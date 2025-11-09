The Bahamas’ Deputy Prime Minister I. Chester Cooper Assumes Vice-Presidency of the United Nations World Tourism Organization General Assembly

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nov. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, today stepped into his role as Vice-President of the General Assembly of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) during the organization’s high-level opening session in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Deputy Prime Minister Cooper will work alongside Elected President of the United Nations World Tourism Organization General Assembly, Ahmed bin Aqil alKhateeb, Minister of Tourism, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and other international tourism leaders to advance sustainable, inclusive, and resilient tourism worldwide.

“This appointment is a proud moment for The Bahamas and the wider Caribbean,” said Deputy Prime Minister Cooper. “It reflects our region’s deep commitment to tourism as a driver of opportunity and cultural connection. I am honoured to contribute to this global forum, ensuring that the perspectives of small island nations remain central to the dialogue on the future of tourism. The Bahamas stands ready to work with our international partners to build a sector that is more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable.”

Deputy Prime Minister Cooper’s Vice-Presidency follows his earlier election during the UNWTO Regional Commission for the Americas meeting in Lima, Peru. The UNWTO General Assembly, convening this week in Riyadh, brings together ministers and tourism leaders from around the world to discuss the future of the industry amid ongoing transformation and growth.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation congratulates Deputy Prime Minister Cooper on this distinguished appointment and reaffirms its commitment to supporting his leadership at this global level.

