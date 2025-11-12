NetBox Labs Launches AI Data Center Acceleration Program to Power the Next Generation of Hyperscale Infrastructure

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBox Labs , the company that delivers the operating system powering today’s AI data centers, today announced the AI Data Center Acceleration Program, a new initiative designed to accelerate the growth and operationalization of hyperscale AI data center networks and infrastructure.

NetBox is already the infrastructure management platform for dozens of leading AI data center 'neoclouds'" — including hyperscalers like CoreWeave. To meet unprecedented customer demand from these unique customers operating at massive scale and speed, NetBox Labs is creating a dedicated team to enhance high velocity infrastructure management capabilities like event streaming, distributed caching, real-time analytics and next-gen infrastructure modeling — all unified by NetBox’s industry standard, scalable data center and network infrastructure model.

Meeting the New Demands of AI-Driven Infrastructure

The ability to design, procure, operate, and scale physical and logical data center infrastructure has become mission-critical for AI growth. AI data centers demand unprecedented performance, agility, and energy intelligence.

The NetBox Labs platform provides the foundation for building, scaling, and operating AI data center infrastructure—enabling teams to manage complexity at AI speed via:

A Unified Data Center Model: Integrates all AI infrastructure assets into a single source of truth, including racks, servers, switching, power, cooling, connectivity, and configuration.

Integrates all AI infrastructure assets into a single source of truth, including racks, servers, switching, power, cooling, connectivity, and configuration. Asset Modeling Optimized for AI Infrastructure: Manages GPUs, interconnects, and high-density compute resources with precision.

Manages GPUs, interconnects, and high-density compute resources with precision. Accelerate Capacity Planning: Enables capacity teams to align compute, network, and power resources to meet dynamic AI workload demands.

Enables capacity teams to align compute, network, and power resources to meet dynamic AI workload demands. Semantic Interoperability for Automation: Feeds infrastructure data directly into automation pipelines for high velocity coordination and change management.

Feeds infrastructure data directly into automation pipelines for high velocity coordination and change management. Shaping Smarter Solutions Together: AI data center customers work directly with company leadership, product, and engineering teams to shape NetBox Labs features and capabilities for the industry.



The Operating System of Modern Data Centers

Built on the foundation of open source NetBox, NetBox Labs extends core network and infrastructure management to address a host of needs for AI data center operators — adding discovery, analytics, assurance, and observability features that help teams define an ideal network state, detect anomalies, and respond to issues in real time. The NetBox Labs platform directly addresses the performance, visibility, and velocity requirements of the massive-scale infrastructures and compressed time-to-market requirements of AI infrastructure providers.

Most of the fastest moving AI datacenter companies today are built with NetBox as the “operating system” of their operations. Companies use NetBox to manage rapid data center expansion, improve visibility, and automate at scale. By unifying infrastructure data through NetBox, engineers can model dependencies across millions of infrastructure components spanning dozens of facilities—enabling teams across the business to operate from a shared infrastructure data model. This drives faster capacity planning, accelerates delivery of new data centers, automates observability and configuration management across the fleet, and eliminates operational bottlenecks. Deploying a data center even a month sooner as a result of these efficiencies can directly impact revenue.

Built for Hyperscale Speed

“AI data centers don’t grow linearly — they surge,” said Kris Beevers, CEO and Co-Founder of NetBox Labs. “One week they’re steady-state, and the next they’re building out an entire region’s worth of racks, fabric, and services overnight. AI data centers need a partner with the expertise, urgency and experience to build solutions quickly. We work closely with these customers to understand their use cases and challenges, and feed those learnings directly into our roadmaps and as a result NetBox Labs has become the operating system that enables that kind of hyperscale agility.”

Beevers added, “Managing cabling, power, connectivity, and infrastructure configuration at this scale requires a unified platform that moves as fast as AI innovation — that’s what NetBox Cloud provides. Whether it’s helping to refine modeling best practices, identifying a clear cabling intent and strategy, determining a clear deployment pattern, or implementing governance at scale for change management, NetBox Labs drives clear and immediate impact for our customers.”

Enterprises including ARM, Cisco, Constant Contact, CoreWeave, J.P. Morgan, Kaiser Permanente, and Riot Games rely on NetBox Labs to unify their hardware and software operations into one clear, actionable platform.

To learn more about the NetBox AI Data Center Acceleration Program visit: https://netboxlabs.com/solutions/datacenter-infrastructure-management/

NetBox Labs is actively hiring to build these new capabilities. Check out the NetBox Labs careers page for more information: https://netboxlabs.com/careers/