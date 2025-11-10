KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 10 NOVEMBER 2025 AT 10.00 (EET)

Belfast Container Terminal secures seven-year Kalmar Care contract extension to drive future growth

Kalmar announces the extension of its comprehensive Kalmar Care maintenance contract with long-term customer Belfast Container Terminal Ltd (BCT), part of Irish Continental Group. The contract was booked in Kalmar’s order intake in Q3 2025 and continuing until Q3 2032. The contract ensures the continued supply of dedicated, 24/7 maintenance support personnel to secure the operational availability of all cargo-handling equipment at BCT’s Victoria Terminal 3 (VT3).

Belfast Container Terminal Ltd (BCT), the largest container terminal in Northern Ireland, is situated in Belfast Harbour and operates under a concession granted by Irish Continental Group. The Kalmar Care agreement includes onsite maintenance and automation support for BCT’s diverse fleet, encompassing their advanced Kalmar AutoRTGs, as well as empty container handlers, forklift trucks, terminal tractors and third-party ship-to-shore cranes.

The renewed agreement is a clear indicator of BCT’s commitment to maintaining a highly efficient and reliable operation, powered by Kalmar’s expert service delivery.

Alec Colvin, Terminal Director at BCT: “Our collaboration with Kalmar is a critical element of our operational success. They have consistently delivered responsive and flexible support, which is vital for a busy terminal like ours. This seven-year commitment provides us with the long-term security of expert, on-site maintenance resources, ensuring maximum uptime for our entire equipment fleet as we look towards the future.”

Joel Garmory, Country Director, UK and Ireland, Kalmar: “Securing this seven-year extension with BCT is a testament to the strength of our partnership and the exceptional value our Kalmar Care service delivers. We are committed to providing world-class expertise to help BCT maintain their high level of operational efficiency. This collaboration is a prime example of how Kalmar works in partnership with its customers to build resilient operations.”

