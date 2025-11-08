CentFX named Best B2B Liquidity Provider At Forex Expo Dubai 2025

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regulated multi-asset online broker CentFX has been named ‘Best B2B Liquidity Provider’ at Forex Expo Dubai 2025, where it was Diamond Sponsor. The prestigious award reflects the company’s dedication to innovative trading solutions that deliver deep liquidity and reliable execution for clients and partners globally.

CentFX offers access to over 400 instruments, including forex, indices, and metals, via the advanced MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Through four unique account types - Micro, Standard, ECN, and Custom - it caters to all traders, providing competitive conditions, tight spreads, and fast execution across markets.





A Platform That Prioritises Trust, Quality & Reliability

Founded in 2022 by a team of dedicated traders, CentFX is committed to financial excellence and innovation in the world of online trading. The broker is on a mission to provide everyone, regardless of background, with a superior trading experience that relies on three core principles: trust, quality, and reliability.

Traders benefit from competitive conditions, ensuring market accessibility regardless of account size. These include spreads from 0 pips, $10 minimum deposits, leverage of up to 1:1000, and swap-free account options. CentFX also works with top-tier liquidity providers to ensure fast and reliable trade execution with minimal requotes.

The broker prioritises regulation and security, with licences to operate from multiple respected authorities worldwide. These include the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FINCEN) in the United States, and the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius.

Combining Crypto & Traditional Trading In One





CentFX offers more than just traditional forex and CFD trading. With its innovative crypto-to-cash solution, CentPay, clients can seamlessly exchange their crypto holdings to fiat and spend the currency via Mastercard. This combines the best of crypto and everyday financial services, giving users immediate spending power at millions of locations worldwide, without complex processes or hidden fees.

The technology behind CentPay is supported by the company’s secure and efficient digital asset exchange, CentXchange. The user-friendly platform enables clients to buy, sell, and trade popular cryptocurrencies smoothly in a secure environment. It also includes innovative features like the ability to stake crypto and trade crypto futures, as well as engage in peer-to-peer (P2P) trading, where coins can be exchanged directly with other clients.

CentPay and CentXchange are perfect complements for the broker’s traditional MT5 offering, empowering traders with even more diversified investment options.

A Multi-Award-Winning Broker That Inspires Confidence

Since starting operations 3 years ago, CentFX has grown rapidly, earning both the trust and respect of traders and the wider FinTech industry. Nowhere is this reflected more than in the impressive 18 awards and accolades the broker has received for the quality of its products and services.

In 2025 alone, CentFX was named ‘Fastest Growing Broker’ at IFX Expo Dubai, ‘Best Forex Broker Asia’ at ProFX Expo, ‘Best Liquidity Provider’ by Fazzaco Dubai, and ‘Top Liquidity Provider & Financial Derivatives Trading Platform’ at Money Expo. These are in addition to its most recent award from Forex Expo Dubai, and those earned in 2024, which include ‘Most Transparent Broker’ and ‘Most Trusted Broker Dubai’.

These awards act as badges of honour, signifying to traders worldwide that CentFX is a reliable broker that can be trusted, and one that is invested in its clients’ success.

More Exciting Developments Still To Come

The impressive milestones CentFX has achieved thus far are just the beginning. It still has a number of exciting developments in the pipeline, including participation in other global expos, as well as the launch of new products and services. CentToken is one of these, something the broker is excited to announce is coming soon.