Kalmar and Dublin Ferryport Terminals solidify 25-year partnership with seven-year Kalmar Care contract extension

Kalmar confirmed a seven-year extension of its comprehensive Kalmar Care maintenance contract with Dublin Ferryport Terminals Ltd. T/A DFT, the container and terminal division of Irish Continental Group. The contract was booked in Kalmar’s order intake in Q3 2025 and continuing until Q3 2032. The contract ensures the highest level of operational availability at this strategically important Irish terminal.

The seven-year agreement is a proactive measure by DFT to lock in expert support for the terminal's extensive fleet of cargo-handling equipment. The Kalmar Care agreement includes onsite maintenance and automation support for DFT’s advanced Kalmar AutoRTGs, as well as empty container handlers, forklift trucks, terminal tractors and third-party ship-to-shore cranes. The extension replaces a previous long-term agreement, reflecting the successful, years-long partnership between the two companies and solidifies Kalmar's position as a key service provider for ICG Terminals.

Alec Colvin, Terminal Director at DFT: “As a high-throughput terminal vital to Ireland’s logistics network, we cannot afford downtime. This seven-year extension with Kalmar is a critical investment in our long-term operational efficiency and future growth strategy, allowing us to maintain the exceptional service and efficiency our customers expect, well into the next decade.”

Joel Garmory, Country Director, UK and Ireland, Kalmar, highlighted the value of the collaboration: “We are extremely pleased that Dublin Ferryport Terminals has once again entrusted Kalmar with the full maintenance of their complex and highly-utilised equipment fleet. A seven-year commitment is a clear vote of confidence in our ability to deliver onsite service support. Our goal is to act as a strategic partner, ensuring that DFT’s equipment assets are always performing at their peak, supporting their growth and the vital role they play in Irish trade.”

