NetBox Labs Expands APAC Reach via Strategic Partnership with Aquion

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, NetBox Labs, the industry leader in infrastructure and network management, announced a strategic partnership with Aquion, the premier Australian-based software distributor and the company’s first partner in this region. Aquion will distribute the NetBox Labs platform, which helps the ASX 200, government organizations, and global network providers operate, automate, and secure their networks and infrastructure at scale.

With increasingly critical and complex networks for enterprise, data centre, and operational technology environments, organizations need automation now more than ever to scale quickly, meet performance demands, and maintain strict compliance with stringent security requirements. NetBox is the foundational network source of truth from which automation becomes possible - based on accurate network data - while enabling security and compliance.

“There is a strong and growing NetBox community in Australia. Expanding our presence and ensuring leading organizations in the region have access to enterprise-level capabilities is the next logical step,” said NetBox Labs Chief Revenue Officer, Bill Lapcevic. “Our platinum partnership with Aquion ensures customers across APAC can take advantage of NetBox’s commercial capabilities with help from a trusted, established regional leader in enterprise technology distribution.”

NetBox Labs, the commercial steward of open-source NetBox, is the foundation for operating, understanding, and automating networks and infrastructure so that companies can operate efficiently, maintain high performance, and meet critical security and compliance regulations. Organizations such as CoreWeave, Dartmouth University, and ARM use NetBox to manage their networks and infrastructure securely at scale by providing a system of record for their complex footprints. In Australia Netbox Labs has customers in the FSI, Retail and Energy sectors. The partnership with Aquion will build a robust reseller and delivery network to service the region’s largest government, financial services, oil and gas, mining resources, retail, manufacturing, enterprise and commercial organizations.

“NetBox has quickly proven to be the world's choice for network and infrastructure management and we are pleased to offer the NetBox Labs platform to our reseller partners in the APAC market,” said Stuart Hogben, CEO of Aquion. “We know the need and demand for solutions that help IT teams document and gain valuable insight into their infrastructure is at an all time high and we look forward to bringing the NetBox Labs platform and its value to our channel partners.”

NetBox Labs offers a self-managed NetBox Enterprise edition and a fully hosted NetBox Cloud edition with enterprise-grade features not available in NetBox Community, the open-source distribution of NetBox. The NetBox Labs platform also includes:

NetBox Discovery – automates infrastructure data collection for observability and compliance.



– automates infrastructure data collection for observability and compliance. NetBox Assurance – detects and corrects configuration drift to maintain alignment between intended and actual network state.



– detects and corrects configuration drift to maintain alignment between intended and actual network state. NetBox Copilot – an AI-powered assistant for querying and managing NetBox data.





Find out more at https://www.aquion.com.au/about-us/contact-us/

About NetBox Labs

NetBox Labs makes sense of complex networks and infrastructure. As the commercial steward of open source NetBox, the most popular platform for operating, automating, understanding and securing complex networks and infrastructure, NetBox Labs delivers a world-class portfolio of open, composable products. NetBox Labs fosters and invests in a vibrant community of tens of thousands of network and infrastructure professionals. Top companies like ARM, Cisco, Constant Contact, CoreWeave, J.P. Morgan, Kaiser Permanente, and Riot Games trust NetBox Labs to understand, operate and transform their critical infrastructure.

About Aquion

Aquion is a leading Australian software distributor, specialising in connecting world-class technology vendors with the largest resellers across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region. With a commitment to delivering value through the channel, Aquion offers a comprehensive portfolio of disruptive technologies in the areas of Application & DevOps, Data & AI, Cyber Security, Networking & Connectivity, as well as Modern Workplace. Backed by a highly responsive sourcing team and a reputation for outstanding service, Aquion enables partners to drive growth and capitalise on new opportunities. Focused on collaboration, innovation, and customer success, Aquion remains a trusted partner for vendors and resellers alike in APAC.



