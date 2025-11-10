Press Release

Nokia readies TNN Denmark for AI-powered 5G future

Nokia signs a new four-year extension with TNN as sole supplier of 5G RAN and managed services across Denmark.

Modernization leverages Nokia’s energy-efficient AirScale portfolio and MantaRay solutions portfolio powered by AI and automation.

Introduction of autonomous and AI-ready capabilities to enhance network performance, capacity and customer experience.





10 November 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced a four-year contract extension with TNN in Denmark to continue as the sole supplier of 5G radio access networks and managed services. Under the new agreement, Nokia will evolve TTN’s 5G network with AI and autonomous capabilities to deliver enhanced service quality, higher speeds and capacity and a superior user experience, enabling new digital services and advanced business applications for TNN’s customers. TNN is Denmark’s largest shared mobile network and a joint venture between Norlys and Telenor. The project is underway.

Nokia will deploy equipment from its industry-leading, energy-efficient AirScale Radio Access Network (RAN) portfolio to support TNN’s drive to deliver premium 5G services to over three million subscribers across Denmark. Nokia will supply its latest generation of Habrok Massive MIMO radios and Pandion multi-band remote radio heads (RRH) for comprehensive coverage across multiple deployment scenarios. Nokia will also supply its AI-ready, ultra-performance AirScale baseband solutions – Ponente, Lodos, and Levante - delivering enhanced scalability and energy efficiency while supporting increased traffic growth. These solutions are powered by Nokia’s energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip (SoC) technology for maximum performance, efficiency, and reliability.

TNN will also benefit from Nokia’s AI and automation capabilities in network management and optimization. These include MantaRay SON, Nokia's market-leading self-organizing networks (SON) solution complemented with MantaRay AutoPilot, an intent-based, AI-powered solution that autonomously orchestrates the SON modules for real-time optimization, improved performance and reduced operational costs. With advanced AI and automation solutions, Nokia Managed Services helps simplify 5G network operations, reduce costs and transform operational efficiency, leading to enhanced service quality and customer experience.

“We are focused on delivering the best network to our customers across Denmark. That is why we continue to invest in best-in-class mobile network infrastructure to improve the network performance and customer experience. Partnering with Nokia will provide us with an autonomous, AI-powered 5G network enabling us to offer the best services to our customers and embracing the opportunities of 5G and beyond,” said Daniel Askeroth, SVP Telco, Norlys.

“Renewing our 5G partnership with Nokia marks a significant step forward in delivering seamless, high-performance connectivity to our customers. This collaboration empowers us to accelerate innovation, enhance network resilience, and bring transformative digital experiences to homes and businesses across Denmark,” added Louise Haurum, Chief Technology Officer, Telenor Denmark.

“This enhanced deal with TNN reflects our strong partnership and Nokia's position as a trusted technology provider delivering industry-leading 5G solutions and advanced AI and automation capabilities for enhanced operational efficiency and network quality. We are helping TNN expand 5G coverage and capacity to deliver best-in-class connectivity experiences and new digital services to its customers,” said Mark Atkinson, Head of Radio Access Network at Nokia.

Multimedia, technical information, and related news

Product Page: AirScale Radio Access

Product Page: AirScale Massive MIMO radios

Product Page: Nokia AirScale Baseband

Product Page: MantaRay SON

Product Page: MantaRay AutoPilot

Web Page: Nokia Managed Services

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube