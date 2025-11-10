|Company announcement no. 50 2025
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 45
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 45:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|15,029,674
|248.1511
|3,729,629,882
|03 November 2025
|39,000
|289.9129
|11,306,603
|04 November 2025
|40,000
|289.3874
|11,575,496
|05 November 2025
|40,000
|290.9015
|11,636,060
|06 November 2025
|40,000
|294.4028
|11,776,112
|07 November 2025
|39,801
|292.5508
|11,643,814
|Total accumulated over week 45
|198,801
|291.4376
|57,938,085
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|15,228,475
|248.7162
|3,787,567,968
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.824% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
