) (98)
 Retained earnings     3,258 2,919  2,657 
 Non-controlling interests    634 493  478 
         4,103 3,288  3,136 
           
           
           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity  $15,326$12,849 $12,571 
           


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss)
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
             
       
Unaudited          
      Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
       2025   2024   2025   2024 
             
             
Revenue          
License   $107  $84  $290  $259 
Professional services   538   487   1,558   1,451 
Hardware and other   89   78   244   204 
Maintenance and other recurring 2,213   1,893   6,354   5,449 
       2,948   2,541   8,446   7,363 
             
Expenses          
Staff    1,487   1,336   4,356   3,956 
Hardware    51   43   134   114 
Third party license, maintenance and professional services 285   243   807   701 
Occupancy    17   18   51   48 
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 149   120   424   365 
Professional fees   55   43   157   126 
Other, net    45   34   154   134 
Depreciation    52   46   148   135 
Amortization of intangible assets 307   271   865   771 
       2,448   2,152   7,095   6,349 
             
             
Foreign exchange loss (gain)  (17)  30   132   16 
IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge 16   33   236   122 
Finance and other expense (income) (83)  (18)  (191)  (50)
Bargain purchase gain   (1)  1   (6)  (4)
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 12   2   23   17 
Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) -   -   -   58 
Revaluation of investment accounted for using the equity method to cost 260   -   260   - 
Finance costs    74   72   216   207 
       261   119   670   366 
             
Income (loss) before income taxes 239   270   681   648 
             
Current income tax expense (recovery) 153   126   445   396 
Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (76)  (43)  (185)  (196)
Income tax expense (recovery) 77   83   261   200 
             
Net income (loss)   162   187   420   448 
             
Net income (loss) attributable to:       
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 210   164   402   446 
Non-controlling interests   (48)  23   18   2 
Net income (loss)   162   187   420   448 
             
Earnings per common share of Constellation Software Inc.       
 Basic and diluted  $9.89  $7.74  $18.96  $21.04 
             
             



CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (loss)
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
              
        
Unaudited           
      Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 
       2025   2024  2025  2024 
              
Net income (loss)  $162  $187 $420 $448 
              
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):        
              
  Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax (14)  71  250  8 
              
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):        
              
Changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI (5)  -  209  - 
              
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax (19)  71  459  8 
              
Total comprehensive income (loss)$142  $258 $879 $456 
              
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:        
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. (17)  60  336  7 
Non-controlling interests   (3)  11  123  2 
Total other comprehensive income (loss) $(19) $71 $459 $8 
              
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:        
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 193   224  738  453 
Non-controlling interests   (51)  34  141  3 
Total comprehensive income (loss) $142  $258 $879 $456 
               


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.       
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity     
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
          
Unaudited        
Nine months ended September 30, 2025       
   Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI   
   Capital stockAccumulated other comprehensive income (loss)Retained earningsTotalNon-controlling interestsTotal equity 
          
Balance at January 1, 2025$99$(224)$2,919 $2,795 $493 $3,288  
          
Total comprehensive income (loss):       
          
Net income (loss) - -  402  402  18  420  
          
Other comprehensive income (loss)       
          
Foreign currency translation differences from       
 foreign operations and other, net of tax and       
 changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI - 336  -  336  123  459  
          
        
Total other comprehensive income (loss) - 336  -  336  123  459  
          
Total comprehensive income (loss) - 336  402  738  141  879  
          
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity       
          
Other movements in non-controlling interests - 0  0  0  (1) (0) 
          
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - -  -  -  (0) (0) 
          
Dividends to shareholders of the Company - -  (64) (64) -  (64) 
          
Balance at September 30, 2025$99$112 $3,258 $3,469 $634 $4,103  
          


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.       
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity     
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
          
Unaudited        
Nine months ended September 30, 2024       
          
   Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI   
   Capital stockAccumulated other comprehensive income (loss)Retained earningsTotalNon-controlling interestsTotal equity 
          
Balance at January 1, 2024$ 99$ (99)$ 1,876 $ 1,877 $ 85 $ 1,961  
          
Total comprehensive income (loss):       
          
Net income (loss) - -  446  446  2  448  
          
Other comprehensive income (loss)       
          
