Dividend payment ex-date of AS Tallink Grupp

The General Meeting of Shareholders held on 20 May 2025 decided to pay the shareholders dividends of EUR 0.06 per share. The first instalment of EUR 0.03 per share was paid out on 2 July 2025. The second instalment of EUR 0.03 per share will be paid out on 25 November 2025.

The list of AS Tallink Grupp’s shareholders entitled to the dividend shall be fixed as at 14 November 2025 at the end of the business day of the settlement system of the securities registrar (record-date).

Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-date) is 13 November 2025. From this day onwards, the persons acquiring the shares (TAL1T, ISIN: EE3100004466) or Finnish Depository Receipts („FDR“s; ISIN FI4000349378) are not entitled to the right to receive dividends.

The dividend shall be paid to the shareholders by transfer to the bank account of the shareholders on 25 November 2025.

Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn

E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Phone: +372 56157170