Faraday Future Founder and Co-CEO YT Jia Shares Weekly Investor Update: FX Super One Planned to Enter the Pilot Build and Production Phase at its Hanford Manufacturing Facility as First Batch of Complete Sets of Parts Scheduled to Arrive in the U.S. as Early as this Month

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today shared a weekly business update from YT Jia, Founder and Global Co-CEO of FF.

“Welcome to the 28th issue of the Weekly Report. Let’s begin with one major progress update and three notable events this week:



The first batch of FX Super One complete sets of parts is scheduled for shipment starting as early as November 15, with all shipping procedures confirmed. The shipment is expected to arrive at the Port of Long Beach, Los Angeles, by the end of November, after which we will complete customs clearance and related processes. FX Super One will officially enter the pilot build and production phase. This also marks a key milestone for FX and Bridge Strategy, and eventually the potential for mass production, subject to securing necessary agreements, funding and permitting. Upon arrival at the Hanford factory, the components will be assembled together with U.S.-developed parts to produce the first batch of pilot vehicles, aiming to achieve the first vehicle roll-off by year-end. The team is now working at full throttle, working long hours and pushing hard toward this critical goal.

Now turning to the three notable events:



1. The U.S. Supreme Court heard the Trump administration’s tariff policy case. Meanwhile, the U.S. officially reduced certain tariffs on China by 10%, which could directly improve our cost structure and benefit the not only the Bridge Strategy but also the entire industry.



2. Elon Musk’s trillion-dollar incentive plan was approved at Tesla’s shareholders’ meeting. This once again proves that the “founder model” and the “founder spirit” are the fundamental driving forces of tech-innovation companies, and also the best embodiment of the ‘Stockholders First’ principle. I, together with FF, will continue to strive to uphold this philosophy—to repay the support of every stockholder and user through real actions.



3. John Williams, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, signaled that the Fed is preparing to inject additional liquidity into financial markets. This potential easing of dollar liquidity could benefit companies like FFAI.

Now, let’s take a look at the EAI Flywheel this week - On S1 User Ecosystem:

FF recently filed a utility patent application for a blockchain-and-Web3-based car sharing and short-term rental system. This system would allow users to initiate car sharing and short-term rentals with one single click when their vehicles are idle. It would automatically perform identity and credit verification, billing, settlement, and revenue distribution—allowing earnings to flow not only to car owners and ecosystem participants, but also to service and branding. The result is a self-reinforcing cycle: the more you use, the more you earn, and the stronger the ecosystem becomes.

This represents a major innovation within FF and FX’s user engagement and operations framework, illustrating high potential related to our Dual Flywheel and Dual Bridge Model It could further enhance the scalability and capital-efficiency potential of our business model.

Next, the company will continue advancing the development and testing of this system, which would first be applied within FF and FX’s own ecosystem. Next, we could gradually integrate it with our financial subsidiary, rental platforms, and mobility partners.

S5: On S5, Capital Markets and Finance:



FFAI will release its Q3 2025 financial results after market close on November 13, 2025 (U.S. Pacific Time). The company will host its earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. PT, during which management will discuss the results and take questions from investors and stockholders.

Now let’s look at the Crypto flywheel:



This week, Qualigen reported that it deployed $3 million in crypto assets under a hybrid "index + active management" strategy and that it will continue to apply this management model to form sustainable value returns. Also, the Crypto Flywheel community is currently under development. Once it’s live, we’d love to welcome everyone to jump in, explore, and connect.



Now let’s look at Issues, Reflections & Solutions:

Recently, some external platforms mistakenly displayed the company’s Earnings Call date as November 6. Our delay in issuing a timely correction led to some misunderstanding. Although a minor mix-up, it revealed gaps in our external communication and information-synch processes. Going forward, we will continue to optimize our information management and communication workflows, establishing a more robust release and verification mechanism to ensure all external communications are precise, transparent, and efficient. Stay tuned and see you next week!”



ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF 91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. FF is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation. Join us in shaping the future of intelligent transportation. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “plan to,” “can,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “potential,” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding the FX Super One and related production add delivery , as well as the timing for delivery of parts sets, Q3 reporting timing, and a web3 car-sharing system, involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others: the ability of OEMs and suppliers to timely delivery products and parts to the U.S.; the ability to timely clear customs; the Company's ability to homologate FX vehicles for sale ; the Company’s ability to secure the necessary funding to execute on the FX strategy, which will be substantial; the Company’s ability to execute on a Web 3 strategy; the Company’s ability to secure an occupancy certificate for its Hanford facility; the Company’s ability to implement an effective business incubation system; the Company’s and QLGN’s ability to complete its public reporting requirements in a timely manner; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position; the Company’s ability to pay its outstanding obligations; the Company's ability to remediate its material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and the risks related to the restatement of previously issued consolidated financial statements; the Company’s limited operating history and the significant barriers to growth it faces; the Company’s history of losses and expectation of continued losses; the success of the Company’s payroll expense reduction plan; the Company’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market its vehicles and the timing of these development programs; the Company’s estimates of the size of the markets for its vehicles and cost to bring those vehicles to market; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s vehicles; the Company’s ability to cover future warranty claims; the success of other competing manufacturers; the performance and security of the Company’s vehicles; current and potential litigation involving the Company; the Company’s ability to receive funds from, satisfy the conditions precedent of and close on the various financings described elsewhere by the Company; the result of future financing efforts, the failure of any of which could result in the Company seeking protection under the Bankruptcy Code; the Company’s indebtedness; the Company’s ability to cover future warranty claims; the Company’s ability to use its “at-the-market” program; insurance coverage; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s products; potential negative impacts of a reverse stock split; potential cost, headcount and salary reduction actions may not be sufficient or may not achieve their expected results; circumstances outside of the Company's control, such as natural disasters, climate change, health epidemics and pandemics, terrorist attacks, and civil unrest; risks related to the Company's operations in China; the success of the Company's remedial measures taken in response to the Special Committee findings; the Company’s dependence on its suppliers and contract manufacturer; the Company's ability to develop and protect its technologies; the Company's ability to protect against cybersecurity risks; and the ability of the Company to attract and retain employees, any adverse developments in existing legal proceedings or the initiation of new legal proceedings, and volatility of the Company’s stock price. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations (English): steven.park@ff.com

Investors (Chinese): cn-ir@faradayfuture.com

Media: john.schilling@ff.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73e32d49-729b-4092-8f33-150ed03e4200