Judo Bio’s Megalin-STRIKERs Achieve First Demonstration of Functional Pharmacodynamic Effects from Kidney Selective Gene Silencing in Non-Human Primates

Data presented at Kidney Week 2025 showed single subcutaneous administration of megalin-STRIKERs resulted in increased excretion of disease-related solute levels lasting for at least 2 months

Dr. Ravi Thadhani, internationally recognized nephrology leader, joins Judo Bio Advisory Board

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judo Bio, a biotechnology company pioneering oligonucleotide medicines delivery to the kidney, today announced the presentation of data in non-human primates showing the first demonstration of a functional effect of its megalin-STRIKER on disease-related solute excretion in the kidney, consistent with target gene silencing by an siRNA therapeutic. The data were presented at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2025 taking place from November 5-9 in Houston, TX.

Megalin-STRIKERs are ligand-siRNA conjugates that bind to megalin receptors on proximal tubular epithelial cells (PTECs) in the kidney, resulting in cell-specific uptake of oligonucleotide and subsequent gene silencing of the target mRNA. The data presented at ASN demonstrate selective distribution into the PTECs and an increase in the excretion of disease-related solute from the kidney, based on measurement in urine. These data provide translational evidence for developing these siRNA therapeutics for a range of systemic and renal diseases.

“We are excited to share the progress we’ve made in advancing our STRIKE platform, culminating in an important translational milestone — the demonstration of biological change consistent with target gene silencing by an siRNA therapeutic delivered to the kidney,” said Alfica Sehgal, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Judo Bio. “We have taken a deliberate, stepwise approach to building a robust and modular platform that enables broad therapeutic application and advancement of our first megalin-STRIKER into the clinic in the near future.”

The data presented by Judo Bio at ASN showed preclinical translation of megalin-STRIKERs from rodents to non-human primates, and from target gene silencing to functional pharmacodynamic effect. Key findings include:

Megalin-STRIKERs distributed specifically to PTECs in the kidney across both species.

In rodents, single administration of megalin-STRIKERs achieved approximately 70% target gene knockdown sustained for up to 2 months.

In non-human primates, single administration of megalin-STRIKERs significantly increased the amount of excreted disease-related solute that lasted for 2 months post dose, based on measurement in urine.

No adverse effects were observed in both mice and non-human primates, including no change in in hematology and serum chemistry parameters or elevations in markers of kidney injury.





Judo Bio’s ASN poster presentation is available here on the company’s website.

Dr. Ravi Thadhani joins Judo Bio Advisory Board

Judo Bio also announced that Ravi Thadhani, MD, MPH, an internationally recognized leader in nephrology, has joined the company’s Advisory Board. Dr. Thadhani is Executive Vice President of Clinical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer for Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Health System, and has recently been elected to the National Academy of Medicine.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Thadhani, whose extensive experience in nephrology, drug development, and regulatory affairs will help guide our transition toward a clinical-stage company.” said Rajiv Patni, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Judo Bio. “He joins us as we are presenting data to the nephrology community at ASN, showing our important translational progress that supports our plans to advance megalin-STRIKERs to the clinic.”

“Judo’s progress in building a novel approach to discover siRNA therapeutics targeted to the kidney and demonstrating potent and selective gene knockdown in specific kidney regions is impressive. It is exciting to be a part of a promising therapeutic approach that has the potential to impact the health and well-being of patients, and I am delighted to join the Judo team at a time when the company is on the cusp of advancing its initial drug candidates toward the clinic.”

Dr. Thadhani has more than 30 years of experience as a general and specialized internal medicine physician, a clinical and translational investigator, and a leader in life sciences and academia. Prior to his current role at Cedars-Sinai, Dr. Thadhani oversaw Emory University’s renowned academic health sciences enterprise which included 11 hospitals and top-tier schools of medicine, nursing, and public health. He serves as a member of the Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Previously, he worked at Mass General Brigham as chief academic officer and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. Thadhani was Chief of the Division of Nephrology at Mass General Hospital, and for more than 20 years he managed a research laboratory with a focus on kidney disease and on developing diagnostics and therapeutics for patients with preeclampsia. He is the recipient of numerous awards and honors. Dr. Thadhani earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, his Master of Public Health degree from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and his bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame.

About Judo Bio

Judo Bio is pioneering oligonucleotide medicines delivered to the kidney, opening the way for new genetic medicines for systemic and renal diseases. With its STRIKE (Selectively Targeting RNA Into KidnEy) platform, the company is using a proprietary approach to create ligand-RNA conjugate drugs designed for receptor-mediated uptake by specific kidney cell types, resulting in gene silencing of disease-modifying target genes. Judo Bio’s initial pipeline programs leverage megalin-STRIKERs to selectively deliver siRNA therapeutics to the proximal tubule of the kidney to silence mRNA expression of target proteins, thereby inhibiting the uptake of circulating solutes linked to systemic diseases. Located in Cambridge, MA, Judo Bio’s team, board and advisors include experts in oligonucleotide therapies and innovative drug development. For more information, visit www.judo.bio and follow us on LinkedIn.