Foreign currency translation differences from       
 foreign operations and other, net of tax - 7  -  7  2  8  
          
Total other comprehensive income (loss) - 7  -  7  2  8  
          
Total comprehensive income (loss) - 7  446  453  3  456  
          
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity       
          
Non-controlling interests arising from business combinations - -  -  -  (0) (0) 
          
Conversion of Lumine Special Shares to subordinate voting shares of Lumine and settlement of accrued dividend on Lumine Special Shares through the issuance of subordinate voting shares of Lumine - -  -  -  872  872  
          
Conversion of Lumine Preferred Shares to subordinate voting shares of Lumine and settlement of accrued dividend on Lumine Preferred Shares through the issuance of subordinate voting shares of Lumine - (6) 400  394  (394) -  
          
Other movements in non-controlling interests - -  (1) (1) (3) (4) 
          
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - -  -  -  (86) (86) 
          
Dividends to shareholders of the Company  -  (64) (64) -  (64) 
          
Balance at September 30, 2024$ 99$ (98)$ 2,657 $ 2,658 $ 478 $ 3,136  
          


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
              
              
Unaudited          
       Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
        2025   2024   2025   2024 
              
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:       
 Net income (loss)   162  $187  $420  $448 
 Adjustments for:         
  Depreciation   52   46   148   135 
  Amortization of intangible assets 307   271   865   771 
  IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge 16   33   236   122 
  Finance and other expense (income) (83)  (18)  (191)  (50)
  Bargain purchase (gain) (1)  1   (6)  (4)
  Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets  12   2   23   17 
  Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)  -   -   -   58 
  Revaluation of investment accounted for using the equity method to cost 260   -   260   - 
  Finance costs   74   72   216   207 
  Income tax expense (recovery) 77   83   261   200 
  Foreign exchange loss (gain) (17)  30   132   16 
  Depreciation of third party costs  5   -   14   - 
 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities       
  exclusive of effects of business combinations (47)  (72)  (2)  (38)
 Transaction costs associated with equity securities classified as FVOCI  -   -   (2)  - 
 Income taxes paid (131)  (118)  (430)  (363)
 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 685   517   1,944   1,518 
              
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:       
 Interest paid on lease obligations  (4)  (4)  (12)  (10)
 Interest paid on debt  (59)  (63)  (153)  (141)
 Increase (decrease) in CSI facility  -   -   -   (578)
 Increase (decrease) in Topicus revolving credit debt facility without recourse to CSI 301   55   197   147 
 Proceeds from issuance of Senior Notes -   -   -   1,000 
 Proceeds from issuance of debt facilities without recourse to CSI 77   37   445   313 
 Repayments of debt facilities without recourse to CSI (108)  (81)  (207)  (113)
 Other financing activities (1)  (4)  (1)  (31)
 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests -   -   (0)  (86)
 Debt transaction costs (4)  (1)  (8)  (13)
 Payments of lease obligations, net of sublease receipts  (34)  (31)  (97)  (89)
 Distribution to the Joday Group  -   -   -   (64)
 Principal repayments to the Joday Group pursuant to the Call Notice  -   -   -   (22)
 Dividends paid to common shareholders of the Company (21)  (21)  (64)  (64)
 Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities 147   (113)  100   250 
              
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:       
 Acquisition of businesses (281)  (196)  (755)  (871)
 Cash obtained with acquired businesses  44   23   100   89 
 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (70)  (53)  (200)  (183)
 Purchases of investments and other assets  (36)  (4)  (225)  (5)
 Proceeds from sales of other investments and other assets  0   2   16   7 
 Decrease (increase) in restricted cash  (289)  (4)  (284)  (13)
 Interest, dividends and other proceeds received 13   12   44   25 
 Property and equipment purchased (16)  (19)  (47)  (42)
 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (634)  (240)  (1,351)  (993)
              
Effect of foreign currency on       
 cash (3)  33   97   11 
              
Increase (decrease) in cash 195   195   790   785 
              
Cash, beginning of period$2,575  $1,873  $1,980  $1,284 
              
Cash, end of period$2,770  $2,069  $2,770  $2,069 
              
  1.  See Non-IFRS measures.

