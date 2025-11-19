CentFX Awarded “Best B2B Liquidity Provider” at Forex Expo Dubai 2025

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regulated multi-asset broker CentFX has been awarded “Best B2B Liquidity Provider” at Forex Expo Dubai 2025, where the company also participated as a Diamond Sponsor. This recognition highlights CentFX’s commitment to delivering deep liquidity, advanced technology, and reliable execution for its global network of clients and partners.





CentFX provides access to more than 400 instruments, including forex pairs, indices, and metals via the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. With four tailored account types—Micro, Standard, ECN, and Custom—the broker offers competitive trading conditions designed for all experience levels, featuring tight spreads and high-speed execution across global markets.

A Platform Built on Trust, Quality, and Reliability

Founded in 2022 by a team of industry professionals, CentFX prioritises transparency, innovation, and operational excellence. Its mission is to make professional-grade trading accessible to all, underpinned by three core values: trust, quality, and reliability.

Traders benefit from conditions that support a wide range of strategies and account sizes, including spreads starting from 0 pips, a $10 minimum deposit, leverage up to 1:1000, and swap-free account options. CentFX partners with top-tier liquidity providers to ensure fast order execution with minimal requotes.

The company maintains strong regulatory oversight, holding licences from respected authorities, including the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FINCEN) in the United States, and the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius.

A Multi-Award-Winning Broker

In just three years, CentFX has achieved rapid global expansion and industry recognition, earning 18 awards for service excellence and product innovation. In 2025 alone, the company received several major accolades, including:

Fastest Growing Broker – IFX Expo Dubai





Best Forex Broker Asia – ProFX Expo





Best Liquidity Provider – Fazzaco Dubai





Top Liquidity Provider & Financial Derivatives Trading Platform – Money Expo





These achievements reinforce CentFX’s position as a trusted and forward-thinking broker dedicated to supporting its clients’ success.

For more information about CentFX and its growing global ecosystem, visit https://centfx.com .

