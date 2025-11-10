Bang & Olufsen A/S - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme to hedge the company’s share-based incentive programmes

 | Source: Bang & Olufsen A/S Bang & Olufsen A/S

On 15 August 2025, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme with the purpose of hedging the company’s share-based long-term incentive programmes in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 15 August 2025 and will end no later than 14 August 2026, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 65 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 3 to 7 November 2025.

 No. of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Total previous announcement1,474,22513.7720,300,512.31
3 November 2025 35,00013.30465,342.50
4 November 2025 35,00012.87450,401.00
5 November 2025 35,00013.03456,197.00
6 November 2025 35,00013.65477,771.00
7 November 2025 35,00013.57475,079.50
Total this period175,00013.282,324,791.00
Accumulated under the programme1,649,22513.7222,075,834.31

Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 3,833,961 own shares corresponding to 2.60% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Strategy & Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303.

